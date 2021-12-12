 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   "He fishes by hand, lives alone in a remote cave and is a living testament to the way residents once lived on this far-flung island in Yemen." What's his Fark handle?   (bbc.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Gollum
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Luke
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Enjoyed that.  Good read.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"He fishes by hand, lives alone in a remote cave and is a living testament to the way residents once lived on this far-flung island in Yemen."
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Given how farked up Yemen has been for awhile with its civil war, this guy has the right idea.  Though I hope for the sake of the island that others don't start joining him!
 
SirMadness
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, Fecking, obviously.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sounds like he has slow upload speeds.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm having trouble believing this is not the landscape of a science fiction movie
ychef.files.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
( ._.)  shut up
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wonder if he's witnessed any acts of piracy living in that area.

/probably not
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My wife and I had planned a trip to Socotra a while back, but had to cancel when the Yemeni civil war broke out. I suppose I'll never get there now.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Exluddite: "He fishes by hand, lives alone in a remote cave and is a living testament to the way residents once lived on this far-flung island in Yemen."
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 232x287]


Leaving thread satisfied.

Stay thirsty, my friends.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

berylman: I'm having trouble believing this is not the landscape of a science fiction movie
[ychef.files.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]


Yes, and that's why nobody should be allowed to go there, not even the hermit.

It is a unique ecological treasure.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You know who else was born in Yemen?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Socotra is little-known by the West, but it has been almost at the hub of commerce since Roman Times. For millennia there was a nautical trade cycle of Rome/Egypt > Red Sea > Aden or Mukhalla > Somalia > Socotra, then either down the coast of East Africa or across the Indian Ocean to India.

While the island was never a major stopping point, since it lacked a port to handle the capacity of commercial and military shipping, it was always a notable geographic point of reference.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
SirMadness:

So I need to add "Lives in a cave in Yemen" to that farkie? I'm running out of room with that one.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: I wonder if he's witnessed any acts of piracy living in that area.

/probably not


He has terabytes of movies and warez back at his house to keep himself entertained
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This guy may be living the dream.  And he looks like he's 40.  Good for him.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not a farker unless someone is bringing him hot pockets and Diet Coke to his cave
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Well, Fecking, obviously.


You could do a whole lot worse than Feckingmoran.  Orders of magnitude worse. I'm Pro-Fecking.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And a goat for "companionship"!
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PirateKing: berylman: I'm having trouble believing this is not the landscape of a science fiction movie
[ychef.files.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]

Yes, and that's why nobody should be allowed to go there, not even the hermit.

It is a unique ecological treasure.


Do you have a time machine???
 
