(The Daily Beast)   "Hobbit house" man vanishes, apparently killed by unexpected party   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You guys green lit a story that is members only. I wanna know what happened and where is the rest of his body. And yes I Will take some wine this old smelly cheese.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I googled him...
https://heightzone.com/missing-disapp​e​ared-david-riemens-update-2021-body-fo​und-death-news-autopsy-results/
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Members only?

Go fark yourself Subby and whomever greenlit this.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It must be those Sackville-Bagginses again. Not that we can tell...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ruudbob: I googled him...
https://heightzone.com/missing-disappe​ared-david-riemens-update-2021-body-fo​und-death-news-autopsy-results/


He should have summoned the Eagles.

rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: Members only?

Go fark yourself Subby and whomever greenlit this.


static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A good friend of mine went missing on Mother's Day of this year. I spent a few weeks helping another friend look for his body or get the people responsible arrested. My other buddy even had recordings of one of the people involved talking about it. During the course of collecting that recording he recorded the killer and this other lady having a phone conversation about moving and hiding the body.  Marietta (GA) PD still wouldn't do shiat because Pick was a druggie with a record.  Not the slightest bit of investigation.  Pick's brothers and mother are pretty distraught at the prospect of never even being able to close the book on it by burying him. Just a bad situation all the way around. Killed for a hundred dollar sack of meth by a psychopath who has probably done this before, has a long rap sheet of violence and burglary but keeps walking out of jail thanks to mommy daddy money.  He will hurt someone again.

Sucks for everyone not having a body. In a farked up way I am happy for these folks that they at least have that kind of closure.  RIP
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wanted for questoining...
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Would shorten the book by several chapters.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Has anyone mentioned it's members only?
 
ciarraic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Does anyone else think that Fark is selling greenlights to orgs like the Beast b/c not enough of us are paying for it?
 
teardrop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In Firefox toggle "reader view" and you can read the whole article, without ads or the annoying "members only" block. Works on a fair few websites.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Has anyone mentioned it's members only?


I have a leather coat that says that! They still wont let me in.
 
