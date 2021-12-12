 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: "It seemed like a good idea at the time"   (fark.com) divider line
17
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

478 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Dec 2021 at 9:00 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"That time my thread got deleted..." -- multiple Farkers
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Leaving college to be in a band. Boy I wish I hadn't done that.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

the unabomber was right: Leaving college to be in a band. Boy I wish I hadn't done that.


But on the other hand, You're my idol.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around August my two-year-old boy started taking an interest in spooky Halloween stuff. The word "skeleton" is pretty hard for a toddler so he'd call them "hetetins", and similarly ghosts became "boo's". Meanwhile my wife found Welch's Halloween themed fruit gummies and bought a big box of them.

So, yeah, seemed like a good idea until I was dealing with his overtired self and firmly reprimanded, "If you don't get in your car seat I'm not giving you any boo's".

Every parent at the park was like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: So, yeah, seemed like a good idea until I was dealing with his overtired self and firmly reprimanded, "If you don't get in your car seat I'm not giving you any boo's".


Funny, that's what wife says to me whenever I get cranky, too.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Let's get some shots!"
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Installing a new over-the range microwave years ago, used two gallon-sized paint cans to prop it up. Did not end well. The cans fell and one was not completely shut, so white (thank god) latex paint was EVERYWHERE in the kitchen. And the stove was white, so at least it covered the paint. I literally spent years cleaning that oven after that fiasco, I'd find a glob of white paint in random spots on the oven door.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This screams knocks on doors.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I invited my ex girlfriend over Friday night ....
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lets's drop some blotter acid and go for a joyride in my 1979 Olds Omega.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I kept a few tabs of windowpane in my back pocket. It rained. I was at a Fourth of July parade. Then I was in a Fourth of July parade.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: Lets's drop some blotter acid and go for a joyride in my 1979 Olds Omega.



Been there. But it was a mid 80s Horizon and at the end of the night the guy broke it in half. The long way.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

no1curr: "That time my thread got deleted..." -- multiple Farkers


Done in one. Someone get the lights, please.
 
Mukster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: "Let's get some shots!"


"Let's NOT get vax shots!"
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Around August my two-year-old boy started taking an interest in spooky Halloween stuff. The word "skeleton" is pretty hard for a toddler so he'd call them "hetetins", and similarly ghosts became "boo's". Meanwhile my wife found Welch's Halloween themed fruit gummies and bought a big box of them.

So, yeah, seemed like a good idea until I was dealing with his overtired self and firmly reprimanded, "If you don't get in your car seat I'm not giving you any boo's".

Every parent at the park was like
[Fark user image image 425x343]


My playground horror story was when she wanted to go home and play "the naked game."

And that was when Prince of Persia got shoved to the back of the game library because I had no idea that was how she thought of it.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Going to meet my ex-wife's family on our honeymoon. At the time we'd got married, I had not met any of her family as they were all out of state. So she had the idea we'd drive from Pittsburgh down to the Alabama/Georgia/Tennessee tri-state area and meet the majority of her family, then all the way up to Maine to meet her father, then back home. In one week.

The trip down wasn't bad, went the scenic route through West Virginia in October which was a nice drive. Took about a day and a half to arrive. Stayed at her mother's place and took day trips to meet her grandparents and cousins. After a couple days there, we headed up to Maine. We were a bit more in a hurry at that point and that trip only took a day. Met her father and we went out to a local place to try the fresh Maine lobster. A little while later, found out lobster makes me violently ill and I vomited all over their living room floor. Then after a day there we headed home. Arrived home on Sunday and had to go to work the following day.
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In 1980-ish after leaving high school. Deciding to go down the path being a machinist in the auto industry rather than being in at the very earliest stages of the desktop computer boom. I was in school for what was called data processing at the time. Decided to change majors and went into "industrial arts."

I don't really regret it. I did, and am doing OK. Although I left the shop floor in the 90's. Just how different it would have been to be in the computer industry as it grew.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.