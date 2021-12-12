 Skip to content
 
(JSOnline)   A bus leaves Milwaukee for Madison. At the same time, a Florida man is on board. Calculate how many miles the bus traveled before he stabbed another passenger, and be sure to show your work   (jsonline.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
about tree fiddy
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Five feet.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
For the second time in my life I read a story about a greyhound murder prompted by the assailant hearing voices.
This is why you can't sit next to me on the bus.
Also you smell bad.
 
wxboy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: For the second time in my life I read a story about a greyhound murder prompted by the assailant hearing voices.
This is why you can't sit next to me on the bus.
Also you smell bad.


At least nobody lost their head this time.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Trick question. Florida man stabbed three people in the bus station bathroom and has someone handcuffed to a radiator in his basement apartment.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Trick question. Florida man stabbed three people in the bus station bathroom and has someone handcuffed to a radiator in his basement apartment.


And they made him Governor anyway.
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"When talking about the incident, he said he heard voices on the intercom and from other passengers on the bus saying something "about a secret mission" and thought he was saving a woman and child."

Cuckoo? Or QuuQuu?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't care how much I pay
I wanna ride my bus without a stabbing each way
 
