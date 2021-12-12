 Skip to content
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
tiktok.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thingstikthattoknevertikhappennedtok
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No, I'm not a doctor, but I did manage a Holiday Inn Express last night.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So did they illegally hack into the computers and access people's private information, because the first is a crime, the second is a potential huge lawsuit.

This never happened.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This hard-hitting journalism leaves me with more questions than answers, but the biggest is this:

What do they mean "the guests were left to run the front desk"? Why? Even if every employee of a hotel left, why would a guest need to run anything at all? To check themselves in so they could get their room(s)? How would they know how to use the specific software that makes this happen? There are passwords, etc. They wouldn't. They would need to go elsewhere. That only leaves guests who have already been checked in. I get that the services of laundry, dining, etc would be suspended in lieu of employees, but there isn't really anything one can do about that from behind the desk.

If these people were trying to help each other that's one thing, but they certainly didn't need to, and I doubt they accomplished much.

/ Managed hotels for years
// Glad to be out of the industry
/// Slashies for late check out
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTA: "It's unclear which hotel this incident took place in."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: This hard-hitting journalism leaves me with more questions than answers, but the biggest is this:

What do they mean "the guests were left to run the front desk"? Why? Even if every employee of a hotel left, why would a guest need to run anything at all? To check themselves in so they could get their room(s)? How would they know how to use the specific software that makes this happen? There are passwords, etc. They wouldn't. They would need to go elsewhere. That only leaves guests who have already been checked in. I get that the services of laundry, dining, etc would be suspended in lieu of employees, but there isn't really anything one can do about that from behind the desk.

If these people were trying to help each other that's one thing, but they certainly didn't need to, and I doubt they accomplished much.

/ Managed hotels for years
// Glad to be out of the industry
/// Slashies for late check out


Exactly. Guests wouldn't know how to program room cards.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We treat the employees like shiat and they're not tolerating it. Waaaaaaaahhhh.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For some reason this reminded me of a disgruntled programmer slipping in a line of code into a lock product I sold. Had people locked out of hotel rooms, businesses and homes on January 2nd 2001. Everywhere on the planet. Required an update to the software and all credentials to be updated by contacting the updated software. Good times. It's why I don't trust Bitcoin, smart houses and the like. Someone always has keys to the back door of the kingdom.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: CFitzsimmons: This hard-hitting journalism leaves me with more questions than answers, but the biggest is this:

What do they mean "the guests were left to run the front desk"? Why? Even if every employee of a hotel left, why would a guest need to run anything at all? To check themselves in so they could get their room(s)? How would they know how to use the specific software that makes this happen? There are passwords, etc. They wouldn't. They would need to go elsewhere. That only leaves guests who have already been checked in. I get that the services of laundry, dining, etc would be suspended in lieu of employees, but there isn't really anything one can do about that from behind the desk.

If these people were trying to help each other that's one thing, but they certainly didn't need to, and I doubt they accomplished much.

/ Managed hotels for years
// Glad to be out of the industry
/// Slashies for late check out

Exactly. Guests wouldn't know how to program room cards.


Maybe.  But an airforce pilot could not pick up a simple video game, meanwhile, every job I've ever had expected me to lean stuff in under an hour or so.
Also. I've figured out how to use 7-11s pos system because their managers don't teach the cashiers how to fun an ExxonMobil card.
If I can learn from the other side of the till, I don't know why regular visitors of hotels don't already know the job too.
JFC
What is it with everyone assuming everyone else is dumb ass rocks.

If only employers believed workers was that  Irreplaceable
 
mistahtom
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Never believe anything on tiktok.  Its purpose is internet crowd control.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: CFitzsimmons: This hard-hitting journalism leaves me with more questions than answers, but the biggest is this:

What do they mean "the guests were left to run the front desk"? Why? Even if every employee of a hotel left, why would a guest need to run anything at all? To check themselves in so they could get their room(s)? How would they know how to use the specific software that makes this happen? There are passwords, etc. They wouldn't. They would need to go elsewhere. That only leaves guests who have already been checked in. I get that the services of laundry, dining, etc would be suspended in lieu of employees, but there isn't really anything one can do about that from behind the desk.

If these people were trying to help each other that's one thing, but they certainly didn't need to, and I doubt they accomplished much.

/ Managed hotels for years
// Glad to be out of the industry
/// Slashies for late check out

Exactly. Guests wouldn't know how to program room cards.


Correct. They also wouldn't know what rooms to assign to what people unless they could use the check-in software like InnSoft or whatever the property uses. It's not rocket science, but one does need to be trained. And what about payment? Are people handing their credit cards over to someone who tells them they don't work there? I doubt it. And if they aren't paying they have nothing to complain about except the inconvenience, which is understandable, but still no excuse for anything relayed in this account.

Nothing about this makes any sense. It sounds to me like some Tik Tok nonsense attempt at "the lunatics are running the asylum; OMG, can you even believe it?"

I call shenanigans on the whole thing.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I once saw a pack of wild dogs take over a Wendy's and run it successfully.
 
neapoi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This reminded me of the time at an animal shelter where the animals rose up and took over the shelter. I went by to make a donation and a very helpful horse assisted me when unloading my donation of dog food.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Never believe anything on tiktok.  Its purpose is internet crowd control.


hey listen pal they also collect biometric data from users for unknown reasons so they also do other stuff!
 
