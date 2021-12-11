 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Julian Assange had a stroke, but now he's all right. Well,...all left   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
40
    More: Misc  
40 Comments     (+0 »)
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Surely it's by no means the consequences of his own actions.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I am trying to think of a circumstance under I would give a shiat about that stinky shiatbag. I can't come up with a single  one.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ironic that I'm jerking off to this story.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anyone old enough to remember when this guy was a hero?

Anyone?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: Anyone old enough to remember when this guy was a hero?

Anyone?


I never thought that. He's the Thomas Edison of leaking documents. Everyone else did the hard work.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: Anyone old enough to remember when this guy was a hero?

Anyone?


It wasn't that long ago around here...but maybe the pandemic years are getting to me.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, Fred Durst has really let himself go.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'It urgently needs to be resolved. Look at animals trapped in cages in a zoo. It cuts their life short. That's what's happening to Julian. The never-ending court cases are extremely stressful mentally.'

Ummm because he is one?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Lsherm: Anyone old enough to remember when this guy was a hero?

Anyone?

I never thought that. He's the Thomas Edison of leaking documents. Everyone else did the hard work.


And he claimed all the credit
 
thisispete
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why am I reminded of those pictures of Harvey Weinstein using a walker?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Clarence Carter- Strokin'
Youtube P7gMkiOPSeA
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wonder what percentage of those comments defending Julian are from Russian trolls?
 
bababa
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: 'It urgently needs to be resolved. Look at animals trapped in cages in a zoo. It cuts their life short. That's what's happening to Julian. The never-ending court cases are extremely stressful mentally.'

Ummm because he is one?


Animals in zoos live longer than their counterparts in the wild.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: 'It urgently needs to be resolved. Look at animals trapped in cages in a zoo. It cuts their life short. That's what's happening to Julian. The never-ending court cases are extremely stressful mentally.'

Ummm because he is one?


Well, he's being treated humanely right now.  You bet your ass if the US gets him, they're holding him in Gitmo.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Anyone old enough to remember when this guy was a hero?

Anyone?


If you are browsing Fark at the age of 7 years old, I wouldn't know what to do with that information.
 
HempHead
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I wonder what percentage of those comments defending Julian are from Russian trolls?


All of them except for the ones from Jill Stein.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So imprisoning oneself voluntarily for a period longer than involuntary incarceration would have lasted has... negative effects? At least he got to smear poop on the walls of the embassy and bang Pamela Anderson, which has pretty high street cred as far as I know.
 
Nogale
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You pays your money and you makes your choice.

I find it hard to buy people's arguments that they were acting for a greater good when they aren't willing to face the consequences of their actions.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kudayta: Ironic that I'm jerking off to this story.


Um, I think you meant to say

you're strokin'
 
DVD
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This being the Daily Fail, I now doubt the existence of Julians, strokes and documents, leaked or non-leaked.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
On the one hand: I'm pushing 50, so I can see how being held in American hands, what with the waterboarding & whatnot, how that could cause a mini-stroke. Hell, I'm not a tough guy -- just the thought of going through that makes me taste blue. +5

On the other hand: he kinda' asked to be there, what with his leaks & all that. And then throw on top all the charges of harassment & rape & skateboarding through the Ecuadorian embassy while not bathing? -10.

I have -5 f*cks to give for Jullian Assange.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nogale: You pays your money and you makes your choice.

I find it hard to buy people's arguments that they were acting for a greater good when they aren't willing to face the consequences of their actions.


That has always been a terrible "daddy argument."
 
wademh
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Anyone old enough to remember when this guy was a hero?

Anyone?


Anarchist types rapidly lose their appeal if they get any power.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Okay, anyway, so who wants a bong and blintz?
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I wonder what percentage of those comments defending Julian are from Russian trolls?


I'm not a Russian bot, and I think anyone who doesn't show at least a little sympathy is a colossal ass hole who is too stupid, and too detached from reality, to understand anything beyond what idiocy is spoon fed in to their stupid ears to make Assamge suffer because the CIA wanted to destroy him.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

scanman61: arrogantbastich: Lsherm: Anyone old enough to remember when this guy was a hero?

Anyone?

I never thought that. He's the Thomas Edison of leaking documents. Everyone else did the hard work.

And he claimed all the credit


Has he ratted out the people who 'did the hard work', or are they still free? Do you honestly think that Belmarsh is one of those holidcamp style 'prisons'? How would *you* be holding up with the very real prospect of being extradited to Gitmo?

He is a slimey weirdo, for sure, but I am certain that he doesn't deserve extradition to  guaranteed torture. Wishing that upon him probably reflects more on you than it does on him.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: AAAAGGGGHHHH: I wonder what percentage of those comments defending Julian are from Russian trolls?

I'm not a Russian bot, and I think anyone who doesn't show at least a little sympathy is a colossal ass hole who is too stupid, and too detached from reality, to understand anything beyond what idiocy is spoon fed in to their stupid ears to make Assamge suffer because the CIA wanted to destroy him.


He picked the fight. Not for some pure love of freedom of information, but because he wanted to hurt/embarrass the US. When you take a swing at a nation state, don't be surprised when they swing back.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheReject: Night Train to Wakanda: AAAAGGGGHHHH: I wonder what percentage of those comments defending Julian are from Russian trolls?

I'm not a Russian bot, and I think anyone who doesn't show at least a little sympathy is a colossal ass hole who is too stupid, and too detached from reality, to understand anything beyond what idiocy is spoon fed in to their stupid ears to make Assamge suffer because the CIA wanted to destroy him.

He picked the fight. Not for some pure love of freedom of information, but because he wanted to hurt/embarrass the US. When you take a swing at a nation state, don't be surprised when they swing back.


Why did he do that?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: TheReject: Night Train to Wakanda: AAAAGGGGHHHH: I wonder what percentage of those comments defending Julian are from Russian trolls?

I'm not a Russian bot, and I think anyone who doesn't show at least a little sympathy is a colossal ass hole who is too stupid, and too detached from reality, to understand anything beyond what idiocy is spoon fed in to their stupid ears to make Assamge suffer because the CIA wanted to destroy him.

He picked the fight. Not for some pure love of freedom of information, but because he wanted to hurt/embarrass the US. When you take a swing at a nation state, don't be surprised when they swing back.

Why did he do that?


Because he's a Russian bot. and you're defending him.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: AAAAGGGGHHHH: I wonder what percentage of those comments defending Julian are from Russian trolls?

I'm not a Russian bot, and I think anyone who doesn't show at least a little sympathy is a colossal ass hole who is too stupid, and too detached from reality, to understand anything beyond what idiocy is spoon fed in to their stupid ears to make Assamge suffer because the CIA wanted to destroy him.


Sorry, comrade. Uncle Ivan wants you to try harder.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bababa: jaivirtualcard: 'It urgently needs to be resolved. Look at animals trapped in cages in a zoo. It cuts their life short. That's what's happening to Julian. The never-ending court cases are extremely stressful mentally.'

Ummm because he is one?

Animals in zoos live longer than their counterparts in the wild.


Actually Julian Assange is one of those dolphins at SeaWorld that rapes people on swim-alongs and dies young because the tank is too small
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I ONLY CARE ABOUT THE CAT
 
fsbilly
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Anyone old enough to remember when this guy was a hero?

Anyone?


I remember when Wikileaks had a rather noble cause and integrity. Then Assange's megalomania forced everyone with good sense and common decency out.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HempHead: AAAAGGGGHHHH: I wonder what percentage of those comments defending Julian are from Russian trolls?

All of them except for the ones from Jill Stein.


You sure about that?
media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
TheReject:

Funny. I thought it was because the US has done some shady shiat to smear him after he blew the top off the Iraq invasion, then, when they tried to get him caught up in a case he went scorched earth and started being fed Russian disinformation as long as it made the US look bad in retaliation.

How quickly your heroes fail at living up to your expectations.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: AAAAGGGGHHHH: I wonder what percentage of those comments defending Julian are from Russian trolls?

I'm not a Russian bot, and I think anyone who doesn't show at least a little sympathy is a colossal ass hole who is too stupid, and too detached from reality, to understand anything beyond what idiocy is spoon fed in to their stupid ears to make Assamge suffer because the CIA wanted to destroy him.


I'll show him as much sympathy as he showed for outing gay men in the Middle East 0. He was reckless and didn't care who got hurt, as long as he protected Putin.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bluorangefyre: jaivirtualcard: 'It urgently needs to be resolved. Look at animals trapped in cages in a zoo. It cuts their life short. That's what's happening to Julian. The never-ending court cases are extremely stressful mentally.'

Ummm because he is one?

Well, he's being treated humanely right now.  You bet your ass if the US gets him, they're holding him in Gitmo.


Why do we still have a Gitmo?

Our LEGAL jails are bad enough.  We don't need illegal ones.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Has one thing he has "leaked" been even remotely interesting or even worthy of "Breaking News"?
Have any of it been more than run of the mill government dumbassery and incompetence in trivial matters?
IMHO, if there is some sort of "bombshell" data..He better put up or just take his beating for being a dumbass
who hyped up a lot of stolen nothingness and attempted to aggrandize himself with it...
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

