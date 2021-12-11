 Skip to content
 
(TuneIn)   Tonight on Paul's Memory Bank (8PM ET) - Walter thinks he's found uranium, Liz thinks George is being drafted and are Batman and Robin about to find out what being crushed by Room Zero's ceiling is like?   (tunein.com) divider line
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Rare Black Orchid - 5/21/1950 - In our latest installment of "Walter Denton seems to be a real asshat", he thinks he's found uranium and wants to borrow the school Geiger counter.  In the meantime, he took a black orchid from Mr. Conklin's garden that Osgood had been trying to get to bloom for 7 years to finally give to his wife for her birthday.

My Favorite Husband - George is Drafted - 1/27/1951 - Liz opens a letter addressed to George from the War Department and thinks he's getting drafted.  When George tells his boss that Liz was crying that night they come to the conclusion that Liz is pregnant. This show was a basis for the 1st season I Love Lucy episode "Drafted"

Superman - Looking for Kryptonite - Parts 10 to 14 of 25 (12/17 - 12/21/1945) - While helping Superman search the whereabouts of the last two pieces of Kryptonite, Batman and Robin were captured by the Crescent Moon and Star gang. They are now trapped in 'Room Zero' where the ceiling is slowly descending upon them.
 
