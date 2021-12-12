 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   The questions nobody is asking: Why was that Amazon warehouse open and operating after tornado watches were issued? Why don't warehouses owned by the richest man in the world have better tornado shelters?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
why are the buildings made out of aluminum foil?
Seriously.
Who the hell in Tornado Alley looked at that and said "yeah, that meets local code"


Oh that's right.

No one because they didn't have a local code
Regulations are for pansy babbies
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can't expect them to shut down every time there's something silly, like a worker injury or a tornado warning. They have quotas to fill!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Amazon shut down operations during the xmas rush? Not even if you give them an entire flock of geese that all shiat solid gold.
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
(Aside to subby regarding the headline: Bezos still runs Amazon like Trump is still president.)
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Walmart could be packed to capacity and a tornado could hit and demolish it, and all inside.  I don't think I've seen a building code requiring tornado shelters for 300+ people.  What is that supposed to look like?

I'm not defending the Amazon warehouse, it's just that tornado weather is freaky, fast, and it's not like they could all get underground to the root cellar.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who isn't asking this question?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: I'm not defending the Amazon warehouse, it's just that tornado weather is freaky, fast, and it's not like they could all get underground to the root cellar.


By the time they all clocked out of the processing floor, it would be too late.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HEY LIB!  QUIT WHINING!  Jeff is going to allow a 30-day FREE membership for Amazon Prime to help these people out.

/seriously, has that farker Jeff said anything so far?
 
TheyHaveTheInternetOnComputersNow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The elites used an entire race of people to build this country from the ground up using free labor. Then they used another group of people to build the railroads. Then they moved on to all the poor people to work in their mines and factories.

Now that automation is here, they don't need us anymore so they are going to systematically let us die. In pandemics. In "once in a generation" recessions that happen every decade. In repealed regulations. And don't forget, making the planet uninhabitable for anyone who isn't wealthy.

It's all coming together for them quite nicely.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: HEY LIB!  QUIT WHINING!  Jeff is going to allow a 30-day FREE membership for Amazon Prime to help these people out.

/seriously, has that farker Jeff said anything so far?


It's been mostly about Michael Strahan today.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Let's be honest: If Jeff Bezos said that he'd give away Amazon Prime for free to every person in America in exchange for a yearly ritual sacrifice of 100 random citizens then four-fifths of the country would vote "Yes" in a heartbeat.
 
Don Gato
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I first read that as tomato shelters. Damn I need new glasses.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

foo monkey: 433: I'm not defending the Amazon warehouse, it's just that tornado weather is freaky, fast, and it's not like they could all get underground to the root cellar.

By the time they all clocked out of the processing floor, it would be too late.


This, this is worthless foo monkey.  What do you think was the plan for them after that would have been?  You're not safe in your car, definitely not safe just hanging out outside smoking.  I'm not trying to say conditions were ideal, but they weren't about to get any better in a hurry.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Questions the treason party refuses to ask: Why the fark did a tornado happen in the middle of the night in DECEMBER, and how bad have we farked up the climate for this to even be occuring?

Guess what south, tornado season is going to be almost year round in the not so far future. Might as well sleep in that storm shelter, because things that used to never happen overnight will be doing so quite often
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Until everyone gets their personal 5G installed, we have to do it the old fashioned way?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Locals would have known what a severe weather warning horn sounds like.  Doesn't OSHA require fire drills and posted fire escape plans or is that just Cal-OSHA?

You'd think that in an area with the potential for severe weather the state employee safety bureaucracy would need break their arm pleasuring themselves if they found Amazon didn't have a plan in place.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cretinbob: why are the buildings made out of aluminum foil?
Seriously.
Who the hell in Tornado Alley looked at that and said "yeah, that meets local code"


Oh that's right.

No one because they didn't have a local code
Regulations are for pansy babbies


Having a warehouse be essentially bomb shelter strength? If we lived in a society with Star Trek finacials and replicator machines. If every warehouse was built like a nuclear reactor, warehouses wouldn't exist. Same goes for houses.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

433: foo monkey: 433: I'm not defending the Amazon warehouse, it's just that tornado weather is freaky, fast, and it's not like they could all get underground to the root cellar.

By the time they all clocked out of the processing floor, it would be too late.

This, this is worthless foo monkey.  What do you think was the plan for them after that would have been?  You're not safe in your car, definitely not safe just hanging out outside smoking.  I'm not trying to say conditions were ideal, but they weren't about to get any better in a hurry.


So far, it's worth two funnies at 4AM.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Jeff Bezos - step up.  Step up.  People are hurting.  Step up instead of Stepping on.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Because the chance of getting hit directly by a tornado is preposterously small?  Because the cost of building a shelter that could hold 300 people would be enormous?  Because the gift of hindsight is free for everyone?

Tragedies happen.  Not everything can be made 100% nature-proof.  Sad about the victims of course, but lashing out against Amazon about a tornado is like blaming the people who live in California when an earthquake hits LA.
 
TheyHaveTheInternetOnComputersNow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: Jeff Bezos - step up.  Step up.  People are hurting.  Step up instead of Stepping on.


People like him view people like us as sub human. I wouldn't be surprised if he doesn't even put out a boiler plate press release. Much less set the precedent of paying for the funerals or whatever.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I predict multiple Midwesterners will comment on subbys use of tornado watch. No, you don't shut down at a tornado watch, you shut down during a tornado warning.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

433: A Walmart could be packed to capacity and a tornado could hit and demolish it, and all inside.  I don't think I've seen a building code requiring tornado shelters for 300+ people.  What is that supposed to look like?

I'm not defending the Amazon warehouse, it's just that tornado weather is freaky, fast, and it's not like they could all get underground to the root cellar.


Plus Bezos would gain slightly less money this fiscal quarter; human lives are nothing compared to the needs of our billionaire rulers.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TheyHaveTheInternetOnComputersNow: UberNeuman: Jeff Bezos - step up.  Step up.  People are hurting.  Step up instead of Stepping on.

People like him view people like us as sub human. I wouldn't be surprised if he doesn't even put out a boiler plate press release. Much less set the precedent of paying for the funerals or whatever.


Men who have been to almost-space don't pay for funerals because according to their lawyers, that would be an admission of responsibility.
 
TheyHaveTheInternetOnComputersNow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cajnik: I predict multiple Midwesterners will comment on subbys use of tornado watch. No, you don't shut down at a tornado watch, you shut down during a tornado warning.


I live in St. Louis County. There were three siren warnings where I live right before this incredibly fast storm hit Edwardsville.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Until everyone gets their personal 5G installed, we have to do it the old fashioned way?

[Fark user image image 425x294]


I was back in Iowa this summer and we all went to the basement after midnight due to tornado warnings. The wireless emergency alerts went off on 2 of the 6 adult phones. I don't think it's based on 5G, obviously they want grandpa's barely passable phone to alert.

// Fix old, no new.
 
wxboy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Assuming that Subby knows the difference between watches and warnings...

A watch lasts for hours and covers thousands of square miles. Within that, there might be a tornado, and that tornado might be strong enough to do catastrophic damage. Even then, the ground footprint of even the strongest tornado's path is miniscule compared to the watch area. It would be almost impossible to expect any business to shut down operations for 8 hours on the considerably small chance of something like this happening.

Now, it's a different story when it comes to warnings. Every company should have a plan in place to handle these occurrences, and I'm 100% certain that Amazon did (because they pay lawyers obscene amounts of money to shield them from liability should something like this happen). The question will be, was the plan adequate to ensure awareness of the warning, and was the plan adequate to respond when it was issued? Specifically, what was the procedure to be followed for an active tornado warning covering the warehouse location? How did they plan to clear the floor and get employees to shelter, and how long should that have taken? Was the shelter location adequate? It's well-known that high-roof open-space bulidings like a warehouse are poor locations to be during a tornado. And most importantly, was the plan followed properly, or at all?

It's possible that Amazon and the management and employees did everything right, and just got unlucky. That happens sometimes. But IMO the most likely cause of this tragedy will be a building not designed to withstand a tornado of the strength that hit, and probably inadequate design of the designated shelter areas. I wouldn't be surprised if Amazon cheaped out on that stuff. Not enough warning time to properly clear a large warehouse is also possible, as is a poor plan for ensuring that it could be done in a reasonable amount of time. And of course, there will probably be questions about whether supervisors failed to grasp the severity of the situation.

But this is all mainly to say that sending workers home just because severe weather is in the forecast will never, ever be something taken seriously by most people. It's only because it's Amazon that this is even a topic of conversation; nobody seems to be concerned about, say, that candle factory where probably many more people died under similar circumstances.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: cretinbob: why are the buildings made out of aluminum foil?
Seriously.
Who the hell in Tornado Alley looked at that and said "yeah, that meets local code"


Oh that's right.

No one because they didn't have a local code
Regulations are for pansy babbies

Having a warehouse be essentially bomb shelter strength? If we lived in a society with Star Trek finacials and replicator machines. If every warehouse was built like a nuclear reactor, warehouses wouldn't exist. Same goes for houses.


I've worked in a warehouse with cinderblock and brick walls; only the roof was sheet metal. It wasn't anywhere near a tornado zone.
Don't tell us the only option for warehouse construction is tinfoil and cheap glue.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Only You Can See This: Because the chance of getting hit directly by a tornado is preposterously small?  Because the cost of building a shelter that could hold 300 people would be enormous?  Because the gift of hindsight is free for everyone?

Tragedies happen.  Not everything can be made 100% nature-proof.  Sad about the victims of course, but lashing out against Amazon about a tornado is like blaming the people who live in California when an earthquake hits LA.


Thank you. Sort of, I mean it's incredibly sad and it fair to mourn those who were in the way of a force of nature.

Entire towns have been wiped off the face of the earth by tornadoes, eruptions, floods, and more.  There is little to do when sh*t happens except get in there as soon as possible and begin searching.

For this, even with some warning, god damn.
 
polle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
because it's  better to send them all out on the street ?
 
Robinfro
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cajnik: I predict multiple Midwesterners will comment on subbys use of tornado watch. No, you don't shut down at a tornado watch, you shut down during a tornado warning.


I worked at a place where 1 shift lead watched the radar while the sirens were going off, and another stood at the loading dock watching the tornado 2 miles away.

God forbid we shut down making plastic Family Dollar totes & Coke 2-liter 8 pack carriers. If we died, they'd at least be able to salvage something from the debris vs. if we shut down. 30 minutes is 30 minutes of lost profit, and since we were 99% temps, no life insurance payouts!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheyHaveTheInternetOnComputersNow: The elites used an entire race of people to build this country from the ground up using free labor. Then they used another group of people to build the railroads. Then they moved on to all the poor people to work in their mines and factories.

Now that automation is here, they don't need us anymore so they are going to systematically let us die. In pandemics. In "once in a generation" recessions that happen every decade. In repealed regulations. And don't forget, making the planet uninhabitable for anyone who isn't wealthy.

It's all coming together for them quite nicely.


Except for that whole free vaccination thing....Don't be a disingenuous turd...
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: AppleOptionEsc: cretinbob: why are the buildings made out of aluminum foil?
Seriously.
Who the hell in Tornado Alley looked at that and said "yeah, that meets local code"


Oh that's right.

No one because they didn't have a local code
Regulations are for pansy babbies

Having a warehouse be essentially bomb shelter strength? If we lived in a society with Star Trek finacials and replicator machines. If every warehouse was built like a nuclear reactor, warehouses wouldn't exist. Same goes for houses.

I've worked in a warehouse with cinderblock and brick walls; only the roof was sheet metal. It wasn't anywhere near a tornado zone.
Don't tell us the only option for warehouse construction is tinfoil and cheap glue.


Did you see the video of the tornado aftermath?  Brick walls got chucked about for hundreds of yards.  It's no guarantee of protection from a tornado.  Killed by flying bricks or killed by flying boxes and racking and cladding, it's still killed.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
gotta break an omelette to make a few eggs
 
TheyHaveTheInternetOnComputersNow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: TheyHaveTheInternetOnComputersNow: The elites used an entire race of people to build this country from the ground up using free labor. Then they used another group of people to build the railroads. Then they moved on to all the poor people to work in their mines and factories.

Now that automation is here, they don't need us anymore so they are going to systematically let us die. In pandemics. In "once in a generation" recessions that happen every decade. In repealed regulations. And don't forget, making the planet uninhabitable for anyone who isn't wealthy.

It's all coming together for them quite nicely.

Except for that whole free vaccination thing....Don't be a disingenuous turd...


And the vast majority of those deaths were preventable if Trump hadn't dissolved the pandemic response team. Not to mention we're the only industrialized country on earth that doesn't have some form of socialized medicine for everybody.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tornado shelters are underground because tornadoes are freaky powerful.  Building a house that can withstand one would be prohibitively expensive.  Building a warehouse at that level would be damn near impossible - not going to happen.  However, why the fark are they allowing places like that to not have a shelter in tornado country?
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Elon Musk owns Amazon?
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Even if they had a reinforced hallway or other place to shelter employees they wouldn't have stopped production. They probably weren't even paying attention to the weather and it's not like tornado sirens can be heard easily in a busy warehouse.

Amazon will write checks and continue on. It probably makes more fiscal sense to them than actually caring about employee welfare since those people are just numbers and completely replaceable.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Damn that Jeff Bezos and his infernal weather machine, killing his employees and f*cking all his sh*t up!

What an evil genius he is.  I can't wait to see where he strikes next!
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

433: A Walmart could be packed to capacity and a tornado could hit and demolish it, and all inside.  I don't think I've seen a building code requiring tornado shelters for 300+ people.  What is that supposed to look like?

I'm not defending the Amazon warehouse, it's just that tornado weather is freaky, fast, and it's not like they could all get underground to the root cellar.


I live in the Joplin MO area. One of the Walmarts here was destroyed in the 2011 tornado and was rebuilt. I don't know about other locations but this one has a large tornado shelter for a break room. When the sirens go off they lock the front doors and make everyone go back there, customers and employees. They would rather be sued for false imprisonment than be sued for not keeping people from dying. They did let some people go early who were more anxious but waited until Bentonville gave the OK to let most people out of the shelter.

So apparently the computer systems that Bezos set up to run Amazon (he's like Musk, any human input is an error) are worse than Walmart. At least Walmart pretends to give a shiat.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

433: Damn that Jeff Bezos and his infernal weather machine, killing his employees and f*cking all his sh*t up!

What an evil genius he is.  I can't wait to see where he strikes next!


jeff's not gonna sleep with you
 
TheyHaveTheInternetOnComputersNow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

433: Damn that Jeff Bezos and his infernal weather machine, killing his employees and f*cking all his sh*t up!

What an evil genius he is.  I can't wait to see where he strikes next!


If I pay someone to slash your tires and put sugar in your gas tank, and then call you lazy because you are five minutes late to work, did I set up the conditions that I knew were not good for you or am I just an uninterested bystander in your life who has no blame for what happened?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: AppleOptionEsc: cretinbob: why are the buildings made out of aluminum foil?
Seriously.
Who the hell in Tornado Alley looked at that and said "yeah, that meets local code"


Oh that's right.

No one because they didn't have a local code
Regulations are for pansy babbies

Having a warehouse be essentially bomb shelter strength? If we lived in a society with Star Trek finacials and replicator machines. If every warehouse was built like a nuclear reactor, warehouses wouldn't exist. Same goes for houses.

I've worked in a warehouse with cinderblock and brick walls; only the roof was sheet metal. It wasn't anywhere near a tornado zone.
Don't tell us the only option for warehouse construction is tinfoil and cheap glue.

About half of it's missing, it's gone," Edwardsville Fire Department Mark Mayfield said Saturday of the approximately 400,000-square-foot building. Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback added "there's a lot of debris from the concrete; that is predominantly a concrete and steel structure."
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not allowed to head to the shelter unless they have met their hourly quota.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

433: Damn that Jeff Bezos and his infernal weather machine, killing his employees and f*cking all his sh*t up!
What an evil genius he is.  I can't wait to see where he strikes next!


Could be anywhere.

In its annual sustainability report issued Wednesday, Amazon said its activities emitted the equivalent of 60.64 million metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2020. That's up from 2019, when it reported 51.17 million metric tons, an increase of 15% year over year.

"Annual sustainability report" LOL.  Yeah so what we did today was--we shut down the Amazon website.  There's no other way.  You'll get a refund for your Prime membership.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cretinbob: why are the buildings made out of aluminum foil?
Seriously.
Who the hell in Tornado Alley looked at that and said "yeah, that meets local code"


Oh that's right.

No one because they didn't have a local code
Regulations are for pansy babbies

"About half of it's missing, it's gone," Edwardsville Fire Department Mark Mayfield said Saturday of the approximately 400,000-square-foot building. Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback added "there's a lot of debris from the concrete; that is predominantly a concrete and steel structure."


I think people are unclear on the awesome power and strength of a tornado. Government regulations can't stop Mother Nature. I don't know of anything that can stop a tornado.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: TheyHaveTheInternetOnComputersNow: The elites used an entire race of people to build this country from the ground up using free labor. Then they used another group of people to build the railroads. Then they moved on to all the poor people to work in their mines and factories.

Now that automation is here, they don't need us anymore so they are going to systematically let us die. In pandemics. In "once in a generation" recessions that happen every decade. In repealed regulations. And don't forget, making the planet uninhabitable for anyone who isn't wealthy.

It's all coming together for them quite nicely.

Except for that whole free vaccination thing....Don't be a disingenuous turd...


Turds these days severely lack ingenuousness. MTGA
 
Insurgent
‘’ 1 minute ago  
the issue isn't stopping a tornado. it's workers' rights. working in a pseudo 1st world hellhole like USA is just risky. only thing they care about is the bottom line
 
