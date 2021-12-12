 Skip to content
 
(CBS News)   It's been one year since the FDA first authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. America was poised to get the pandemic under control and 2021 looked bright. Good times, good times   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dr. Fauci in December 2020: By mid-fall 2021 we should be back to normal.

Yeah, that didn't work out too well.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Walker: Dr. Fauci in December 2020: By mid-fall 2021 we should be back to normal.

Yeah, that didn't work out too well.


"Human Behavior..." - Bjork.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Dr. Fauci in December 2020: By mid-fall 2021 we should be back to normal.

Yeah, that didn't work out too well.


I am assuming that isn't a jab (pun not intended) against Fauci?
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side, the amount of 5G tracking has doubled internet speeds for most Americans.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Latrina
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor control is a type of control, right?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a while, the GOP was quiet. Then they realized Biden couldn't get the win, so went 200% full court press into anti-vaxxing propaganda.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Dr. Fauci in December 2020: By mid-fall 2021 we should be back to normal.

Yeah, that didn't work out too well.


It could have, if Delta hadn't shown up and if Americans had taken the vaccines they were offered. Look at how Israel's case numbers dropped with high vaccination rates, then went up again when the more transmissible variant arrived.

And now Omicron is here and things are about to go exponential again.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: On the plus side, the amount of 5G tracking has doubled internet speeds for most Americans.


I was just telling my wife my download speeds went into overdrive in the past few days. Now that you mention it, it's gotta be from the booster I got last week.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's do the time warp again.  Surely this thread will be the one.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
acsh.orgView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're pfarked.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember commenting earlier this year that it wasn't the first 20 million you needed to worry about, it was the last 20.

And it's still true. We're all in it together, and nobody is safe until everybody is safe. And that means dumping vaccines on the developing nations at no cost and using the power of the state on those in our own country that refuse.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Dr. Fauci in December 2020: By mid-fall 2021 we should be back to normal.

Yeah, that didn't work out too well.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: On the plus side, the amount of 5G tracking has doubled internet speeds for most Americans.


I'm so sick of people talking about microchips in the COVID vaccines.

I was part of a mass inoculation for Hep B in middle school. News alert sheeple, they didn't have wireless back then! On top of that, I was only running about 2400 baud and my body still makes that screeching modem sound every time I take a dump. Farking complainers...
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fewer and fewer people are willing to give the Biden Administration the benefit of the doubt in their tepid handling of the pandemic. Not being outright hostile to reality only gets you so far. If you still fail to deal with that reality, the marginal difference in competence means less and less as the pandemic drags on and the virus gets more chances to mutate and put us right back at square one.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: [Fark user image 425x418]


That's the thing. Many really stupid people don't know they're stupid. They in-fact believe they are brilliant and it's just the world conspiring against them that keeps them so down all the time.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [acsh.org image 400x400]


Oh, there are a few here who do the same. Funnily enough in this country a vast majority of those people are upper-middle class white people (yes there are quite a number of those in sub-saharan africa). It's enough to make one want to stay in bed all day.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have a skeptical podcast that reviews predictions at the beginning of the year. For some reason the January 2, 2021 episode popped up in my podcast app. One of the hosts, a Harvard neurologist, off handedly predicted "with vaccines, we should have herd immunity by June". It was outside the segment about being skeptical about predictions, and I found it funny.
 
