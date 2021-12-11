 Skip to content
(Some Brawlin' Agent)   Real estate agents let off steam at convention in Atlantic City by busting chairs over each other's heads, as real estate agents are wont to do   (vladtv.com) divider line
18
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well done on the use of the word wont. It is a sadly underused word.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A convention, you say...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Always.
Be.
Carousing.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My first realtor was (in retrospect) a scumbag. My wife's friend, who is sweet, is a realtor and a total space cadet. Like I wouldn't trust her to sell a 720p 32 inch used tv. She referred our most recent realtor to us, who actually did a pretty decent job with our most recent buy/sell, but is a total loon otherwise.

Realtor is the profession for people who barely figured out MLMs won't pay all the bills but still do a couple of MLMs.

/anecdotal
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a gay, my Facebook feed now feels like a tenth of my high school friends are now realtors.  They weren't that clever. Nice, but not clever. They had rich parents.  So yeah, take the equivalent in trashy people high on recent (but inevitably dwindling) cashflow and this makes sense.  They will only get crazier once they realize the money tap is closing off because you can only swindle real estate until nobody can afford it any more.
 
GopherGuts
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I grew up, and drove a taxi, in AC... I'm not a bit surprised.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Busting chairs over heads is a pretty good
description of closing escrow.
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Still can't get past my innate desire to refer to every female realtor (I refuse to capitalize the "r") as "Toots."
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So who won? Every realtor claims they are the winner on their signs around here.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
 Violence at the realtors convention?

MILF FIIIIIIIIIIGHT!
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GopherGuts: I grew up, and drove a taxi, in AC... I'm not a bit surprised.


Driving a taxi is like skating in a separate universe...
 
almejita
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If I want to sell my house, and just put up a 'For Sale' sign, are a gang of Realtors going to come over and kick my ass?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: So who won? Every realtor claims they are the winner on their signs around here.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Do you like getting farked by the King?!?!
 
Salmon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The sideline story about Cardi B's herp was good too.

Classy magazine, that one is!
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: My first realtor was (in retrospect) a scumbag. My wife's friend, who is sweet, is a realtor and a total space cadet. Like I wouldn't trust her to sell a 720p 32 inch used tv. She referred our most recent realtor to us, who actually did a pretty decent job with our most recent buy/sell, but is a total loon otherwise.

Realtor is the profession for people who barely figured out MLMs won't pay all the bills but still do a couple of MLMs.


There are a LOT of realtors out there who do the job on the side for friends and family.  They tend to suck.  Doing it full time tends to weed out some of the crappy ones because you really need a stream of referrals to do well (your commission split with your broker usually sucks when they provide the lead).

On the other end, stay away from a realtor who is the top performing person in the office because they're likely bending the rules to no end while their broker looks the other way.  Same behavior from the lower folks would get them kicked out ASAP.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: Realtor is the profession for people who barely figured out MLMs won't pay all the bills but still do a couple of MLMs.


Don't underestimate these people.  In 1982, Donald Trump was quoted as saying, "Why are all these time travelers trying to kill me?  I'm just a realtor."
 
litespeed74
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I guess you could say, he knocked him out of commission....


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
