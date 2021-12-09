 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Payout promised for purloined pink pawed Pomeranian pooch pumped precipitously presuming person promptly produces pet   (local10.com) divider line
8
8 Comments     (+0 »)
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hope she got an expensive degree to be allowed to write this.
 
emonk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Whatever happened, hope she gets her dog back.

Couldn't really figure out the article but a case like this shouldn't require Nick Danger.
 
Myria
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Does P start with more words that can be different parts of a sentence?  P seems very common for this.

Also... thinking of how to remove that "for".
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Rios said Royal's family has been attacking her for days.

Could be worse

i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Myria: Does P start with more words that can be different parts of a sentence?  P seems very common for this.

Also... thinking of how to remove that "for".


phor
 
covfefe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
An above-average alliteration, altogether.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The dog probably offed itself for letting a human perpetrate such an atrocity upon it's body.
All the other dogs at the dog park laughed and called it names.  They wouldn't let it participate in any dog park games.

\\dnrfa
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Finally, a headline I can approve of."

/according to Keillor's Law, alliteration is only funny if all the words start with P
 
