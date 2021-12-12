 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   When coming up with a name for a child's dress it's probably best not to name it after a novel about a 12 year old girl being abused   (theguardian.com) divider line
17
    More: Creepy, Chi Chi London, Lolita, child's party dress, John Lewis, television presenter Victoria Coren Mitchell, description of the dress, Vladimir Nabokov, Twitter user  
•       •       •

349 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Dec 2021 at 9:30 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lolita is all about sexualizing children.  I can't imagine wanting to associate your brand with that, unless you are next level creepy.  Or a huge fan of Nabokov, even then keep it to your book circle.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Humbert Humbert is a terrible name for a children's clothing line.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm just waiting for the Jeffree line of kids clothing to appear.

And disappear just as quick after a "misunderstanding".
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, it's only a name, what can...

*clicks link*

Yep, yeah, that's a bad one.
 
Mukster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's right up there with Campbell's line of Oliver Twist canned soups...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe they could name the dress "Roxanne" and sell it on a red light special.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They were probably thinking of Japan's lolita/loligoth fashion. Just don't go googling it without adding "dress" or "fashion" because, you know.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wanted to see what the clothing line looked like, so I did a GIS for Lolita,

//Hang on, someone at the door.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Makes about as much sense as using an image of the Tiananmen Square 'Tank Man' image in an ad for Target I guess

EvilEgg: Lolita is all about sexualizing children.  I can't imagine wanting to associate your brand with that, unless you are next level creepy.  Or a huge fan of Nabokov, even then keep it to your book circle.


/Seemed like a good idea at the time
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What is the one thing you must Never say in a Victoria's Secret store?

Does this come in kid sizes?

/taking a seat over there
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
These businesses have to do this crap on purpose for publicity, no matter how off-putting. Gucci and more than a few luxury brands have had extremely questionable items for sale in the past few years that there's just no way someone in the company wouldn't have caught and corrected.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: They were probably thinking of Japan's lolita/loligoth fashion. Just don't go googling it without adding "dress" or "fashion" because, you know.


"2 girls, 1 cup" is a good safe representation to Google.
 
Snort
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dahmer Patés never took off either.
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Didn't they learn from Ikea making the exact same mistake?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lolita_​f​ashion

someone better tell japan...
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Are they still hiring Jared to be their spokesperson?
 
j.lunatic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There is an underground subculture known as Elegant Gothic Lolita (and I'm so not surprised to learn it originated in Japan). But you'd think a high-profile corporation would know better than to use the name Lolita, especially for children's wear.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.