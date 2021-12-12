 Skip to content
(Lexington Herald Leader)   Huge outpouring of care and concern after tornados kill almost as many Kentuckians in a single day as COVID has been killing each day for three months   (kentucky.com) divider line
    More: Sad  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The is a huge national interest in getting the population vaccinated against COVID. If the ability to get FEMA aid (socialist handouts) was directly to vaccination status maybe Kentucky wouldn't have as many people dying everyday.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The difference is that people are sad for Kentuckians because the tornado was sent by God as punishment, whereas people are angry about Covid because it's an attack sent by the Chinese military
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't know if I can process this amount of stupid on a daily basis.
 
mgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The difference is the COVID doesn't destroy homes and businesses, only lives.. and it's pretty clear nobody in Kentucky cares about lives...
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If there were a vaccination effective against tornadoes, would Kentuckians get it?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mgh: The difference is the COVID doesn't destroy homes and businesses, only lives.. and it's pretty clear nobody in Kentucky cares about lives...


white ones
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rand Paul's stinking hypocrisy should be the lead in every story about this.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Rand Paul's stinking hypocrisy should be the lead in every story about this.


I must ask, why? Who is your target audience?
His "people" simply do not care and are unreachable.
The rest of us already know and there is nothing we can do about it.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But Covid 19 doesn't cause property damage.

Just think of all the landlords who now have to make insurance claims and rebuild. That is a lot of extra work.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Notabunny: The difference is that people are sad for Kentuckians because the tornado was sent by God as punishment, whereas people are angry about Covid because it's an attack sent by the Chinese military


God can punish you for voting for McConnell and Paul
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Notabunny: The difference is that people are sad for Kentuckians because the tornado was sent by God as punishment, whereas people are angry about Covid because it's an attack sent by the Chinese military

God can punish you for voting for McConnell and Paul


I'll bet the people who voted for Boebert and MTG are genuflecting and asking for forgiveness right now
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grant Kentucky the money they need, but only after Rand Paul does a national broadcast begging for it next to a bar graph showing how many have been killed by COVID in the last week vs. the storms.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Notabunny: vudukungfu: Notabunny: The difference is that people are sad for Kentuckians because the tornado was sent by God as punishment, whereas people are angry about Covid because it's an attack sent by the Chinese military

God can punish you for voting for McConnell and Paul

I'll bet the people who voted for Boebert and MTG are genuflecting and asking for forgiveness right now


Nah. In their tiny minds, they've never done anything wrong EVER .
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Subby, subby, subby... yes, comparable number of people are dead, but in case of tornado there is all this property destruction, see...? and property is a holy thing...
 
majestic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Rand Paul's stinking hypocrisy should be the lead in every story about this.


Whatever federal funds go into helping his state for this disaster should be removed from some other program his state receives. That has always been his justification, so, goodbye school meals.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

majestic: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Rand Paul's stinking hypocrisy should be the lead in every story about this.

Whatever federal funds go into helping his state for this disaster should be removed from some other program his state receives. That has always been his justification, so, goodbye school meals.


I'd rather take away business tax subsidies before taking away school funding.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have chosen to take the long view here. Many of the dispossessed meth heads can now move with whatever aid they get. It's an opportunity. I have become indifferent to the deaths.
 
robodog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

majestic: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Rand Paul's stinking hypocrisy should be the lead in every story about this.

Whatever federal funds go into helping his state for this disaster should be removed from some other program his state receives. That has always been his justification, so, goodbye school meals.


Nope, defines something he'll actually care about and which will hurt his donors. Perhaps mine subsidies of some type.
 
fat boy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If the tornados don't git em, the Covid will
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kubo: Grant Kentucky the money they need, but only after Rand Paul does a national broadcast begging for it next to a bar graph showing how many have been killed by COVID in the last week vs. the storms.


How about we don't put conditions on our empathy,

And maintain our preexisting policy of "fark Rand Paul",

Without needing to wrap all our issues into one amagalam of hate and pettiness like they do??
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Those damn DEMS are responsible for this.
It's Obama's weather machine again.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

snocone: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Rand Paul's stinking hypocrisy should be the lead in every story about this.

I must ask, why? Who is your target audience?
His "people" simply do not care and are unreachable.
The rest of us already know and there is nothing we can do about it.


The next time he starts making mouth noises about offsetting spending for disaster relief in some blue state we can shove his nose in his steaming pile of hypocrisy and rub it around until he hollers uncle.
 
bthom37
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

majestic: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Rand Paul's stinking hypocrisy should be the lead in every story about this.

Whatever federal funds go into helping his state for this disaster should be removed from some other program his state receives. That has always been his justification, so, goodbye school meals.


Yes, literally taking food from children is the best way to show how righteous and noble you are.

If only the peasants respected you more, and recognized you as the shining beacon of moral clarity you are!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Kubo: Grant Kentucky the money they need, but only after Rand Paul does a national broadcast begging for it next to a bar graph showing how many have been killed by COVID in the last week vs. the storms.

How about we don't put conditions on our empathy,

And maintain our preexisting policy of "fark Rand Paul",

Without needing to wrap all our issues into one amagalam of hate and pettiness like they do??


I am from New Jersey, lived through Hurricane Sandy, watched Rand Paul vote to prevent hurricane disaster relief funds from being provided. Fark him, and the people who voted for him because they don't believe in empathy unless they personally suffer from some situation, for everyone else they believe in, "I got mine, so fark you!"
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not one penny to Kentucky until Rand Paul goes on national television and apologizes for being a selfish dickbag on all the other disaster relief votes. You voted for him, you suffer.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I don't know if I can process this amount of stupid on a daily basis.


Account created:2003-12-15 19:50:31 (18 years ago)
 
majestic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: majestic: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Rand Paul's stinking hypocrisy should be the lead in every story about this.

Whatever federal funds go into helping his state for this disaster should be removed from some other program his state receives. That has always been his justification, so, goodbye school meals.

I'd rather take away business tax subsidies before taking away school funding.


I was joking about school stuff. The kids have no more to do with causing the tornado than the Ricans had to do with the hurricane. Did Rand propose cuts to the defense budget to offset either of those things? I bet not.

fark this guy. I thought his Dad had some good ideas even if he was sort of a goofball. But this guy is just a straight-up dickhead.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Fark him, and the people who voted for him because they don't believe in empathy unless they personally suffer from some situation, for everyone else they believe in, "I got mine, so fark you!"


What about aid checks issued to individual citizens, contingent on their signing a form letter saying they now understand they were wrong to vote against emergency aid for other Americans, they humbly apologize, and will be more empathetic in the future?

They can sign it or not... and get their money or not.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Not one penny to Kentucky until Rand Paul goes on national television and apologizes for being a selfish dickbag on all the other disaster relief votes. You voted for him, you suffer.


After he apologizes, he should immediately resign and demand the governor temporarily appoint a Progressive for the open seat.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Notabunny: The difference is that people are sad for Kentuckians because the tornado was sent by God as punishment, whereas people are angry about Covid because it's an attack sent by the Chinese military


Hey, hey, HEY!!! Inappropriate and cruel! We're only supposed to make declarations of god's wrath when blue states are affected by natural disasters.
 
headslacker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You know why nobody doesn't pray before these things happen I will never understand.

I mean if you don't ask Santa you're never gonna get what you want for Christmas.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Notabunny: The difference is that people are sad for Kentuckians because the tornado was sent by God as punishment, whereas people are angry about Covid because it's an attack sent by the Chinese military



I'll show those Chinese commies! I won't get vaccinated and die! Boy, that'll learn them commies!"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LewDux: NewportBarGuy: I don't know if I can process this amount of stupid on a daily basis.

Account created:2003-12-15 19:50:31 (18 years ago)


= 6572 days
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mgh: The difference is the COVID doesn't destroy homes and businesses, only lives.. and it's pretty clear nobody in Kentucky cares about lives...


Only pretend ones women have in their tummies because they were being nasty, dirty sluts.
 
