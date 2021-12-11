 Skip to content
(Twitter)   O Canada
Original Tweet:
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fonts.gstatic.com Check the balls on that big collie, fa-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la. fonts.gstatic.com
 
Well, it is Steeltown...
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LOL

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman: [fonts.gstatic.com image 32x32] Check the balls on that big collie, fa-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la. [fonts.gstatic.com image 32x32]


🎼 That's more gay than Top Gun volleyball-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la 🎵
 
I wonder if those were hard to erect.
 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy: [Fark user image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


Oh wow I just realized they had to put the financial colostomy bag on the nerd to hide the fact that he's the most ripped of all of them. Dudes like shredded. No wonder he gets head from the camera enthusiast.
 
It would make a good bad Christmas sweater.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a particular individual: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x606]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


They're just protecting against evil spirits at this Saturnalia season
 
Wow...complete with pubes
 
c8.alamy.comView Full Size

Santa Claus is coming, to town
 
The potato jpg has me doubting the authenticity
 
a particular individual: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x606]


Here's hoping you get your Christmas wish.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gen Z interns are farking awesome.  Here's to you, candle penis hoser.
 
lincoln65: [c8.alamy.com image 850x1242]
Santa Claus is coming, to town


Paige, yes?
 
the shrubbery needs a trim
 
uhh..careful if you click through to her profile..kinda nsfw
 
It's difficult to accidentally design a vagina. Snowflakes look like an anus, though.
 
I'm not buying that wasn't on purpose, it's too on-the-nose. I'm guessing something like this happened:

"Hey, you know those 'Christmas decorations' you designed? Um, they kinda look like..."

"Shh...here's a twenty. Don't point it out to <supervisor>, he's overdue for new glasses so he won't notice."
 
strutin: uhh..careful if you click through to her profile..kinda nsfw


I just a picture of her holding a red candle
 
Ragin' Asian: It's difficult to accidentally design a vagina. Snowflakes look like an anus, though.


You really should see a doctor about that.
 
LurkerSupreme: I'm not buying that wasn't on purpose, it's too on-the-nose. I'm guessing something like this happened:

"Hey, you know those 'Christmas decorations' you designed? Um, they kinda look like..."

"Shh...here's a twenty. Don't point it out to <supervisor>, he's overdue for new glasses so he won't notice."


Or 'I don't get paid enough to care.'
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We need HairBolus in here to find the original, I've seen that pic for years now. Some schmuck in Hamilton just used it as though it were new, I hope it isn't our favourite scary uncle from Hamilton. :-)
 
Ragin' Asian: It's difficult to accidentally design a vagina. Snowflakes look like an anus, though.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This photo and others like it have been around for years. I used to live in Hamilton so maybe I'll ask an old friend to confirm.
 
Ragin' Asian: It's difficult to accidentally design a vagina.


Tell that to the people at Ford who designed the Edsel's grille in the late 1950s
 
