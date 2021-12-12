 Skip to content
29
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
bughunter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It is available in the US.

If you live long enough and are willing to subsist on cat food.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's okay.  We have the Silver HMO 5500 Plan day.  If you hit your $5500 deductible and stay on top of your $400 monthly premiums, you get to 30% celebrate.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't need no commie government healthcare, I got Medicare.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bughunter: It is available in the US.

If you live long enough and are willing to subsist on cat food.


Katwang
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I may just go to the ER and get a $700 band aid and 2 500mg Tylenol at $500 each. That will show those commie countries our healthcare ain't broken.
 
majestic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you had to name one thing the US does better than any other country, what would it be?

I say blowing shiat up. Can't really thing of anything else.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bughunter: It is available in the US.

If you live long enough and are willing to subsist on cat food.


Or your parent(s) are so shiatty, their parental rights get terminated... until 1 to 3 months after turning 18 or graduate high school (if still enrolled when turning 18.)

But then, this is America. Which means using medicaid or medicare means finding a place that accepts medicaid or medicare for health or dental. Because not all health providers accept it. Awesome, right?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
See the doc on my private insurance. Right there in my leg, can't go up and down stairs. Oh pulled hip flexor. You need massage therapy and rehab. Great. Covered? Kinda. 100 dollars a pop until you meet your 4000 dollar deductible. You'll need 39 visits. Spread out over 12months.
My wife on Medicare. Gym membership, massage therapy, access to whirlpool tubs. No added charge. All at less than a third of the monthly premium for my wonderful American HMO. Oh and she uses the same HMO, hospital, doctors, everything.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Health or dental care .. Both are rip offs when you need something done .. My spine surgery cost $227,000 which Medicare paid for minus co-pay ..
 
Subtonic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

majestic: If you had to name one thing the US does better than any other country, what would it be?

I say blowing shiat up. Can't really thing of anything else.


We make the best movies... where you know,

shiat gets blown up.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I am ever-hopeful of an unsolvable personal medical problem that kills me fast.

Easier than living in the world's "greatest" country.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Petey4335: bughunter: It is available in the US.

If you live long enough and are willing to subsist on cat food.

Or your parent(s) are so shiatty, their parental rights get terminated... until 1 to 3 months after turning 18 or graduate high school (if still enrolled when turning 18.)

But then, this is America. Which means using medicaid or medicare means finding a place that accepts medicaid or medicare for health or dental. Because not all health providers accept it. Awesome, right?


I don't want to jinx my kid or anything, but for some unknown reason, medicaid is still covering this kid, years after leaving school.  Kid works full-time, and gets employer health at no cost or out of pocket, because Medicaid picks up the balance.

Every visit, we expect to pay a copay, but never do.  And every year, another letter shows up, saying the kid is still covered.  No request to prove income or eligibility.  Damnedest thing I've seen.

I encourage everyone to apply for Medicaid.  Maybe something slipped through under ACA.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I am ever-hopeful of an unsolvable personal medical problem that kills me fast.

Easier than living in the world's "greatest" country.


This is true. I'd rather succumb to something and let my family get the life insurance pay out instead of surviving, having the insurance cancelled, and then being entombed with hundreds of thousands of dollars I'm medical debt.

American is a wonderful countrt to live in. But the worst in which to survive.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Health or dental care .. Both are rip offs when you need something done .. My spine surgery cost $227,000 which Medicare paid for minus co-pay ..


I'll biatch and moan about dental, because i have done the math and have literally bought my various dentists a boat over the last few years (Parents drill dental care into your kids and be on top of it).

At the same time, i pay like 2 bucks a month for dental coverage, so i'm sort of getting what i paid for.

I do agree, especially with new science, that many aspects of dental should be rolled into straight up medical.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Katwang: I may just go to the ER and get a $700 band aid and 2 500mg Tylenol at $500 each. That will show those commie countries our healthcare ain't broken.


CSB time

A couple weeks ago i spent an evening my wife while they were watching, medicating, and hoping doesn't stroke out while they bring her blood pressure down. She felt dizzy while picking up dinner on the way home, thought she was going to black out, but after 25 years of me trying to train her to stay calm in emergencies (she panics), she had enough i her to call 911 while sitting in her car at a parking lot.

ER doc prescribed new meds, but only enough for a few weeks so she could see her orimary care doc. We got out of the ER too late for me to get the scrip filled at walgreens or the other two mom and pop Rx's out here. (Hey, we still have those! But no comic books. Poor kids these days)

She felt better in the morning and went back to work. Which was before pharmacies open. I was just about to head out the door to fill the scrip when the principal of the school called. She got another dizzy spell. Principal drove my wife back to the ER. So i go make sure mrs.4335 is ok. Then in went the street to walgreens. Came back with the meds just in time for doc to check up on her again. Same guy. He was just about to leave from his 12 hour shift. (Which i also think is farking criminal. I want health care workers on top of their game, not overworked and tired)

I tell him i got her meds.

His response 'good idea. During day shifts i try to write them, not fill them here, if someone is here with a patient, because walgreens is up the street. You do not want to know how many hundreds of dollars the hospital would have tried to charge you.'

Walgreens: 3 meds. $36.

/CSB
 
majestic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LineNoise: mikalmd: Health or dental care .. Both are rip offs when you need something done .. My spine surgery cost $227,000 which Medicare paid for minus co-pay ..

I'll biatch and moan about dental, because i have done the math and have literally bought my various dentists a boat over the last few years (Parents drill dental care into your kids and be on top of it).

At the same time, i pay like 2 bucks a month for dental coverage, so i'm sort of getting what i paid for.

I do agree, especially with new science, that many aspects of dental should be rolled into straight up medical.


And vision. No idea why teeth and eyes are not covered under standard health insurance. I mean, I do, but it's insane.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Star Trek: Voyager" actually has an episode about a world which prioritized healthcare by social status instead of medical need.

https://memory-alpha.fandom.com/wiki/​C​ritical_Care_(episode)

If it'd aired today, people would say it was a hard-hitting commentary about American healthcare.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: "Star Trek: Voyager" actually has an episode about a world which prioritized healthcare by social status instead of medical need.

https://memory-alpha.fandom.com/wiki/C​ritical_Care_(episode)

If it'd aired today, people would say it was a hard-hitting commentary about American healthcare.


Even back then it was a hard hitting commentary regarding American healthcare.
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bughunter: It is available in the US.

If you live long enough and are willing to subsist on cat food.


But not the good cat food.  Expired cat food at the overstock outlet.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

majestic: And vision. No idea why teeth and eyes are not covered under standard health insurance. I mean, I do, but it's insane.


I've never had vision issues so i can't complain, but it sort of boggles my mind that my wife gets like 500 bucks a year worth of contacts, glasses, vision services, etc, and i just want a break on a pair of halfway decent sunglasses every few years that aren't from a gas station to protect mine.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LineNoise: majestic: And vision. No idea why teeth and eyes are not covered under standard health insurance. I mean, I do, but it's insane.

I've never had vision issues so i can't complain, but it sort of boggles my mind that my wife gets like 500 bucks a year worth of contacts, glasses, vision services, etc, and i just want a break on a pair of halfway decent sunglasses every few years that aren't from a gas station to protect mine.


If you've got health insurance, why not just go to the optometrist and get prescription sunglasses with 0 magnification under your insurance?
 
we_want_a_shrubbery
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The health insurance racket in the US is disgusting. Nothing will ever change, because insurance companies are free to lobby (pay) politicians.

I just love having to pay $700/month (3 person family) for the right to get medical care (from a shiatty american physician who is waaay overpaid for what they do, but that is another discussion), pay a 20-40% copay, then routinely get screwed with billing both from the physician overcharging, and the insurance company denying coverage for whatever medical procedure was done, or claiming it was out of network when the very first question I ask at the physicians office is to make damn sure it is in network. It probably really doesn't matter though, because you still haven't met your deductible.

Healthcare in this country is absolutely broken. Best country in the world my ass.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

majestic: And vision. No idea why teeth and eyes are not covered under standard health insurance. I mean, I do, but it's insane.


As explained to me by dentists, the problem with dental is at the end of the day, you can just go, "fark it, pull them all and give them dentures" at a far lower cost than doing 80 years of restorative, let alone cosmetic work.

Now sure, you can make the argument that maybe there is a psychological aspect to having dentures vs "real teeth" (which are just a bunch of composites and patches permanently anchored for someone like me who didn't have good care as a kid, some poor genetics, and picked hockey as a sport).

That honestly kills off a ton of the profession if it goes that way, and if you start forcing stuff to medical, that is going to be the call in many places.

And its honestly probably the smart call in many cases, but its not going to be what most people want. I keep on fighting the good fight.....for god knows what reason....other than a stigma of not wanting a removable bridge or partials or something like that for.....i don't know why....My dentist isn't going to talk me out of it, because i'm making his boat payments for him.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: If you've got health insurance, why not just go to the optometrist and get prescription sunglasses with 0 magnification under your insurance?


I tried.

Since they aren't corrective, they aren't included. I'm also apparently not the first one to try so, and they don't enjoy you doing it.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

majestic: If you had to name one thing the US does better than any other country, what would it be?

I say blowing shiat up. Can't really thing of anything else.


It's for our freedoms.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ less than a minute ago  
majestic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Claude Ballse: LineNoise: majestic: And vision. No idea why teeth and eyes are not covered under standard health insurance. I mean, I do, but it's insane.

I've never had vision issues so i can't complain, but it sort of boggles my mind that my wife gets like 500 bucks a year worth of contacts, glasses, vision services, etc, and i just want a break on a pair of halfway decent sunglasses every few years that aren't from a gas station to protect mine.

If you've got health insurance, why not just go to the optometrist and get prescription sunglasses with 0 magnification under your insurance?


Now you're talking, Claude! Pretty much our entire culture requires you to figure out how to circumvent the rules to get ahead/live. Want to bet that his insurance company would disallow that charge? If he doesn't require corrective lenses, why would we pay for glasses of any kind?
 
