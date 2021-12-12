 Skip to content
(Twitter)   When a bot writes a Christmas movie
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Her grandma, an Elder Being, enters the room."
Fark user image
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That was great subby!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"We see Elf 27 building a toy shoe.  It is on fire and terrible. Elf 27 is the most worst elf".

LOL!
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: "Her grandma, an Elder Being, enters the roomoldly."
[Fark user image 850x566]


Dammit
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Best Hallmark movie ever.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ok, I laughed.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Carol looks a lot like Emma Stone, with bigger boobs
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great holiday fun was had by the watchening. It snowed a box.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Raging Rudolph - MADtv
Youtube icjh6wGUUfE
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I finally qualify as perfect.

Fark user image
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psychology
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Every single one of these "I forced a bot to X 1000 times" is stupid and forced.
 
stevecore
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Every single one of these "I forced a bot to X 1000 times" is stupid and forced.


Wahhh. Bah humbug!!!
 
Mike_1962
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Every single one of these "I forced a bot to X 1000 times" is stupid and forced.


And yet still not as saccharine as the schmaltz that saturates everybstation each year.  It snowed a box.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Every single one of these "I forced a bot to X 1000 times" is stupid and forced.


I know someone who isn't getting three Christmas ghosts this year...
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, are these really written by an AI or what, seems fake.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Every single one of these "I forced a bot to X 1000 times" is stupid and forced.


Fake views!
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was amused, don't care who wrote it
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

stevecore: foo monkey: Every single one of these "I forced a bot to X 1000 times" is stupid and forced.

Wahhh. Bah humbug!!!


Bot Humbug.  So close.  Soooooooo close and it's gone forever.  You go to your room and think about what you haven't done.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sadly, I think it wouldn't take much to use that as the plot for an above-average seasonal rom-com.  This is not praise for that video, it is condemnation of the average seasonal rom-com.
 
Mukster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's been done. Just need Adam Sandler to star.

Fark user image
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Yeah, are these really written by an AI or what, seems fake.


Kitboga sometimes uses an AI to be scammed by Indian scammers. It kinda works the same, often with the Indian scammer divulging a Bankaccount.

I mean, if I didn't know this was an AI, it could be an Adam Sandler movie.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: foo monkey: Every single one of these "I forced a bot to X 1000 times" is stupid and forced.

I know someone who isn't getting three Christmas ghosts this year...


Jeeze, i haven't watched South Park since the early 2000's and I stillread that in Cartman's mom's voice.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I doubt a bot wrote that script, they suck at consistency. I think they improved the script and dialog by a lot.
 
Veloram
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lawyer ad was funnier.
 
chewd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Mrs Claus must not know about this.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Every single one of these "I forced a bot to X 1000 times" is stupid and forced.



And how much did you pay?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Yeah, are these really written by an AI or what, seems fake.


Wait....
People expect AI to be real?

lol

Anyway, in the first sentence...

Kurt Vonnegut on the Shapes of Stories
Youtube oP3c1h8v2ZQ
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"The gift of love is never under my tree."

I mean, Yeats could have written that.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.com

pbs.twimg.com

No, it is not actually a bot.  It's also more accurate than it is funny.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Twas the byte before christmas, when all through the house,
Not a keyboard was stirring, nor even a mouse,
The human skins were hung by the chimney with care,
in hopes that Soon, Dinner would be there..
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: foo monkey: Every single one of these "I forced a bot to X 1000 times" is stupid and forced.


And how much did you pay?


$10, same as in town.
 
Fano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.com

Yes I believe a "bot" wrote that clip
 
Fano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x456]
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x428]
No, it is not actually a bot.  It's also more accurate than it is funny.


Fark user image
 
