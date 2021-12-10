 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Boston)   You know "A good friend will help you move. A true friend will help you move a body." Turns out that's not actually what the law says   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
9
    More: PSA, New England, Massachusetts, Boston, boyfriend of Julia Enright, New Hampshire, Worcester County, Massachusetts, Brandon Chicklis, ex-boyfriend  
•       •       •

367 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2021 at 9:05 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jim32rr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah, yeah but is she hot?
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Huh. Murdered in a treehouse.

Its got the bones of an 80s pop scare movie for sure.

Im gonna assume everyone has a cool hairstyle and rides bmx in varying forms of patched and torn denim adornments
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds like a real treehouse of TERROR!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"You wanna come back to my treehouse, baby?  I got a jar you can pee in"

Number of girls who took me up on that offer - 0.

Number of brothers of girls who punched me in the gut for making that offer - 4
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The autoplay video I got on that story was of the police donating money to a 6-year-old cancer patient, but at first glance based on the headline and the murder location, it looked like they were perp-walking 6-year-olds in a murder case.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Murflette: Huh. Murdered in a treehouse.

Its got the bones of an 80s pop scare movie for sure.

Im gonna assume everyone has a cool hairstyle and rides bmx in varying forms of patched and torn denim adornments


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Simpsons did it
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The third part of that statement is: "Shut yer farkin piehole."
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You know who else was in a treehouse when she benefited from a death?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.