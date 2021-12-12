 Skip to content
(KLFY Eyewitness News)   So what does it take to get arrested as a white person in Louisiana these days?   (klfy.com) divider line
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sounds like she may have been abused by a boyfriend or baby daddy unfortunately. And wanted protection.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You can get arrested for trespassing in a police station parking lot?

Really?

They're not even PRETENDING any more.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: You can get arrested for trespassing in a police station parking lot?

Really?

They're not even PRETENDING any more.


I mean, why not? If I showed up on your driveway and refused to leave they'd arrest me for that.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Something is not right with her. There's a few bricks missing from her building.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Something is not right with her. There's a few bricks missing from her building.


It's the only retirement plan left: three hots and a cot.  :(

/ bbl, have to go assault a cop now, it's lunchtime
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: kdawg7736: Something is not right with her. There's a few bricks missing from her building.

It's the only retirement plan left: three hots and a cot.  :(

/ bbl, have to go assault a cop now, it's lunchtime


If she's lucky, maybe she can get a psych referral.  More than a few homeless run out of medication, start hearing voices, and have the presence of mind to get any kind of help.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: Cafe Threads: kdawg7736: Something is not right with her. There's a few bricks missing from her building.

It's the only retirement plan left: three hots and a cot.  :(

/ bbl, have to go assault a cop now, it's lunchtime

If she's lucky, maybe she can get a psych referral.  More than a few homeless run out of medication, start hearing voices, and have the presence of mind to get any kind of help.


Assuming there is any help available.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you have to steal from the wealthy or politically connected, duh.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Something is not right with her. There's a few bricks missing from her building.


Although I agree, this shows how we are evolving into a police state. She had no warrants, but simply refused to leave, so she was subject to arrest. Apparently referring her to someone who deals with mental health issues was not an option.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: Cafe Threads: kdawg7736: Something is not right with her. There's a few bricks missing from her building.

It's the only retirement plan left: three hots and a cot.  :(

/ bbl, have to go assault a cop now, it's lunchtime

If she's lucky, maybe she can get a psych referral.  More than a few homeless run out of medication, start hearing voices, and have the presence of mind to get any kind of help.


Meh. The homeless people I know start hearing voices after they've been without sleep with a week because they're on meth. They seem remarkably sane after a spell in jail, at least until they hook up again.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm turning myself in, you have to arrest me!"
"We have nothing to arrest you for!  Now leave or we'll arrest you!"
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
50-year-old Sharon Whatley
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the OPSO Annex on the 400 block of St. John Street regarding a trespassing complaint.  Upon arrival, deputies were advised that 50-year-old Sharon Whatley of Eros had reportedly been told by the Monroe Police Department to leave the parking lot and not return."

Huh? The police station had someone trespassing so they call a different police? Is this some sort of unique Louisiana jurisdictional thing?  When you're 911, do you call 912 for emergency assistance?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: Sounds like she may have been abused by a boyfriend or baby daddy unfortunately. And wanted protection.


Try reading the article:
After deputies found no warrants or reason for Whatley to be arrested, she was advised once again to leave the parking lot, but she refused and was arrested.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Marcus Aurelius: You can get arrested for trespassing in a police station parking lot?

Really?

They're not even PRETENDING any more.

I mean, why not? If I showed up on your driveway and refused to leave they'd arrest me for that.


Unless it is clearly posted Restricted access by PD, it is public property. They act like it, but police don't own their departments. Taxpayers do.
And you have to be trespassed first, then possible arrest if you refuse to leave.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: the unabomber was right: Sounds like she may have been abused by a boyfriend or baby daddy unfortunately. And wanted protection.

Try reading the article:
After deputies found no warrants or reason for Whatley to be arrested, she was advised once again to leave the parking lot, but she refused and was arrested.


Maybe it's getting cold, she's homeless, and had nowhere to go.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Albino
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Be caught having sex with a dead human or a live animal.

And that's only if the parish sheriff already has it in for him.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wearing blackface to court?
 
cefm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
