Moderator [TotalFark]
12 hours ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1209
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
12 hours ago  
Last week's Quiz featured a question about the failed Andy Griffith sci-fi series "Salvage 1" from back in 1979. Researching that question led me down a rabbit hole where I learned that Andy Griffith actually had a lot to do with making sure those around him shared in his success. The cheesy Don Knotts film "The Ghost and Mr. Chicken" featured most of the cast of "The Andy Griffith Show" - except for Andy himself. Thing is, the movie would have never gotten made if it wasn't for Andy Griffith. He sat down with two of his writers from the show and worked out the script, but you won't see him credited as a writer He ushered the movie into production, essentially acting as executive producer to get it funded, pulling strings and calling in favors. but his name isn't anywhere in the credits. He wanted the movie to succeed on its own and let Don Knotts be a star in his own right, and he wanted his writers to get sole credit and get paid for it. It was his own passion project that he never saw a dime from.

But it was those kinds of favors that kept Hollywood banking on him. He made a lot of money for Hollywood producers, so they kept finding him work even through all the failures. And when he decided to go for a legal drama, it wasn't much of a problem at all to find the right production team and cast. Sometimes, even in Hollywood, those personal favors are remembered.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and any silly trivia you want to share.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
12 hours ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
12 hours ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
12 hours ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
12 hours ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
12 hours ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
12 hours ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
12 hours ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
12 hours ago  
TheCheese [TotalFark] [OhFark]
11 hours ago  
I had a good run last week, but I'm back on pace now
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
11 hours ago  
Ouch. Being one of the first to do the quiz means everybody gets to see your shiatty score for a few minutes until better scores knock it off the top ten.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
11 hours ago  

bingethinker: Ouch. Being one of the first to do the quiz means everybody gets to see your shiatty score for a few minutes until better scores knock it off the top ten.


Tell me about it.

Only You Can See This
5 hours ago  
8/11 and third place - stop the count! Stop the count!
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Brutal, out of the 7 questions I didn't know, I only guessed 1 right.

(Which I suppose isn't too far out of whack with expectations for guessing completely at random, 20% probability, and 26% probability of 0 or 1 correct. But still, it hurts!)
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Doesn't this usually get posted to Main? I only see it on the Discussions tab.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: Doesn't this usually get posted to Main? I only see it on the Discussions tab.


I was wondering why there were so few clicks.

Fixed. Thanks for bringing that to my attention.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
46 minutes ago  
That reminds me of the game Pride of Nations.  Really fun, especially if one turns tiny Belgium into an actual global power.  The key is getting as many merchant ships into trade zones as possible.  The problem with the game is that saves get randomly corrupted, and it automatically writes over saves each turn.  And each turn is half a month.  So by 1880, the odds are pretty high that the save will be corrupted and the campaign will havet to end.  The farthest I got was 1902 as Japan.  In a game that runs from 1850 to 1920.  So, frustrating to say the least.
 
bughunter
38 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Ouch. Being one of the first to do the quiz means everybody gets to see your shiatty score for a few minutes until better scores knock it off the top ten.


I know your pain.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
17 minutes ago  
On the easy quiz, I got a 667. I have just barely triumphed over evil.
 
