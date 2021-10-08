 Skip to content
 
Prius smugly crushes would be thief
46
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 12 Dec 2021 at 7:05 PM



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shame he valued his life so little
 
axeeugene
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Shame he valued his life so little


I know - going under a car without jackstands is a mug's game. What a dope.
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carma at work.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The car "fell off" the jack. Yeah, sure, it had nothing to do with the owner finding the guy under there and letting the jack down...
 
Tex570
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anoria: Carma at work.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
your cats butt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as Primus and was wondering what the hell Les was up to.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice security system.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got crushed by a Prius???

Bro, do you even lift?
 
emonk
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thought I'd come in here and Smart the post that said "Good".

Instead it's me.  Good.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wow, what a sad story! Too bad, there weren't two of them under the car. Fark him!
 
SansNeural
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Salmon: Got crushed by a Prius???

Bro, do you even lift?


Same thing happened in Anaheim CA in March this year.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How is this current news. I've seen a dozen of these articles lately. It isn't anything new. They have been doing this around my neck of the woods for years and it's no more or less popular than it's ever been
 
covfefe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Don't judge. There's some sweet-ass rhodium in there.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good. I hope it hurt.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It was probably all of the bumper stickers that put it off balance.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
bollardsinmovies.comView Full Size

RIP car angering guy.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Shiat just a few blocks down from where I used to live.

Of course when I lived there back in the early 90s there was nothing out there, just farms, a convenance store and a few houses.
 
Ringo48
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The catalytic converter must have contained flattenum.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The car "fell off" the jack. Yeah, sure, it had nothing to do with the owner finding the guy under there and letting the jack down...


Death by natural causes.  If you get caught under someone's car, naturally they're going to drop the jack on you.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Shiat just a few blocks down from where I used to live.

Of course when I lived there back in the early 90s there was nothing out there, just farms, a convenance store and a few houses.


You should go back and visit, the annual "The Crushing of the Tweakers" celebration is in full swing, it seems
 
SansNeural
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fano: Shame he valued his life so little


Meth withdrawal just don't care.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Catalytic converters contain valuable metals, including platinum, rhodium and palladium, and can be sold for $150 to $200 per piece at junk yards,

Later in the article:

...a class I felony with a mandatory $1,000 fine.

Seems like the thieves are doing the expected value computation, and hoping that the odds may be ever in their favor.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Salmon: Got crushed by a Prius???

Bro, do you even lift?

Same thing happened in Anaheim CA in March this year.


So, stealing a catalytic converters is a thing?  Huh. Who knew.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The car "fell off" the jack. Yeah, sure, it had nothing to do with the owner finding the guy under there and letting the jack down...


Does it even matter?

//You're just asking for trouble if you're stealing someone's catalytic converter these days.....
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cardex
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: How is this current news. I've seen a dozen of these articles lately. It isn't anything new. They have been doing this around my neck of the woods for years and it's no more or less popular than it's ever been


In my area it's up 1800% in the last 12 months.
 
docilej
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seems like it would be a no-brainer to disallow scrap companies from taking catalytic converters that aren't attached to a car...
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Had a cat stolen last month so my sympathy is minimal.  Tho I didn't wish death on my thief.  Just metal shavings in his eye.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Magnavolt car anti theft advert from Robocop 2, brilliant!
Youtube 7U4ZYOBzEEs
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jtown: Had a cat stolen last month so my sympathy is minimal.  Tho I didn't wish death on my thief.  Just metal shavings in his eye.


Oh noes. Poor kitty.

But why did you leave it in your car?


/sorry, couldn't resist.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Salmon: Got crushed by a Prius???

Bro, do you even lift?


In all seriousness, hybrid cards tend to be heavier than the equivalent ICE cars, because the battery packs add a crapton of weight.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I would absolutely get a custom wrap for that Prius that advertised the car's body count as a warning to future thieves. It's a shame that the car owner doesn't get to claim the corpse to parade around town tied to the roof like an opening day deer.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
with a nod to the other guy...
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Seems like it would be a no-brainer to disallow scrap companies from taking catalytic converters that aren't attached to a car...


Only problem, if the definition of "attached to a car" is left that loose, they'll resort to just duct-taping a shiatload of catalytic converters to the interior of a parted-out heap that they're dropping off.  If that isn't sufficient, they'll drill holes through the car bodies and through the heat shield of the converter, and simply rivet the things on.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We have a prius in Oakland CA. They have been bold enough to cut them off of cars in the parking garage at the hospital Mrs Alt works at, Kaiser Oakland. They are not getting our converter though, I welded a cage of 1/2 rebar around the thing and then welded a 10ga steel "rock guard" type plate over the entire thing under under the car. If they crawl under ours all they will see is 3' of steel plate covering the entire bottom, they get that off, and then they get to fark with cutting at least 5 pieces of 1/2" rebar to get to the exhaust pipes on each side of the convertor.
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Andy Andy: I would absolutely get a custom wrap for that Prius that advertised the car's body count as a warning to future thieves. It's a shame that the car owner doesn't get to claim the corpse to parade around town tied to the roof like an opening day deer.


Doesn't need to be that complicated.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: We have a prius in Oakland CA. They have been bold enough to cut them off of cars in the parking garage at the hospital Mrs Alt works at, Kaiser Oakland. They are not getting our converter though, I welded a cage of 1/2 rebar around the thing and then welded a 10ga steel "rock guard" type plate over the entire thing under under the car. If they crawl under ours all they will see is 3' of steel plate covering the entire bottom, they get that off, and then they get to fark with cutting at least 5 pieces of 1/2" rebar to get to the exhaust pipes on each side of the convertor.


How hot is it getting inside of that little chamber you've constructed?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How do you do that in someones driveway? It's gotta make a hell of a lot of noise.
 
Shryke
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Seems like it would be a no-brainer to disallow scrap companies from taking catalytic converters that aren't attached to a car...


It's the catalyst in the converter they want:
Platinum. Need I remind you what your mom will do for platinum?
 
almejita
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

your cats butt: I read that as Primus and was wondering what the hell Les was up to.


Prius Sucks.
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As for causing the vehicle to fall off of the jack, this is why when you put it into park, you don't set the parking brake.  This allows the vehicle to rock back and forth upwards of a couple of inches because of how much play is endemic in the parking pawl in the transmission, the differential, and any U-joints or CV-shafts.

Doubly-so if it's front wheel drive since the parking brake usually only locks the rear wheels, an with an open differential and one front wheel lifted there's no vehicle-based arresting device to stop the car from rolling.  If the ground is uneven or slightly sloped, there's decent odds that the vehicle will roll off of the jack.
 
TWX
‘’ less than a minute ago  

abhorrent1: How do you do that in someones driveway? It's gotta make a hell of a lot of noise.


Yes.  But it doesn't take very long normally.  Exhaust systems are mild steel, possibly alumized coating to resist corrosion, and generally pretty thin-walled.  A good blade should be able to cut through an exhaust pipe in thirty seconds, so you're talking a minute or two of noise to get the cat(s) out.  Most people do a, "What's that noise?" thing before getting up, so thieves are probably off the property before anyone manages to get out there.
 
