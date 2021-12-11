 Skip to content
 
(McSweeney's)   "You look so beautiful in the moonlight," he said at 4:15 p.m
27
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thanks subby... as a Midwesterner, enjoyed  that.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm not midwestern-y enough to truly relate to this, still pretty funny though.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"In a fit of desire, he tore off her coat, and her scarf, and her hat, and her gloves, and her neckwarmer, and her zip-up, and her sweater, and her long-sleeve, and her turtleneck, and her snow pants, and her flannel-lined jeans, and her fleece-lined leggings, and her long underwear, and her wool socks and her other wool socks. "

I lol'd.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schnucks parking lot, as far as I know they are just in St. Louis.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the reasons I left Nebraska.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sensible-chuckle.gif
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Canadian, living in Edmonton, it was 5 C today, almost shorts weather.
The story OTOH, is hilarious.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was legitimately incredibly funny, good link Subs. Favorite part:
"Let's take a trip down south," he said, "Somewhere tropical, steamy, passionate." She was thrilled. She'd never been to Cincinnati.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have You Ever Seen The Sun Set At 3pm? (The Simpsons)
Youtube hjdMYyjnmks


/First thing I thought of.
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Let's take a trip down south," he said, "Somewhere tropical, steamy, passionate." She was thrilled. She'd never been to Cincinnati.

*snicker*
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Have You Ever Seen The Sun Set At 3pm? (The Simpsons)

/First thing I thought of.


I lived in Ft Mac for 3 years.
Sooo, yes.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: Schnucks parking lot, as far as I know they are just in St. Louis.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Then he talks about going "south to Cincinnati" which is weird.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

noitsnot: zez: Schnucks parking lot, as far as I know they are just in St. Louis.

[Fark user image image 517x471]

Then he talks about going "south to Cincinnati" which is weird.


It was kind of Chicago-ey, or Michigany, with lake-effect snow. It's 37 degrees where I am in Cincinnati, which is stupid cold for here, but not Minnesota cold.

I liked the idea of it. It reminded me of when I kissed a boy at a holiday work party in Kansas City back in 1980-something or other, when we went out to take a walk in the snow.
 
Mock26
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is quite funny. But I absolutely hate listening to people whine about hot early it gets dark or how cold it is. If you are new to the areas of this country and are experiencing this for the first time, fair enough. For for people like my neighbor who every winter whines incessantly about it getting dark so early, well, "Fark off, ma'am. Fark all the way off to Florida or Texas or some other place. This is what happens during winter in Northern Illinois. So shut your yammering trap or get out."
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I laughed at the soup one. I think we can all relate to that.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lilistonic: It's 37 degrees where I am in Cincinnati, which is stupid cold for here, but not Minnesota cold.


Today was weird. This morning I could have gone out in just a t-shirt, if it weren't for the rain. And by this evening, I was shivering wearing a coat.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In my 20s I visited Livingston Montana on a business trip in January. My room was within walking distance from a bar where I met a nice girl. The wool socks and her other wool socks is spot on.
 
Birnone
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Their love was hot, like... God, heat feels like a distant memory. Their love was hot like... soup. Like an erotic soup.

That part is good, but a little too tame. I would have added "There were no limp noodles here." as the final line of that paragraph.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mock26: This is quite funny. But I absolutely hate listening to people whine about hot early it gets dark or how cold it is. If you are new to the areas of this country and are experiencing this for the first time, fair enough. For for people like my neighbor who every winter whines incessantly about it getting dark so early, well, "Fark off, ma'am. Fark all the way off to Florida or Texas or some other place. This is what happens during winter in Northern Illinois. So shut your yammering trap or get out."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

noitsnot: zez: Schnucks parking lot, as far as I know they are just in St. Louis.

[Fark user image image 517x471]

Then he talks about going "south to Cincinnati" which is weird.


When I lived in Chicago, Indy felt noticeably warmer in the winter.  Going to visit my sister in Bloomington felt like a tropical vacation.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
With urgent, breathy tones, she softly moaned as I slipper my fingers into her wool sock and gently slipped it off her foot. She shivered as the draft in the bedroom ran chills up her spine and she whispered in my ear "quick, plug in the electric blanket"
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Guy marks - Loving You Has Made Me bannanas
Youtube wqrvDVxaDFc
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"In a fit of desire, he tore off her coat, and her scarf, and her hat, and her gloves, and her neckwarmer, and her zip-up, and her sweater, and her long-sleeve, and her turtleneck, and her snow pants, and her flannel-lined jeans, and her fleece-lined leggings, and her long underwear, and her wool socks and her other wool socks."

"Hey, leave my wife alone, you homewrecker!" This is the way she dresses when it hits 45 outside. I always get the, "Aren't you going to wear gloves?" from her.  I reply, "Not when it's 50 degrees."
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zez: Schnucks parking lot, as far as I know they are just in St. Louis.


They are in Evansville Indiana.
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A girlfriend tripped while carrying a tray of cutlery.
As she lay there on the floor, angry and surrounded by spilled utensils, I told her "You look beautiful in the spoonlight."
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: noitsnot: zez: Schnucks parking lot, as far as I know they are just in St. Louis.

[Fark user image image 517x471]

Then he talks about going "south to Cincinnati" which is weird.

When I lived in Chicago, Indy felt noticeably warmer in the winter.  Going to visit my sister in Bloomington felt like a tropical vacation.


Yeah, I know, a friend went to school down at SIU. I asked him why did he choose Carbondale and he said, "It's like there are 2 or 3 less weeks of winter down there." I, of course, chose NIU and found out that DeKalb is on average about 5 degrees colder than Chicago in winter.
 
