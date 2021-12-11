 Skip to content
2021 Madlibs: McDonald's McRib NFT Project Links to Racial Slur Recorded on Blockchain   (coindesk.com)
34
34 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
None of any of that comes from a labor of virtue.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you're a fortune 500 and someone says NFT in a meeting, you should just fire that person.

/this consulting advice can be yours for the low low price if 10k a day
//plus expenses
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x1189]


This:

But on Friday night, a trader with the handle @ok_0S noticed that an early transaction to what appeared to be the Ethereum address associated with the official McRib NFT collection contained a racial slur, inscribed directly on the Ethereum blockchain.

is gibberish.
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm old enough to admit that I still don't have a good idea of wtf a blockchain is.

"Put it on the blockchain!"
"How tf do I do that?"
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank a lot, now I'm hungry
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NFTulipmania
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really? A racial slur? That guy must have really long arms.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a McRib for the first time about a month ago. It was absolutely awful. I do not understand the hype and could not finish it. I also hate the concept of NFTs, so what I'm saying is that anyone engaging with a McRib Blockchain for NFTs is terrible and should probably be rendered into their base components that can be reused to create delights such as a Taco Bell Crunch wrap Supreme.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: I'm old enough to admit that I still don't have a good idea of wtf a blockchain is.

"Put it on the blockchain!"
"How tf do I do that?"


You know what a ledger is?  Imagine that, but someone has to burn down the Amazon every time you want to record a transaction.
 
evilmousse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"ay yo n***a gibsme sum of dat mcrib."

i was expecting something bad, but this is delightful!
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: I'm old enough to admit that I still don't have a good idea of wtf a blockchain is.

"Put it on the blockchain!"
"How tf do I do that?"


Mathmatical random generator for identifier. Any "transaction" has to be verified by the cloud ( many computers on the network ). Supposedly really hard to dupe a chain with thousand of computers checking the registry. Any dupes get flagged.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm 54 years old and that headline doesn't make sense to me.
Ok, now you say "look, old person, get with it", and then you come back to me, asking to rebuild your transmission on your Prius or fixing emissions on your Powerstroke.
Yeah, and that's what pays for my retirement.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilmousse: "ay yo n***a gibsme sum of dat mcrib."

i was expecting something bad, but this is delightful!


N***aFT
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Ivo Shandor: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x1189]

This:

But on Friday night, a trader with the handle @ok_0S noticed that an early transaction to what appeared to be the Ethereum address associated with the official McRib NFT collection contained a racial slur, inscribed directly on the Ethereum blockchain.

is gibberish.


That part isn't too hard to translate. It's the digital equivalent of paying someone with a check and writing a rude word on the memo line. The part I don't get is how someone can write and publish an entire article around it.

"Rando used crude language on the Internet. News at 11".
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Remember the dotcom boom when the word 'internet' appended to anything would get you tons of investor interest? Then it turned out that simply having a website didn't actually generate revenue or even count as a product and the whole thing fell apart?

Blockchain is totally different. I swear.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
say what?
 
Oysterman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gubbo: If you're a fortune 500 and someone says NFT in a meeting, you should just fire that person.

/this consulting advice can be yours for the low low price if 10k a day
//plus expenses


Nah, this is a good time for execs to be whipping out NFTs. It's a way of making revenue out of jack shiat. I can't think of an instance where corps could make money out of literally nothing.
 
bthom37
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TheReject: I had a McRib for the first time about a month ago. It was absolutely awful. I do not understand the hype and could not finish it. I also hate the concept of NFTs, so what I'm saying is that anyone engaging with a McRib Blockchain for NFTs is terrible and should probably be rendered into their base components that can be reused to create delights such as a Taco Bell Crunch wrap Supreme.


Sir, you WILL enjoy your pork slurry shaped into no recognizable part of any animal known on this earth!

It is your duty as an AMERICAN!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bthom37: TheReject: I had a McRib for the first time about a month ago. It was absolutely awful. I do not understand the hype and could not finish it. I also hate the concept of NFTs, so what I'm saying is that anyone engaging with a McRib Blockchain for NFTs is terrible and should probably be rendered into their base components that can be reused to create delights such as a Taco Bell Crunch wrap Supreme.

Sir, you WILL enjoy your pork slurry shaped into no recognizable part of any animal known on this earth!

It is your duty as an AMERICAN!


For the record, I've never seen a part of an animal shaped like a burger either.

/never tried a McRib
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gubbo: bthom37: TheReject: I had a McRib for the first time about a month ago. It was absolutely awful. I do not understand the hype and could not finish it. I also hate the concept of NFTs, so what I'm saying is that anyone engaging with a McRib Blockchain for NFTs is terrible and should probably be rendered into their base components that can be reused to create delights such as a Taco Bell Crunch wrap Supreme.

Sir, you WILL enjoy your pork slurry shaped into no recognizable part of any animal known on this earth!

It is your duty as an AMERICAN!

For the record, I've never seen a part of an animal shaped like a burger either.

/never tried a McRib


You need NFT cows for that.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheReject: I had a McRib for the first time about a month ago. It was absolutely awful. I do not understand the hype and could not finish it. I also hate the concept of NFTs, so what I'm saying is that anyone engaging with a McRib Blockchain for NFTs is terrible and should probably be rendered into their base components that can be reused to create delights such as a Taco Bell Crunch wrap Supreme.


They were ok once. This is brand nostalgia milking at its finest.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: Remember the dotcom boom when the word 'internet' appended to anything would get you tons of investor interest?


*Information Superhighway
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

frankb00th: TheReject: I had a McRib for the first time about a month ago. It was absolutely awful. I do not understand the hype and could not finish it. I also hate the concept of NFTs, so what I'm saying is that anyone engaging with a McRib Blockchain for NFTs is terrible and should probably be rendered into their base components that can be reused to create delights such as a Taco Bell Crunch wrap Supreme.

They were ok once. This is brand nostalgia milking at its finest.


It's true. It gets me to eat at McDonald's that one time per year.

Otherwise, McDonald's is ok but it's getting rarer and rarer that I eat there. The lines and prices during the pandemic now means in lots of cases I can cook at home as fast as I can eat out. Sometimes faster.

And whenever Monopoly is out, I straight boycott. I'm still bitter about the fraud.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gubbo: If you're a fortune 500 and someone says NFT in a meeting, you should just fire that person.

/this consulting advice can be yours for the low low price if 10k a day
//plus expenses


Overcharging

I'll do it for 1k a day
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Gubbo: If you're a fortune 500 and someone says NFT in a meeting, you should just fire that person.

/this consulting advice can be yours for the low low price if 10k a day
//plus expenses

Overcharging

I'll do it for 1k a day


Why. Why when we're both on a crusade to rob billion dollar companies who should know better than to do stupid shiat, would you compete on price.

That's exactly what they want.

Instead. Charge 20k and say the exact opposite of what I say

/I'm happy to sit down and discuss to make sure we give competing advice and continue getting billable hours
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Here it is without sauce.  Enjoy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Here it is without sauce.  Enjoy.

[Fark user image image 425x238]


Are those railroad tracks?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gubbo: pastramithemosterotic: Gubbo: If you're a fortune 500 and someone says NFT in a meeting, you should just fire that person.

/this consulting advice can be yours for the low low price if 10k a day
//plus expenses

Overcharging

I'll do it for 1k a day

Why. Why when we're both on a crusade to rob billion dollar companies who should know better than to do stupid shiat, would you compete on price.

That's exactly what they want.

Instead. Charge 20k and say the exact opposite of what I say

/I'm happy to sit down and discuss to make sure we give competing advice and continue getting billable hours


That's all well and good, but how will a company find your consulting firms? They can hire me as a consulting-firm consulting-firm. For just $10K, I will help them find you two. And for an additional $5K I will monitor y'all's advice, and if there is a disagreement I will happily (for an appropriate fee of course) find them a third consulting firm that they can pay to help settle it.
 
