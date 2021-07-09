 Skip to content
 
(Zillow)   It's a mere 6300 sqft home, so obviously the only place to squeeze in an indoor pool was in the entryway   (zillow.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
6300 sqft and only $360k, I guess no one wants to live in Ft. Wayne. The paint and carpet define garish.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader: 6300 sqft and only $360k, I guess no one wants to live in Ft. Wayne. The paint and carpet define garish.



Near a busy road and a school, too. At that price and with 2.62 acres, that property would be better by razing the house and starting over. And don't have a committee "design" the new house.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The pool IS the entryway.
Great for decontaminating guests.
On the way in AND on the way out.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tell me you were poor and won the lottery without telling me you won the lottery.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

coffeetime: Tell me you were poor and won the lottery without telling me you won the lottery.
Fark user image 850x774


Yeah, the place just screams "Lottery winner" to me.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What on earth is going on with this bathroom?  Is the weird toilet not high enough that it had to be up on a pedestal of some sort?  You'll need a stepladder to take a dump.

Fark user imageView Full Size

And who spends a ton of money building a monstrosity of a house and then gets a damn wire basket magazine holder from the Reduced-For-Quick-Sale section of TJMaxx and hangs it with picture hanging hooks?

As noted above...this house screams Trailer Park Lotto Winner.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: What on earth is going on with this bathroom?  Is the weird toilet not high enough that it had to be up on a pedestal of some sort?  You'll need a stepladder to take a dump.

Fark user image 850x566
And who spends a ton of money building a monstrosity of a house and then gets a damn wire basket magazine holder from the Reduced-For-Quick-Sale section of TJMaxx and hangs it with picture hanging hooks?

As noted above...this house screams Trailer Park Lotto Winner.


Given the grab bar next to it, I wonder if was installed for someone with mobility issues that needs a taller toilet. Low toilets can cause difficulty if you use certain mobility devices like walkers.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: What on earth is going on with this bathroom?  Is the weird toilet not high enough that it had to be up on a pedestal of some sort?  You'll need a stepladder to take a dump.

Fark user image 850x566
And who spends a ton of money building a monstrosity of a house and then gets a damn wire basket magazine holder from the Reduced-For-Quick-Sale section of TJMaxx and hangs it with picture hanging hooks?

As noted above...this house screams Trailer Park Lotto Winner.


A sink with a lid. Interesting.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why is there a cover for the sink?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

coffeetime: Tell me you were poor and won the lottery without telling me you won the lottery.
Fark user image 850x774


Came here to say this. This is a textbook lottery house.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sub Human: Why is there a cover for the sink?


If I were to hazard a guess I'd say to provide some counter space since it appears that sink is of the wall-hanging variety and they typically don't have any sort of bathroom countertops.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Apparently it's the garden spot of the area. And notice there aren't 'K's after some of those numbers:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: Why is there a cover for the sink?


So you don't fall in.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting colour combinations.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Googling the address brings up a limo company founded in 1984. So could be someone put out of business by the pandemic. I'd think limo hire the last year or so would have been hit pretty hard.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: What on earth is going on with this bathroom?  Is the weird toilet not high enough that it had to be up on a pedestal of some sort?  You'll need a stepladder to take a dump.
Fark user image 850x566

[Fark user image 850x566]
And who spends a ton of money building a monstrosity of a house and then gets a damn wire basket magazine holder from the Reduced-For-Quick-Sale section of TJMaxx and hangs it with picture hanging hooks?

As noted above...this house screams Trailer Park Lotto Winner.

Given the grab bar next to it, I wonder if was installed for someone with mobility issues that needs a taller toilet. Low toilets can cause difficulty if you use certain mobility devices like walkers.


I had a friend with a toilet like that in their basement, it might just be a pump toilet. If you can't make the gravity work for you there's a reservoir below the toilet and a pump provides the pressure to flush the shiat up, as it were.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Why is there a cover for the sink?

If I were to hazard a guess I'd say to provide some counter space since it appears that sink is of the wall-hanging variety and they typically don't have any sort of bathroom countertops.


Which reinforces the mobility issues idea - no other visible  cabinets in that bathroom.
 
schubie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Apparently Home Depot has an oops pile for both paint AND carpet
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At least they cleaned the chalk marks and bloodstains out of the carpet after the triple homicide.

/kidding
//the decorator should be shot
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, lottery winner or minor drug kingpin.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Why is there a cover for the sink?


I'ma guess for snorting coke.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Judging from the accoutrements of the bathroom, someone had a bad hip/back, maybe got the money from a bad accident.
 
Brooksider
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Too bad it's across the street from a school, yeah too bad for the sex offenders on Fark would want to write an offer on this architectural masterpiece.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Brooksider: Too bad it's across the street from a school, yeah too bad for the sex offenders on Fark would want to write an offer on this architectural masterpiece.


Two schools at that.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Googling the address brings up a limo company founded in 1984. So could be someone put out of business by the pandemic. I'd think limo hire the last year or so would have been hit pretty hard.


https://www.fwinkspot.com/features/20​1​9/9/3/a-class-entrepreneur-act-remembe​ring-charlie-bob-wallace-1930-2019
 
Brooksider
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Brooksider: Too bad it's across the street from a school, yeah too bad for the sex offenders on Fark would want to write an offer on this architectural masterpiece.

Two schools at that.

Two schools at that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What a bizarre house.  This house seems like something you could sink a relatively small amount of money into for a large increase in value.   According to the price history, this house sold on 9/7/2021 for 450k and is now listed for $360k.  Someone really, really didn't know what they were doing.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Googling the address brings up a limo company founded in 1984. So could be someone put out of business by the pandemic. I'd think limo hire the last year or so would have been hit pretty hard.

https://www.fwinkspot.com/features/201​9/9/3/a-class-entrepreneur-act-remembe​ring-charlie-bob-wallace-1930-2019


Hope the guy didn't die in the pool.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: wearsmanyhats: Carter Pewterschmidt: Googling the address brings up a limo company founded in 1984. So could be someone put out of business by the pandemic. I'd think limo hire the last year or so would have been hit pretty hard.

https://www.fwinkspot.com/features/201​9/9/3/a-class-entrepreneur-act-remembe​ring-charlie-bob-wallace-1930-2019

Hope the guy didn't die in the pool.


Heart attack.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Creoena: What a bizarre house.  This house seems like something you could sink a relatively small amount of money into for a large increase in value.   According to the price history, this house sold on 9/7/2021 for 450k and is now listed for $360k.  Someone really, really didn't know what they were doing.


It's Zillow
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

coffeetime: Tell me you were poor and won the lottery without telling me you won the lottery.
Fark user image 850x774
[Fark user image 850x774]


But... Fort Wayne?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Creoena: What a bizarre house.  This house seems like something you could sink a relatively small amount of money into for a large increase in value.   According to the price history, this house sold on 9/7/2021 for 450k and is now listed for $360k.  Someone really, really didn't know what they were doing.


???? Carpet is missing for a reason.
And imagines have been shopped.
 
