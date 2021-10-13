 Skip to content
(CNN)   After 50 rioters sentenced for January 6 insurrection, a debate rages over what justice looks like. Not up for debate: How great it is to be White when accused of a major crime   (cnn.com) divider line
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Could we please not call them "protesters"

You've left protesting behind when you break through a police line.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Um, most of those people are getting charged with a major crime as much as the leg lamp in A Christmas Story was a major award.
 
TheyHaveTheInternetOnComputersNow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sub Human: Could we please not call them "protesters"

You've left protesting behind when you break through a police line.


Exactly. The Confederate Army didn't make it as far these people did.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sub Human: Could we please not call them "protesters"

You've left protesting behind when you break through a police line.


When they started climbing the wall of the Capital Building like a scene from World War Z, they sort of veered away from a tour group that decided to hold a protest.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: Sub Human: Could we please not call them "protesters"

You've left protesting behind when you break through a police line.

When they started climbing the wall of the Capital Building like a scene from World War Z, they sort of veered away from a tour group that decided to hold a protest.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Antifa members have been sentenced for actual violence, arson, destruction, assault, and billions of dollars in damage? What's that? Zero?

But woe betide you if you, unarmed, trespass and vandalize the sanctum of sanctums - Pelosi's House of Power. If you do that you get killed, persecuted and incarcerated.

The Capitol rioters were morons. That should never have happened. But they were peaceful. Antifa and BLM supporters are actively and effectively destroying the country - and they get a free ride.

How anyone can still support them is incredible and only shows a complete lack of intelligence.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the people who got, basically, a slap on the wrist will continue to whine that white men are the most oppressed class in America.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: The Capitol rioters were morons. That should never have happened. But they were peaceful. Antifa and BLM supporters are actively and effectively destroying the country - and they get a free ride.


'When a man lies, he murders some part of the world.'
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"District Judge Tanya Chutkan has come to epitomize the court's more muscular wing. Four of her misdemeanor cases reached sentencing so far, and in all four cases, she went farther than the Justice Department's recommendation and sent rioters to jail, ranging from 14 to 45 days."

14-45 days?! My god, a real hanging judge, that one.

These rubes should all catch a felony and lose their guns.  Instead we're telling them all "you did a bad thing, don't do it again 😉".
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: How many Antifa members have been sentenced for actual violence, arson, destruction, assault, and billions of dollars in damage? What's that? Zero?

But woe betide you if you, unarmed, trespass and vandalize the sanctum of sanctums - Pelosi's House of Power. If you do that you get killed, persecuted and incarcerated.

The Capitol rioters were morons. That should never have happened. But they were peaceful. Antifa and BLM supporters are actively and effectively destroying the country - and they get a free ride.

How anyone can still support them is incredible and only shows a complete lack of intelligence.


Are you talking about the people protesting about police brutality who were boxed in by police and attacked?  Are they supposed to suppress their natural instinct to defend themselves?

Or the people who used the cover of peaceful BLM protests to damage property and try to start a race riot?

Just because you claim they're Antifa or BLM and violent doesn't mean they are.
 
BikerRay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American justice is such a joke it should have its own late-night show.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they.were any shade darker than white bread they'd be splatters on the ground and the right wing would be cheering the cops on.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my kids wanted street cred, thinking that would help him in his life.  He did some low level stupidity and got some jail time.  He now has street cred among white suburban males that listen to Eminem, and that's pretty much it.  At this point, he's still able to vote if he bothers, and can still obtain weapons.  The only upside is that he is really too dumb to be much more than cannon fodder in the upcoming second Civil War.

I wonder if some of the judges sentencing these terrorists are trying not to create the next round of heroes and martyrs.  Like my kid, they want to be admired and looked up to, but they don't have the skills or desire to create some aspect of life to look up to.  So, they just go the attention whore route.  Other than the Qanon Shaman, will any of these clowns be familiar to us down the road?  He's going away for a couple of years, which most likely will just turn him into a total basket case of mental illness, but it's possible he comes out of prison with a real following.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: How many Antifa members have been sentenced for actual violence, arson, destruction, assault, and billions of dollars in damage? What's that? Zero?

But woe betide you if you, unarmed, trespass and vandalize the sanctum of sanctums - Pelosi's House of Power. If you do that you get killed, persecuted and incarcerated.

The Capitol rioters were morons. That should never have happened. But they were peaceful. Antifa and BLM supporters are actively and effectively destroying the country - and they get a free ride.

How anyone can still support them is incredible and only shows a complete lack of intelligence.


They were peaceful? What color is the sky in your world?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Could we please not call them "protesters"

You've left protesting behind when you break through a police line.


Can we still say, "mostly peaceful" or do you need burning buildings for that to apply?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

zgrizz: How many Antifa members have been sentenced for actual violence, arson, destruction, assault, and billions of dollars in damage[citation needed]? What's that? Zero?


https://www.foxnews.com/us/black-live​s​-matter-protest-met-gala-aoc-tax-the-r​ich

Oh, wait, that wasn't for "actual violence, destruction, assault, and billions of dollars in damage[citation needed]." That was for "disorderly conduct," meaning: chanting slogans, carrying signs and being uppity ni*BONG*s.

Here are some more.

https://lmgtfy.app/?q=blm+protesters+​a​rrested

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Could we please not call them "protesters"

You've left protesting behind when you break through a police line.


Can we please not call them "Insurrectionists"?

When they don't come armed they're hardly an insurection.

/They were moronic rioters
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Portland protests: Federal agents fire tear gas as hundreds protest outside US courthouse
Youtube YLAfAzdzAsw


Just kids having fun
 
goodbeer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"The milestone of 50 sentencings was hit on Friday, a busy day in court, with six hearings on the schedule. Four defendants got probation Friday, including a pair of veterans from Wisconsin, while one man who stole a beer from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office got 20 days in jail."

In other news, Pelosi has a beer fridge in her office
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

8 inches: Sub Human: Could we please not call them "protesters"

You've left protesting behind when you break through a police line.

Can we please not call them "Insurrectionists"?

When they don't come armed they're hardly an insurection.

/They were moronic rioters


Watch the HBO documentary.  Many were armed.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

8 inches: Sub Human: Could we please not call them "protesters"

You've left protesting behind when you break through a police line.

Can we please not call them "Insurrectionists"?

When they don't come armed they're hardly an insurection.

/They were moronic rioters


🧐
 
TheyHaveTheInternetOnComputersNow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

8 inches: Sub Human: Could we please not call them "protesters"

You've left protesting behind when you break through a police line.

Can we please not call them "Insurrectionists"?

When they don't come armed they're hardly an insurection.

/They were moronic rioters


Who constructed a gallows for the Vice President. And murdered police officers to get to him.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TheyHaveTheInternetOnComputersNow: 8 inches: Sub Human: Could we please not call them "protesters"

You've left protesting behind when you break through a police line.

Can we please not call them "Insurrectionists"?

When they don't come armed they're hardly an insurection.

/They were moronic rioters

Who constructed a gallows for the Vice President. And murdered police officers to get to him.


The rioters.
 
TheyHaveTheInternetOnComputersNow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

8 inches: TheyHaveTheInternetOnComputersNow: 8 inches: Sub Human: Could we please not call them "protesters"

You've left protesting behind when you break through a police line.

Can we please not call them "Insurrectionists"?

When they don't come armed they're hardly an insurection.

/They were moronic rioters

Who constructed a gallows for the Vice President. And murdered police officers to get to him.

The rioters.


They rioted for the purpose of overthrowing the government.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It was a mostly peaceful protest. What a shame that a few bad apples ruined things for everybody else.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

8 inches: Sub Human: Could we please not call them "protesters"

You've left protesting behind when you break through a police line.

Can we please not call them "Insurrectionists"?

When they don't come armed they're hardly an insurection.

/They were moronic rioters


No one said they were competent insurrectionists but they did break into the Capital building with the intent of either killing the Vice President or forcing him to reverse the farking election with a Goddamn noose nearby.   What more definitions of insurrection do you need?
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheyHaveTheInternetOnComputersNow: 8 inches: TheyHaveTheInternetOnComputersNow: 8 inches: Sub Human: Could we please not call them "protesters"

You've left protesting behind when you break through a police line.

Can we please not call them "Insurrectionists"?

When they don't come armed they're hardly an insurection.

/They were moronic rioters

Who constructed a gallows for the Vice President. And murdered police officers to get to him.

The rioters.

They rioted for the purpose of overthrowing the government.


Like I said, MORONIC rioters.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

zgrizz: How many Antifa members have been sentenced for actual violence, arson, destruction, assault, and billions of dollars in damage? What's that? Zero?

But woe betide you if you, unarmed, trespass and vandalize the sanctum of sanctums - Pelosi's House of Power. If you do that you get killed, persecuted and incarcerated.

The Capitol rioters were morons. That should never have happened. But they were peaceful. Antifa and BLM supporters are actively and effectively destroying the country - and they get a free ride.

How anyone can still support them is incredible and only shows a complete lack of intelligence.


Put down the paint, you've huffed yourself stupid.
 
TheyHaveTheInternetOnComputersNow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

8 inches: TheyHaveTheInternetOnComputersNow: 8 inches: TheyHaveTheInternetOnComputersNow: 8 inches: Sub Human: Could we please not call them "protesters"

You've left protesting behind when you break through a police line.

Can we please not call them "Insurrectionists"?

When they don't come armed they're hardly an insurection.

/They were moronic rioters

Who constructed a gallows for the Vice President. And murdered police officers to get to him.

The rioters.

They rioted for the purpose of overthrowing the government.

Like I said, MORONIC rioters.


I've been on this site 18 years and you just might be the first person I put on ignore.

So what would these rioters had to have done to become insurrectionists?

Sideshow Bob: "Attempted murder. Now honestly what is that? Can you win a Nobel Prize for attempted chemistry?"
 
August11
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: It was a mostly peaceful protest. What a shame that a few bad apples ruined things for everybody else.


Yup. Here's your one bad apple:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'mma go with Federal Sentencing Guidelines and lack of priors.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mugato: 8 inches: Sub Human: Could we please not call them "protesters"

You've left protesting behind when you break through a police line.

Can we please not call them "Insurrectionists"?

When they don't come armed they're hardly an insurection.

/They were moronic rioters

No one said they were competent insurrectionists but they did break into the Capital building with the intent of either killing the Vice President or forcing him to reverse the farking election with a Goddamn noose nearby.   What more definitions of insurrection do you need?


An armed rebellion with a defined leader literally leading the charge.

See:
American Revolution

I'd relate what happened more to the dozens of BLM protests that got out of hand over the past YEAR, which led to the destruction of property, injuries and deaths.

But I'm not a partisan, so my views aren't skewed one way or the other.  I'd suggest occasionally looking at things that way.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheyHaveTheInternetOnComputersNow: 8 inches: TheyHaveTheInternetOnComputersNow: 8 inches: TheyHaveTheInternetOnComputersNow: 8 inches: Sub Human: Could we please not call them "protesters"

You've left protesting behind when you break through a police line.

Can we please not call them "Insurrectionists"?

When they don't come armed they're hardly an insurection.

/They were moronic rioters

Who constructed a gallows for the Vice President. And murdered police officers to get to him.

The rioters.

They rioted for the purpose of overthrowing the government.

Like I said, MORONIC rioters.

I've been on this site 18 years and you just might be the first person I put on ignore.

So what would these rioters had to have done to become insurrectionists?

Sideshow Bob: "Attempted murder. Now honestly what is that? Can you win a Nobel Prize for attempted chemistry?"


Bye.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just remember, sentences should be long and prison a third world shiathole level of punishment.

For "those people".

When "we" have to face justice it should be balanced, nuanced, and reformative and not a punishment.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: It was a mostly peaceful protest. What a shame that a few bad apples ruined things for everybody else.


HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH​AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

*breathe..............................​....................................*

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

\peaceful protest my ass
\\GQP talking points for the win?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

8 inches: Mugato: 8 inches: Sub Human: Could we please not call them "protesters"

You've left protesting behind when you break through a police line.

Can we please not call them "Insurrectionists"?

When they don't come armed they're hardly an insurection.

/They were moronic rioters

No one said they were competent insurrectionists but they did break into the Capital building with the intent of either killing the Vice President or forcing him to reverse the farking election with a Goddamn noose nearby.   What more definitions of insurrection do you need?

An armed rebellion with a defined leader literally leading the charge.

See:
American Revolution

I'd relate what happened more to the dozens of BLM protests that got out of hand over the past YEAR, which led to the destruction of property, injuries and deaths.

But I'm not a partisan, so my views aren't skewed one way or the other.  I'd suggest occasionally looking at things that way.


I knew the BLM thing would come up. You can't even compare the two. You have to judge this on intent, not competency.

The intent of the insurrectionists was to reverse the election, basically to overthrow the government. They broke into offices, took documents and yes, some of them were armed.

Just because they sucked at it, doesn't mean it wasn't an attempted insurrection.
 
bthom37
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Norfolking Chance: Just remember, sentences should be long and prison a third world shiathole level of punishment.

For "those people".

When "we" have to face justice it should be balanced, nuanced, and reformative and not a punishment.


Pretty sure "storming the seat of government" should be a longer jail sentence than DUI #3.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mugato: 8 inches: Mugato: 8 inches: Sub Human: Could we please not call them "protesters"

You've left protesting behind when you break through a police line.

Can we please not call them "Insurrectionists"?

When they don't come armed they're hardly an insurection.

/They were moronic rioters

No one said they were competent insurrectionists but they did break into the Capital building with the intent of either killing the Vice President or forcing him to reverse the farking election with a Goddamn noose nearby.   What more definitions of insurrection do you need?

An armed rebellion with a defined leader literally leading the charge.

See:
American Revolution

I'd relate what happened more to the dozens of BLM protests that got out of hand over the past YEAR, which led to the destruction of property, injuries and deaths.

But I'm not a partisan, so my views aren't skewed one way or the other.  I'd suggest occasionally looking at things that way.

I knew the BLM thing would come up. You can't even compare the two. You have to judge this on intent, not competency.

The intent of the insurrectionists was to reverse the election, basically to overthrow the government. They broke into offices, took documents and yes, some of them were armed.

Just because they sucked at it, doesn't mean it wasn't an attempted insurrection.


"Basically"?

They were rioters.  Moronic rioters.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

8 inches: Mugato: 8 inches: Sub Human: Could we please not call them "protesters"

You've left protesting behind when you break through a police line.

Can we please not call them "Insurrectionists"?

When they don't come armed they're hardly an insurection.

/They were moronic rioters

No one said they were competent insurrectionists but they did break into the Capital building with the intent of either killing the Vice President or forcing him to reverse the farking election with a Goddamn noose nearby.   What more definitions of insurrection do you need?

An armed rebellion with a defined leader literally leading the charge.

See:
American Revolution

I'd relate what happened more to the dozens of BLM protests that got out of hand over the past YEAR, which led to the destruction of property, injuries and deaths.

But I'm not a partisan, so my views aren't skewed one way or the other.  I'd suggest occasionally looking at things that way.


You don't get to define what an "insurrection" is.

"An insurrection occurs whenever an organized and armed uprising takes place against the authority of the United States."

It was organized.

It was armed.

It was an uprising.

It took place against the authority of the United States.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Anyway, I'll probably be put on a 24 hour "time out" by the Mods (again) for having a dissenting opinion to the group-think of Fark's echo chamber, so I might as well sign off for now.

Enjoy your self-flagellation you (mostly) white males of Fark.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Accurate words for the Jan 6 crowd: far right extremists, domestic terrorists, and insurrectionists.

Inaccurate words for them: tourists, rioters, protesters.

When storming the capital, killing cops, and bringing flex cuffs to kidnap Congress in an attempt to overthrow an election is involved it's not any of the other watered down bullshiat.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

8 inches: Mugato: 8 inches: Mugato: 8 inches: Sub Human: Could we please not call them "protesters"

You've left protesting behind when you break through a police line.

Can we please not call them "Insurrectionists"?

When they don't come armed they're hardly an insurection.

/They were moronic rioters

No one said they were competent insurrectionists but they did break into the Capital building with the intent of either killing the Vice President or forcing him to reverse the farking election with a Goddamn noose nearby.   What more definitions of insurrection do you need?

An armed rebellion with a defined leader literally leading the charge.

See:
American Revolution

I'd relate what happened more to the dozens of BLM protests that got out of hand over the past YEAR, which led to the destruction of property, injuries and deaths.

But I'm not a partisan, so my views aren't skewed one way or the other.  I'd suggest occasionally looking at things that way.

I knew the BLM thing would come up. You can't even compare the two. You have to judge this on intent, not competency.

The intent of the insurrectionists was to reverse the election, basically to overthrow the government. They broke into offices, took documents and yes, some of them were armed.

Just because they sucked at it, doesn't mean it wasn't an attempted insurrection.

"Basically"?

They were rioters.  Moronic rioters.


Rioting would mean it was spontaneous and leaderless, when it was neither. They had leaders who spoke publicly to rile them up and even promised they'd be right there with them. These idiots just chose to follow leaders who were cowardly liars, but they were still following direction. On top of that, they talked publicly about this for months leading up to it. I'm sure you've seen the t-shirts.

In short, you're either a delusional nutbag or a lying troll, but either way you should go fark yourself.
 
