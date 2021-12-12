 Skip to content
(Guardian)   In May 2020 she started by trading a hairpin. She ended up with a house in Tennessee. Some day she'll learn   (theguardian.com) divider line
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Isn't this a way older internet thing?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dammit just give me a login: Isn't this a way older internet thing?


Yeah, I seem to remember someone doing this many years ago
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

OldRod: dammit just give me a login: Isn't this a way older internet thing?

Yeah, I seem to remember someone doing this many years ago


Yeah he inspired her.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

blastoh: OldRod: dammit just give me a login: Isn't this a way older internet thing?

Yeah, I seem to remember someone doing this many years ago

Yeah he inspired her.
[Fark user image 425x250]


2006?  Wow, that's longer ago than I thought
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Leaving the west coast to move into a neighborhood you know nothing about, living in a house with a questionable history, doesn't sound like a win. If she wanted to move from San Francisco to Tennessee, there are easier methods which would have gotten her a better house in a better neighborhood.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical chick, all I had to trade was a $5000 ring for my wife to get a house from me.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
House in Tennessee. F*cking wow.
 
SpeelChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: Isn't this a way older internet thing?


All the more props to her for successfully reviving a meme that died long ago. If the article is true, she got a house of it.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some things, like tractors and houses, have real value. Other things, like Chipotle trading cards (wtf never heard of that), have value only to some people. I applaud this woman for being able to see the difference.

/if this is true...
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately her house was immediately destroyed by a tornado. Everything was ruined except for a single bobby pin.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OldRod: dammit just give me a login: Isn't this a way older internet thing?

Yeah, I seem to remember someone doing this many years ago


Red paperclip.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Some things, like tractors and houses, have real value. Other things, like Chipotle trading cards (wtf never heard of that), have value only to some people. I applaud this woman for being able to see the difference.

/if this is true...


I'd have no use for a tractor, or a house in Tennessee.  Or Chipotle trading cards, although I could probably store them somewhere easier until I found someone who wanted them.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Leaving the west coast to move into a neighborhood you know nothing about, living in a house with a questionable history, doesn't sound like a win. If she wanted to move from San Francisco to Tennessee, there are easier methods which would have gotten her a better house in a better neighborhood.


The housing market is insane right now. If she sells it and presumably gets more than market price for it, all from the cost of a bobby pin, then thats a pretty huge win. However in order to believe this story I want to see the whole trading trail from pin to house. Maybe the article has that. I dunno, paywalled to me.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: leviosaurus: Leaving the west coast to move into a neighborhood you know nothing about, living in a house with a questionable history, doesn't sound like a win. If she wanted to move from San Francisco to Tennessee, there are easier methods which would have gotten her a better house in a better neighborhood.

The housing market is insane right now. If she sells it and presumably gets more than market price for it, all from the cost of a bobby pin, then thats a pretty huge win. However in order to believe this story I want to see the whole trading trail from pin to house. Maybe the article has that. I dunno, paywalled to me.


The article doesn't have the whole trail, but it does talk about the last few.  She traded something to get a Chipotle 'free food for a year' card and was basically mining social media to try to find someone who was both super into chipotle and had the ability to trade something worth its estimated 20K-in-food value.  Eventually she found a woman in Canada who had what sounds like one of those tiny homes built on a trailer (plus a Tesla powerwall) who traded for it.  She then traded the tiny home to a house-flipper who had the house she's now living in.

It's a fun story, but a lot of the later big-item trades seem to owe their existence to her 5M tiktok followers that she built from 0 during this process.  It's a lot easier to trade something when your de facto craigslist ad reaches millions of people who have a vested emotional interest in you and what you're doing (since they all followed her because of this project of hers).  That said, she managed to build those 5M followers from scratch through this process, so she must have been pretty engaging during the early stages.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
kind of demonstrates frequency dependent selection.  while this is rare, slebs and media-hungry types get involved and high value stuff gets traded.  so it's successful.  the more people that try and do it, the less those things will happen.

like aposematic (fake) colouring in animals.
 
Northern
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So does she now owe a ton of taxes on the big trades?  She made $20k on the Chipotle for house trade.  The good thing about the deal is that there is no bank involved.
And yeah, the culture shock of moving from CA to TN will be substantial.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's a lot of dick sucking
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Celebrities eat at chipotle?
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"There were just so many negative people saying it wasn't possible."

Already pointed out ITT, but if this had really been a major driving force for her and not just a lame attempt to make her story interesting, she could've just given them a bitly link showing them that it had already been done.

Good advertising for CashApp as an employer though. A lot of the "remote" job offerings I'm seeing are employers trying to trick people. "Remote, but we're only accepting applications within 50 miles just in case you have to come in." That sort of thing. Or, yeah, maybe she's just gonna sell it.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, but now she has to live in Tennessee.  Keep trading.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MrHormel: Celebrities eat at chipotle?


At Chipotle?  Doubtful.

From Chipotle?  Sure, just order delivery from whatever service.

I suspect it's comfort food for people in the right age bracket.  I used to get it pretty often on the way to classes in grad school.  If you have someone a few years younger, it might've been their equivalent of a special treat for the family, like that occasional trip to Pizza Hut or whatever

/but without the video games
 
noitsnot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Yeah, but now she has to live in Tennessee.  Keep trading.


Should have stopped at the trailer in Canada and just moved there.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Some things, like tractors and houses, have real value. Other things, like Chipotle trading cards (wtf never heard of that), have value only to some people. I applaud this woman for being able to see the difference.

/if this is true...


It's not a trading card, it's a card that Chipotle gives away to celebrities.  Quite a few places do that to try to drum up business by attracting famous clientele.  Free food for a year plus custom catering for a 50 person event.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
SF resident?  Could've just packed up everything and driven to the East Coast.  By the time you reached there you would've saved enough from not living in SF to buy a house.
 
