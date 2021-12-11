 Skip to content
(AP News)   "We are concerned that dispensaries in our neighborhoods will normalize the use of marijuana even further than it already is", says Mayor of Beckytown   (apnews.com) divider line
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They don't want children to have it, so they'll force all sales to be via the unregulated black market.  Makes perfect sense.  To an imbecile.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The novelty wears off pretty quickly, unless of course you try to suppress it.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I watched the local (NY) Town Board on TV and saw a bunch of old white men pitch a fit about sales and consumption establishments  in the Town, "No," they said, "but we can change our minds later."

bunch of cowards
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: The novelty wears off pretty quickly, unless of course you try to suppress it.


People have been claiming this around here since 2012 when Colorado legalized.  Every year sales increase.

/it's not a fad, dude
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sgygus: fragMasterFlash: The novelty wears off pretty quickly, unless of course you try to suppress it.

People have been claiming this around here since 2012 when Colorado legalized.  Every year sales increase.

/it's not a fad, dude


I was referring to people walking around chuffing their asses off in the street at 2 PM on a random Thursday. Responsible use ain't never been a problem, except to the raging Karens.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez Pete, give the reefer madness shiat up.......
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counterpoint: every state that has dispensaries seems to have property values increase.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Counterpoint: every state that has dispensaries seems to have property values increase.


This. Housing prices here in western Washington are farking nuts.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: [Fark user image image 500x485]


Went from a street thug to an upstanding citizen, at least according to the cops.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah, you wouldn't want to normalize substance abuse.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We said yes here, barely. The old folks are up in arms about it. I've been asking, does the liquor store bother you this much? They never seem to have an answer.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Time to get the apples and oranges out and explain local tax revenues from weed sales to them.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Have these people actually tried marijuana? I mean, it's not that bad.

When it became legal here, I tried some on a whim, and I rather enjoyed it. More so than alcohol in terms of both euphoria and the hangover.

Biggest problem I've encountered with it has simply been the annoying subcultures. They're almost as bad as microbreweries in terms of everything having a story behind it. But overall it's pleasant.
 
kindms
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
the zoning commission in my town was visibly upset when they were informed that even if they vote to keep dispensaries from opening they would not be able to prevent deliveries. they voted on their "moratorium" anyway

so they are just not going to get any money from it
 
zencanuck
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sgygus: fragMasterFlash: The novelty wears off pretty quickly, unless of course you try to suppress it.

People have been claiming this around here since 2012 when Colorado legalized.  Every year sales increase.

/it's not a fad, dude


can confirm. Country wide, no increases in anything but tax revenue. Seriously not a thing, and prices are slowly putting bad guys out of business. It's also a great job creator. 🤷♂
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: I watched the local (NY) Town Board on TV and saw a bunch of old white men pitch a fit about sales and consumption establishments  in the Town, "No," they said, "but we can change our minds later."

bunch of cowards


So what is the difference between a town and a village?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image 425x228]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Legal weed has killed more people than covid!
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I guess they don't want the tax revenue from the sales then. People are still going to use it in those towns. They will just buy it elsewhere.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dude, the herb must flow, man.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: [Fark user image image 500x485]


That is some magical jazz cabbage right there.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

zencanuck: Sgygus: fragMasterFlash: The novelty wears off pretty quickly, unless of course you try to suppress it.

People have been claiming this around here since 2012 when Colorado legalized.  Every year sales increase.

/it's not a fad, dude

can confirm. Country wide, no increases in anything but tax revenue. Seriously not a thing, and prices are slowly putting bad guys out of business. It's also a great job creator. 🤷♂


Not in West Central Illinois. It's still cheaper on the black market than it is at the dispensary.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lol. Have fun missing out on that sweet, sweet tax revenue
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There is a pot shop that is in the same strip mall as my favorite.

The only negative things I can associate with them are one to two robberies...but obviously, that is not their fault.

Some of the employees are regulars at said bar...good people.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Living in CO the downside is that crimes do increase, depending on location, and it attracts people experiencing homelessness. That is what people in towns that voted against them tell me, not sure if true.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We shouldn't go normalizing marijuana when you can taste the high country and climb up to Coors.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image image 425x228]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Have these people actually tried marijuana? I mean, it's not that bad.

When it became legal here, I tried some on a whim, and I rather enjoyed it. More so than alcohol in terms of both euphoria and the hangover.

Biggest problem I've encountered with it has simply been the annoying subcultures. They're almost as bad as microbreweries in terms of everything having a story behind it. But overall it's pleasant.


yeah it's pretty cool, I totally agree.

Are you like 8, or been locked up for a long time or something?
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Legal weed has killed more people than covid!


threadjack
In LA County, HIV/AIDS has killed about 30000 people...since there was AIDS.
Also in LA County, Covid has killed about 30000 people...in less than 2 years.
/threadjack
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sgygus: fragMasterFlash: The novelty wears off pretty quickly, unless of course you try to suppress it.

People have been claiming this around here since 2012 when Colorado legalized.  Every year sales increase.

/it's not a fad, dude


that's the increased tolerance level of the 10 Colorado pot head who didn't quit.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't worry. SCOTUS will end this legal weed thing sometime next year.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: TheHighlandHowler: I watched the local (NY) Town Board on TV and saw a bunch of old white men pitch a fit about sales and consumption establishments  in the Town, "No," they said, "but we can change our minds later."

bunch of cowards

So what is the difference between a town and a village?


CNY here. YMMV. A village is the center part of the town. They often  have separate governing bodies - a village board and a town board. All village residents are also town residents, because the village is part of the town, and can vote or hold office in both, but only village residents can participate in village affairs.
 
colonel0sanders
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No, I'm pretty sure that's the mayor of Taylorsville
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'll get extra drunk and tear around the neighborhood blowing stoplights tonite, in her honor.
 
phishrace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
'We are concerned that the dispensaries liquor stores in our neighborhoods will normalize the use of marijuana alcohol even further than it already is.'

FTFY, dumbasses.
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
a town nearby voted no on weed. one of the aldermen said "my sister takes it for her debilitating disease. i still vote no". pig ignorant fools. the next town over said yes and made a mint.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They don't want children to have it, so they'll force all sales to be via the unregulated black market.  Makes perfect sense.  To an imbecile.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Favorability rate in Canada at time of making weed legal was about 60%.   A few years later it's well over 80%

Truth conquers lies.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

koder: Counterpoint: every state that has dispensaries seems to have property values increase.


Supply, demand, and people willing to move to be near that.

That's like saying owning a horse correlates to better health. Yeah, if you can afford a $25k @ year horse habit. I hope your job has amazing health insurance and you can afford a 10k out of pocket doctor bill.

If pot is legal everywhere, there will be no incentive to move/open a business near where it is hip and trendy anymore.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sgygus: fragMasterFlash: The novelty wears off pretty quickly, unless of course you try to suppress it.

People have been claiming this around here since 2012 when Colorado legalized.  Every year sales increase.

/it's not a fad, dude


It is temporary however. One day it will be illegal again so the law can marginalize some group.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Have these people actually tried marijuana? I mean, it's not that bad.

When it became legal here, I tried some on a whim, and I rather enjoyed it. More so than alcohol in terms of both euphoria and the hangover.

Biggest problem I've encountered with it has simply been the annoying subcultures. They're almost as bad as microbreweries in terms of everything having a story behind it. But overall it's pleasant.


I do wish I wouldn't have to ask for a product that sounds like the name of a cereal a six year old boy would think up after being given a few hundred pixie sticks and a head injury. :P
 
yellowjester
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm my own dispensary...Woohoo!
I R 4evah Baked!
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
> Many local officials who voted to opt out said they were leery about green-lighting sales before the state Office of Cannabis Management provided more information about the market

...

"The fact that they haven't really published any rules or laws on it yet, it made us kind of nervous that, you know, what are we opting into? We don't know yet," said Chautauqua Supervisor Donald Emhardt.

Oh, there it is - the buried lede.

Local governments can always reconsider later, and meanwhile they are well aware of state governnment's reliable ability to fark up a one-car parade. Might as well wait for now.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Salmon: Claude Ballse: Have these people actually tried marijuana? I mean, it's not that bad.

When it became legal here, I tried some on a whim, and I rather enjoyed it. More so than alcohol in terms of both euphoria and the hangover.

Biggest problem I've encountered with it has simply been the annoying subcultures. They're almost as bad as microbreweries in terms of everything having a story behind it. But overall it's pleasant.

yeah it's pretty cool, I totally agree.

Are you like 8, or been locked up for a long time or something?


No, I just grew up in the whole Nancy Reagan era of how drugs were just absolutely evil incarnate. Didn't even get drunk until 23 or so. Even my own parents thought I was kinda prudish as a kid, but that's what happens when you grow up being force fed propaganda.

To be even more frank about it, hippies, reggae culture also was a big turn off too. Annoying people I didn't want to associate with, or be associated with.

Having a dispensary where I could ask honest questions helped remove the stigma too.

If you want to remove the stigma of weed, start with the negative portrayals and cultures.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm long past the age where I spend time around druggies, but damned if the few dispensaries I've been around in the USA are not hives of scum and villainy. When you go visit a cafe in Amsterdam, they're pretty nice establishments. It's kind of just a hippy vibe.

In Chicago, at least, the queue trying to get into the dispensary could be easily interchanged with the queue outside the work release programme  at the unemployment office. Fark, what a bunch of sketchy-ass losers. The fact that they have to have paid security monitoring the line and shouting at the anti-mask guy who can barely stand up straight because he's so farked up at 8AM on a Sunday is pretty damning.

America as a society doesn't seem ready for this level of freedom. We're too sick to our core.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I live like 4 blocks away from a dispensary and it attracts way less bullshiat than the bars and liqour stores. That said, sucks to suck for these dumb towns, they're playing themselves and missing out on some sweet cash they could potentially use to improve their lame cities.
 
