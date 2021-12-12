 Skip to content
(MSN)   Some people in Alberta have much concern if you can buy booze at 7-11   (msn.com) divider line
10
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh yes, the "slippery slope" argument, which is basically saying, "Waaa! We don't want competition!"
 
Bukharin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did I mis hte part where the puritans relocated to Canada?
 
Bukharin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*miss the part
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bukharin: Did I mis hte part where the puritans relocated to Canada?


Canada has always had totally backwards laws about booze, that stupid is deeply entrenched and has tons of money and a good amount of public support.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Will 7-11 sell weed next?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The money that you spend at a liquor store stays in community ... we think at this point in the pandemic, we should really reconsider where you buy liquor from getting vaccinated.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I like that 7-11 will have dine-in service. Do you have to tip the microwave oven?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
YAY! CAPITALISM!
Wait a minute, that guy is selling what I sell!
GOVERNMENT!
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ComaToast: I like that 7-11 will have dine-in service. Do you have to tip the microwave oven?


Well, you can, but I suspect you will be asked to put it back the right way up.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Bukharin: Did I mis hte part where the puritans relocated to Canada?

Canada has always had totally backwards laws about booze, that stupid is deeply entrenched and has tons of money and a good amount of public support.


but... isnt that where the USA got it's booze during the dumb experiment in the 1920's and 30's?
 
