 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Big E Radio)   At 10:30PM ET it's Noise Factor Tonight is a heady mix of new and old. Songs of a misspent youth and some newer stuff, but no Christmas music. Silverchair kicks it off, Monster Magnet, The Jolts, Spaceslug, and Viagra Boys too   (bigeradio.com) divider line
13
    More: Live  
•       •       •

80 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2021 at 10:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
ATTENTION NOISE FACTOR FANS:

I will not be with you tonight, I will be at the Flames/Bruins game celebrating a friend's birthday, my first outing since COVID-19! Exciting! You understand.

It's no Billy Joel cover band, but you kids have fun, and I'll be back next week!!
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Silverchair, eh? Haters gonna hate but I remember being a kid in 1999 and getting half a drum set for Christmas (paid for the other half myself) and learning 'Anthem for the Year 2000' - kick, snare, kick, snare... good place to start.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Standing' by...

After, of course, Paul's Memory Bank
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well this is disappointing, all my pro Bruins memes are on the computer that I'm nowhere near ... alas
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: Well this is disappointing, all my pro Bruins memes are on the computer that I'm nowhere near ... alas


Truly tragic.

GO FLAMES!!!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll post a picture from the game.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kerry got in touch with me on Facebook.

1. She loves that some of you love her show! Give her a like and a follow on Facebook if you can.
https://www.facebook.com/kerrydawaysh​o​w

B. Kerry has something special planned on Christmas Day, which may or may not involve Air Supply.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rev.K: Kerry got in touch with me on Facebook.

1. She loves that some of you love her show! Give her a like and a follow on Facebook if you can.
https://www.facebook.com/kerrydawaysho​w

B. Kerry has something special planned on Christmas Day, which may or may not involve Air Supply.


Did you tell Kerry that she should join us here at Fark @ 10:30pmET on Saturdays for the Abuse Rev.K Hour?  It's one of the week's more popular features.

/That and the Air Supply karaoke nights
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*CK the Bruins

Enjoy the show!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my friend Nate, he will be on the show in the new year.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: F*CK the Bruins

Enjoy the show!


[Fark user image image 425x566]


Damnit, I really wish I was near the computer with all the Fark hockey stuff on it.

Then I could break out the 'Goon' " 'A' is for 'asshole' " .gif

However, as I'm sure you've seen the movie more than a few times, you should be able to visualize it without too much trouble.

Enjoy the game

_/Go Broons
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
MrsRT "I thought you didn't like Boston, how come that game's on?"
Me "Boston's fine, it's Jack Edwards that I can't stand. Besides, Rev.K's at the game."
(slight pause)
MrsRT "It's Saturday night isn't it?"
Me "Yes"
MrsRT "So if he's there..."
Me (watching her do her happy dance and just waiting for the perfect moment) "He records the show ahead of time... "

Her cry of anguish makes the cats levitate from where they were soundly sleeping
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Kerry got in touch with me on Facebook.

1. She loves that some of you love her show! Give her a like and a follow on Facebook if you can.
https://www.facebook.com/kerrydawaysho​w

B. Kerry has something special planned on Christmas Day, which may or may not involve Air Supply.


I'm #Team Kerry -- shoot her some love for me please, as I'm not on FB.

Also, Father Rev isn't going to be with us tonight!? oooh. Let's talk about laudanum & tinctures -- the adults aren't here!
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.