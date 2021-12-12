 Skip to content
(MSN)   Yes, there is a such thing as 'Main Character Syndrome' (even though we all know we're really just NPC's in someone else's game)   (msn.com) divider line
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm a background actor in my own life.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I do not even get a speaking role in my life
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because if there is one place you're sure to get grade A, cutting edge, always accurate mental health advice, it's TikTok.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought we already had a name for that. It's called "narcissism".
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I auditioned for main character, but they said I was too short.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Everybody is the main character of their own story.

It's just not always an interesting story.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: I thought we already had a name for that. It's called "narcissism".


I would have spelled it "twitter," but yeah
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh, so subby suffers from background character syndrome.
 
bthom37
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"You feel out of control in your everyday life, so you try to take the reigns back as the 'main character'"

Neigh, tis not true!
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We live in a world populated by Mary Sues.
 
bthom37
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jso2897: We live in a world populated by Mary Sues.


Yes, when I look at the country I too am stunned by the unwarranted and unearned competence on display.

Yep.  Competence everywhere.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: I thought we already had a name for that. It's called "narcissism".


Trust me. Narcissism is far worse than Chūnibyō. Narcissists aren't human, they're emotional vampires. They don't enjoy anything but making people miserable. In comparison someone wanting to be special is downright rational.
 
jso2897
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bthom37: "You feel out of control in your everyday life, so you try to take the reigns back as the 'main character'"

Neigh, tis not true!


Of course it is.
Of course.
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bthom37: jso2897: We live in a world populated by Mary Sues.

Yes, when I look at the country I too am stunned by the unwarranted and unearned competence on display.

Yep.  Competence everywhere.


Yeah - fictional competence.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: I thought we already had a name for that. It's called "narcissism".


But narcissism is a diagnosed condition. And you can't diagnose someone from the internet.

It's just a fancy way of calling someone a derogatory/stigmatized name. Let's go Main Character Syndrome. There, now you can't ban me from twatter for bullying, because MCS isn't on the reportbot filter.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm the main character of my life story which is Roadhouse.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm just a walk on extra.....
 
August11
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I often explain to my wife that she's in my story, I'm not in her story. The fact that she controls the finances and decides where we live is just a recurring theme.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The stormtrooper effect can be a useful tool for exposing the true main characters (though beware if your uniform is red.)

I'm already predicting the next article in the series: Does your life pass the Bechdel test?
 
noneyourbase
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
On the other hand, every and then you will meet a dude like this guy in public and think - "now that guy, that guy is the protagonist."
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Advertising, signs that con
you into thinking
you're the one
that can do what's never been done
that can win what's never been won
Meanwhile life outside goes on
all around you. -Bob Dylan
 
Nimbull
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I can tell this isn't my video game life because I don't have a harem of beautiful super model women wearing those extra long T-shirts/night shirts that says "I <3 COBOL" fawning all over me. They could be trained ninja fem fatals that use extra sharp punch cards as throwing stars. It's pretty obvious that whole process abended long ago for me.

*sigh* Maybe my next life. Though my luck it will be a world without computers and I'll wonder where the hell all these women with throwing paper cards come from and what a COBOL is?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They used to call this "Walter Mitty" when I was a kid.
 
