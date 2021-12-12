 Skip to content
(CNN)   One of life's desires available on the Internet that's too good to be true: Rent-A-Hitman   (cnn.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA:  "I thought nobody can be that stupid, and boy have I been proven wrong," says Innes,

ROTFLMAO and every other laughing acronym and emoji
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a dumb idea to begin with because it implies you can own a hitman, and we fought a war over owning people.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are no women or hitmen on the internet
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you don't know a hitman the hitman you hire is the cops. Every time.
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

offacue: FTA:  "I thought nobody can be that stupid, and boy have I been proven wrong," says Innes,

ROTFLMAO and every other laughing acronym and emoji



 
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ummmm, I dunno if I'd paste my smiling mug right there if I owned that website.

Just an idea.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This explains why that gorgeous Russian woman I sent $2000 for airfare never showed up.

Live and learn.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What started as a website for an internet security business has turned, by accident, into online bait for people looking to get their enemies killed too stupid to be running around unsupervised.

FTFT
 
Theeng
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
5k to off someone?  Cheapass and dumbass.
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MrBallou: This explains why that gorgeous Russian woman I sent $2000 for airfare never showed up.

Live and learn.

Live and learn.


She was a hitman?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why hire a hitman when you can just call the cops and say that he has a gun and is threatening people for free?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And that drop-dead gorgeous supermodel with luxury hotels in her profile picture background when you live in an impoverished, inbred, podunk one-horse town is a phishing bot, not a local girl who is really horny and dtf.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Why hire a hitman when you can just call the cops and say that he has a gun and is threatening people for free?


Not everyone is married to a black man.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: And that drop-dead gorgeous supermodel with luxury hotels in her profile picture background when you live in an impoverished, inbred, podunk one-horse town is a phishing bot, not a local girl who is really horny and dtf.


Well shiat.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sooo, just search Google for "wet work"?


 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The website's background music:

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
Youtube UIE4UjBtx-o
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rob3Fan: MrBallou: This explains why that gorgeous Russian woman I sent $2000 for airfare never showed up.

Live and learn.

She was a hitman?

Live and learn.

She was a hitman?


She had a contract on my heart.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: And that drop-dead gorgeous supermodel with luxury hotels in her profile picture background when you live in an impoverished, inbred, podunk one-horse town is a phishing bot, not a local girl who is really horny and dtf.


I've been thinking about opening some sort of remedial dating school for guys. They tend to go about dating the wrong way.

If you want to date a model...try getting to know her first. Have conversations with her where you pay attention to what she says and ask intelligent questions. Be yourself, because you cannot pretend to be someone else for very long.

/ stuff like: If no woman wants anything to do with you....they aren't the problem. It's something that you are doing that's the problem.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So NOBODY got the gift certificates I bought them last year?
 
Biledriver
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Queen - The Hitman (1991)
Youtube n3szPRF3gaM
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: And that drop-dead gorgeous supermodel with luxury hotels in her profile picture background when you live in an impoverished, inbred, podunk one-horse town is a phishing bot, not a local girl who is really horny and dtf.


You're just jealous. Svetlana loves me, and we're going to be together as soon as I wire her more money for plane tickets (the price just doubled because of Covid).

You'll see. You'll all see.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you sincerely want someone dead then do it yourself. Hiring someone is chickenshiat.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No perspective, I've rarely wished someone harm and only once got in a no holds barred fight. (Not my aggressive behavior.)

But sure, commiting yourself to get life or death seems like a good idea to outsource to someone you found in a mercenaries for hire zine you found at a Trans America.

Maybe instead just be normal and never need to harm anyone for any unnecessary reason?
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wax_on: If you don't know a hitman the hitman you hire is the cops. Every time.


Generally yes.

Or if you don't personally know or share acquaintance with a hitman, but actually know how to be put into contact with a hitman, you're already well acquainted with serious criminals.  Which probably means that you're a criminal too, or that your lot in life is already so far down that you probably can't afford their services anyway.
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Weatherkiss: And that drop-dead gorgeous supermodel with luxury hotels in her profile picture background when you live in an impoverished, inbred, podunk one-horse town is a phishing bot, not a local girl who is really horny and dtf.

You're just jealous. Svetlana loves me, and we're going to be together as soon as I wire her more money for plane tickets (the price just doubled because of Covid).

You'll see. You'll all see.



 
falkone32
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

 
acad1228
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Theeng: 5k to off someone?  Cheapass and dumbass.


$5000 is a fairly reasonable price.

/Don't ask me how I know.
 
Hobo as a nerd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TWX: wax_on: If you don't know a hitman the hitman you hire is the cops. Every time.

Generally yes.

Or if you don't personally know or share acquaintance with a hitman, but actually know how to be put into contact with a hitman, you're already well acquainted with serious criminals.  Which probably means that you're a criminal too, or that your lot in life is already so far down that you probably can't afford their services anyway.


Are you speaking from experience?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to the good ol' days of browsing the ads in the back of "Soldier Of Fortune" magazine?
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This makes my hair hurt.
People are this stupid.
People...
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

acad1228: Theeng: 5k to off someone?  Cheapass and dumbass.

$5000 is a fairly reasonable price.

/Don't ask me how I know.


It is all about the disposal, or you are being ripped off.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Weatherkiss: And that drop-dead gorgeous supermodel with luxury hotels in her profile picture background when you live in an impoverished, inbred, podunk one-horse town is a phishing bot, not a local girl who is really horny and dtf.

I've been thinking about opening some sort of remedial dating school for guys. They tend to go about dating the wrong way.

If you want to date a model...try getting to know her first. Have conversations with her where you pay attention to what she says and ask intelligent questions. Be yourself, because you cannot pretend to be someone else for very long.

/ stuff like: If no woman wants anything to do with you....they aren't the problem. It's something that you are doing that's the problem.


The problem is that most of the guys who need a dating school don't have the insight to realize they need a dating school. Or a shower.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: Weatherkiss: And that drop-dead gorgeous supermodel with luxury hotels in her profile picture background when you live in an impoverished, inbred, podunk one-horse town is a phishing bot, not a local girl who is really horny and dtf.

I've been thinking about opening some sort of remedial dating school for guys. They tend to go about dating the wrong way.

If you want to date a model...try getting to know her first. Have conversations with her where you pay attention to what she says and ask intelligent questions. Be yourself, because you cannot pretend to be someone else for very long.

/ stuff like: If no woman wants anything to do with you....they aren't the problem. It's something that you are doing that's the problem.


It's not something that can be easily taught though.  Because unfortunately the guys with the incel mentality will miss the point.  Rather than make substantiative changes to themselves they will think they should put on airs or otherwise masquerade as someone else, and they'll be conspicuous about it to the point that it's cringey.

When I was eighteen I didn't know how to meet women.  As a freshman in college I finally met one that was willing to give me some attention, but I soon realized that in relationships generally I was the problem, and that without interests that generally appealed to the sort of women I was interested in, I wasn't going to really go anywhere.  So I pursued new interests, which made me more interesting, and my opportunities increased dramatically.

Irony being the woman I'm now married to has a lot of the sort of interests and acumen that were on my radar as that eighteen year old, but we didn't meet until my hobbies had sufficiently included going out ballroom dancing in order to meet her.  She's probably smarter than I am and her tech savvy is above my own, she doesn't require me to explain things like routing signal from the laserdisc player through the hifi setup out through the video projector and surround sound speakers.  I had to be interesting enough for her to want to meet me.
 
cefm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Need to do a crime but don't know how?  Just Google it, right?
 
