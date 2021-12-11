 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   ICU nurse reveals appalling death bed confessions from patients over the past three years. "The stolen gold bars are located..." *beeeep*   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
16
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
he had "unalived his neighbour because of where he wanted to put his fence".

How to tell the world you were white from your deathbed.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't believe any of this. She's doing it for clicks.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I don't believe any of this. She's doing it for clicks.


No, someone would just go online and tell lies? No.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have unalived so many people.  Can't wait to tell my nurse.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Under the big W
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It seems that the only people who could collaborate these claims...are dead.

Someone should check into that.
 
stevecore
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They "unalived".  Nah. She's lying
 
Trevt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So this link
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news​/​two-school-pupils-die-after-25672485
Is a little more important than nurse-goes-clickbaiting, IMHO
 
stevecore
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And 99% of the patients in the ICU I worked in were vented and unconscious from the cocktail of fentanyl and verses we had them on around the clock. No way they can talk or write
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Lsherm: I don't believe any of this. She's doing it for clicks.

No, someone would just go online and tell lies? No.


She is violating the sanctity of the internet!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The grail is in the castle ahhhhrrgh
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh look! Crazy eyes! Are you ready for your "treatment" now?
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I bet she isn't even a nurse. She's probably an orderly.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If unalive is anything like inflammable, I unalive thousands of people every time I walk downtown.
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hello, nurse!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ less than a minute ago  

duckpoopy: I bet she isn't even a nurse. She's probably an orderly.


Disorderly
 
