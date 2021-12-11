 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   This WAS the town of Mayfield, Kentucky
SansNeural
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't know how storm readiness is in Kentucky, but I bet this caught a lot of people by surprise.

I read that KY gets about 20 tornadoes per year, while my homestate (Oklahoma) gets about 20 just in the month of May.  We have storm sirens placed to cover pretty much every part of every town and city and they get tested frequently.

Anyway, we Okies understand how hellish turning winds can be and I have great empathy for the folks clobbered by this while mostly unaware.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh my god...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"there once was a town in Mayfield"....
 
Russ1642
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Insurance Agent: very minor wind damage
 
SansNeural
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WTP 2: "there once was a town in Mayfield"....


There once was a May in Townfield, but one night a December came instead.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In DECEMBER! Lucky it wasn't snowing.
 
Peki
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Damn. Even earthquakes out here in SoCal don't do that kind of damage...
 
chewd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Looks like a red state problem.

United we stood.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

chewd: Looks like a red state problem.

United we stood.


Our first hero has arrived in the thread!
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WTP 2: "there once was a town in Mayfield"....


This is no time for limericks.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SansNeural: I don't know how storm readiness is in Kentucky, but I bet this caught a lot of people by surprise.


Not too many people are expecting a tornado in December.

Is there a relief fund that has been set up for the area?
 
chewd
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SansNeural: chewd: Looks like a red state problem.

United we stood.

Our first hero has arrived in the thread!


Sorry, this is post-trump dog-eat-dog america. If they didnt want their town knocked over by a tornado they shouldve bought more guns.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SansNeural: chewd: Looks like a red state problem.

United we stood.

Our first hero has arrived in the thread!


Well, if we find out this town constantly votes in Republicans who hold back disaster relief for blue states and Puerto Rico, I might be slightly less sympathetic.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

chewd: Looks like a red state problem.

United we stood.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
uploads.dailydot.comView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Jesus H Christ.

That's a town of just over 10K and possibly 70 or so people are feared dead.   My first thought was what happened in Joplin, MO a decade or so ago, but proportionally this is massive.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

chewd: Looks like a red state problem.

United we stood.


What an absolute scumbag.  Seriously.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What can we do when the guys on the other side are rotten, unkind and deplorable?

chewd:  We sink lower!
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I like how the tornado is very careful not to leave any debris on the roadways.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That old courthouse did an admirable job of standing amidst the incredible damage. Like a Brick...HOUSE...mighty mighty letting it all hang out. *totally unnecessary Gap Band interlude*
 
chewd
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SansNeural: What can we do when the guys on the other side are rotten, unkind and deplorable?

chewd:  We sink lower!


Meh, USA i over... the sooner we admit that the sooner we can build something better on its ashes.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yep. That's real bad.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
DAMN! That looks like a scene from the movie "The Day After". I was wondering if anyone survived!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: Oh my god...


God, "Now do you believe in climate change?, because there's more where that came from".
 
alicechaos [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Are you okay Drew?
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I am usually fascinated by these kinds of videos.  This turned my stomach.  Even those brick structures are totaled. Good Lord.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: SansNeural: I don't know how storm readiness is in Kentucky, but I bet this caught a lot of people by surprise.

Not too many people are expecting a tornado in December.

Is there a relief fund that has been set up for the area?


Yes:

https://www.benefits.gov/categories/D​i​saster%20Relief

https://www.disasterrelief.gov

https://www.fema.gov

I give there parent organization thousands of dollars every year.
 
bthom37
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SansNeural: What can we do when the guys on the other side are rotten, unkind and deplorable?

chewd:  We sink lower!


Look, there's only one way to demonstrate one's innate moral superiority to the benighted rubes, and that is by dunking on them mercilessly in the face of a natural disaster.

It's what the Jesus those hicks claim to worship would do!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So it WAS a pile of rubble before the storm?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This thread is certainly bringing out the assholes early.

What is supposed to set us apart from the far right, is our ability rise above hatred, and help people in need.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

drewbob: I like how the tornado is very careful not to leave any debris on the roadways.


A good demonstration of why you don't want to be atop a road, a hill or wide open area in a tornado.

Affordable sheet steel buildings are really popular out here in T Alley - I like to call them "house of knives" come spring time.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: SansNeural: chewd: Looks like a red state problem.

United we stood.

Our first hero has arrived in the thread!

Well, if we find out this town constantly votes in Republicans who hold back disaster relief for blue states and Puerto Rico, I might be slightly less sympathetic.


County seat/largest city (pop~10k) of Graves county - County level results: 77.6% Trump, 72% McConnell.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: chewd: Looks like a red state problem.

United we stood.

[Fark user image image 480x360]


FACT!!!!
 
Freds Bank
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

berylman: That old courthouse did an admirable job of standing amidst the incredible damage. Like a Brick...HOUSE...mighty mighty letting it all hang out. *totally unnecessary Gap Band interlude*


Commodores
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: SansNeural: chewd: Looks like a red state problem.

United we stood.

Our first hero has arrived in the thread!

Well, if we find out this town constantly votes in Republicans who hold back disaster relief for blue states and Puerto Rico, I might be slightly less sympathetic.


It's not hard to look up. Graves county went 77.6% Trump, 72.72% Mitch McConnel.

less sympathetic, sure, but it wouldn't stop me from wanting to help them rebuild
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As I said in another thread, this looks like the nave or an auditorium in a large church. I hope they weren't sheltering people in there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bullitt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

berylman: That old courthouse did an admirable job of standing amidst the incredible damage. Like a Brick...HOUSE...mighty mighty letting it all hang out. *totally unnecessary Gap Band interlude*


You mean The Commodores but no one ever got hurt with a little Gap Band.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


Jokes aside... this is crazy.  Looks more like what you see after cat 5 hurricane hit with damage this widespread.
 
zobear
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Jesus H Christ.

That's a town of just over 10K and possibly 70 or so people are feared dead.   My first thought was what happened in Joplin, MO a decade or so ago, but proportionally this is massive.


This just breaks my heart.

Me and zobear jr drove out to Joplin in '11 to help with clean up. (My family lives in MO.) And that was devastating. It's hard nasty work. Tornadoes work like giant string trimmers and literally strip everything.

Gosh that was hard to watch, and I'm hoping the best for those communities...

:(
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SansNeural: What can we do when the guys on the other side are rotten, unkind and deplorable?

chewd:  We sink lower!


We've got a long way to go.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wow. Merry Christmas.

I hope they can get some kind of disaster relief out there today, because there's another storm headed there tomorrow from what the weather reports are saying. They're getting the "atmospheric river" that flooded the Pacific Northwest a couple weeks back, it looks like.

This is pretty awful.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: This thread is certainly bringing out the assholes early.

What is supposed to set us apart from the far right, is our ability rise above hatred, and help people in need.


We can still do that while pointing out that the Senators they elected voted against helping people in need.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Getting Andrew flashbacks. Good luck out there, Mayfield
 
lithven
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SansNeural: What can we do when the guys on the other side are rotten, unkind and deplorable?

chewd:  We sink lower!


It was my first thought too. If you are going to constantly vote for and support people who will do everything in their power to not support "blue" states when they have disasters (i.e. California needs to rake more or some other bs) and deny climate change you can piss right off too when the climate disasters hit you in the face. I'm tired of being empathetic to narcissistic psychopaths.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chewd: SansNeural: What can we do when the guys on the other side are rotten, unkind and deplorable?

chewd:  We sink lower!

Meh, USA i over... the sooner we admit that the sooner we can build something better on its ashes.


everybody thinks they'll be the rebuilders
no one thinks they'll be the ashes

Protip: There won't be a big market for internet edgelord assholes post-civilization.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Indeed, there is no snark for this.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But Mitch is OK, right?  PLEASE SOMEBODY TELL ME MITCH IS OK.

MIIIIIIIIIIIITCH!
 
slepygryhnd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: SansNeural: I don't know how storm readiness is in Kentucky, but I bet this caught a lot of people by surprise.

Not too many people are expecting a tornado in December.

Is there a relief fund that has been set up for the area?


I live just north of the path of the storm. We could hear the tornado, and it was miles away. In this area, we are very nervous about storms in the fall/winter. Many of the most damaging storms come late in the season. We were on high alert watching the storm forecasts all day and evening. They've been talking about the possibility for a week, so I'm not sure people were unprepared. I think they were the normal amount of prepared, but this storm was far beyond anything we could prepare for. I had supplies and had the cat carrier in my reinforced closet, but if I'd been hit by this, that wouldn't have been nearly enough. Short of a bunker, I don't know what would have been.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

chewd: Looks like a red state problem.

United we stood.


I'm with you on this one.  Maybe if we withhold help from red states during disasters for a bit we'll get some permanent disaster relief fund that won't be mired in politics.  The people who withhold money from blue states won't care until it hits them where it counts - their pocket (or their votes, which they use to fill their pockets).

Of course, a lot of those people are idiots so it might not work and just lead to people suffering for no reason, but we only need enough to get something like that passed.

I'd suggest making bills to start such a program immediately and repeatedly and voting against all specific disaster relief and just let the new legislation handle it.  That would minimize the problems (though still fark over a lot of people, but far less in the long term).

Of course, stupidity might prevail, but there's little choice in the matter unless we want the same thing to happen again in the future in even larger populated areas.
 
Xai [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As long as we don't send any federal funds there. Good ol bootstrappy red staters don't want no stinking handouts.
 
