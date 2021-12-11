 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Leaked hospital records show what we've all known for decades
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hospitals are a business. Bankruptcy at 10.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The medical system is also full of parasites.  Any bill my insurance doesn't cover, doesn't get paid unless they provide me with a full write up of the services rendered.  I have a stack of bills that collectors have given up on collecting, simply because they can't produce any documentation for them.  An $800 shuttle ride.  A $720 "triage nurse visit".  Bills for services that were never rendered.   The list goes on.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Good for you, but isn't your credit rating farked as a result?
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is quite literally the system we have because of boomer reasons.  Shock or shame is something of 25 years ago, I wouldn't be shocked if the response from the system to this today is: Yep.

The real question is at what price do you skip the stitches? I can tell you I've seen kitchen table stitches, superglued flaps of skin, and can confirm there is a price.

At what price do you skip the x rays or shop it around?

At what price is dead diabetics the cost of doing business?

At what point do you no longer seek care for a repairable disability or illness because it'll bankrupt your family? Cancer patients make the decision every farking day.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Hospital bill"?? What is this thing you speak of?

- rest of the world
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Can't get reported if the bill is in dispute.  And do people actually give a rats ass about their credit rating?  That is very sad, if it's true.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A coworker is going through cancer, caught early. We have decent insurance. Her out of pocket costs before insurance kicks in is seven grand. That's a lot of money to me. I'm no longer saving for a big TV and nice furniture. I'm saving for future insurance/medical shiat.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Kat09tails: literally the system we have because of boomer reasons.


Just knock it off with that "boomer" crap. This was well in place before the "Greatest Generation" pooped out a boomer.
And what has YOUR generation done? Nothing, nothing at all...not even good music. Boomers did the internet, web browsers , Cable TV, personal computers, GPS, Music Videos, StarBucks, and Video Games .
You Millennials have only done a up surge in Flannel and Mass Shootings, crappy music festivals.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: And do people actually give a rats ass about their credit rating?  That is very sad, if it's true.


Not sure if serious.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The credit reporting agencies are currently barred from releasing any details about my credit history, and I plan to keep it that way.  Parasites.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

It's almost as bad as Google Ads.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wanted for questioning...

sm.ign.comView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: Kat09tails: literally the system we have because of boomer reasons.

Just knock it off with that "boomer" crap. This was well in place before the "Greatest Generation" pooped out a boomer.
And what has YOUR generation done? Nothing, nothing at all...not even good music. Boomers did the internet, web browsers , Cable TV, personal computers, GPS, Music Videos, StarBucks, and Video Games .
You Millennials have only done a up surge in Flannel and Mass Shootings, crappy music festivals.


How's that internet working out for us?
Mark Andresson is firmly gen-X.
Cable TV has been around since the 50s.
I'll give you PCs.
Music videos have died out. And they originated in England anyway.
Corporate coffee. Joy.
Video games were a natural extension of pinball machines.
What else ya got?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: And what has YOUR generation done? Nothing, nothing at all...not even good music. Boomers did the internet, web browsers , Cable TV, personal computers, GPS, Music Videos, StarBucks, and Video Games .


Yeah, thanks a bunch for those.

As far as what Gen X, Xennials (my mini-gen), and Millenials have done. Basically, try to clean up the infrastructural mess left to us. It's proving difficult though.. because... well you know.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, I work with the software Scripps uses and have spent a pretty good chunk of time building out charge tables for health systems across the country. Markups are ridiculous, yes, but they're only "automated" in the sense that it keeps billing folks from having to go through every line of every bill to manually drop a fee.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: optikeye: Kat09tails: literally the system we have because of boomer reasons.

Just knock it off with that "boomer" crap. This was well in place before the "Greatest Generation" pooped out a boomer.
And what has YOUR generation done? Nothing, nothing at all...not even good music. Boomers did the internet, web browsers , Cable TV, personal computers, GPS, Music Videos, StarBucks, and Video Games .
You Millennials have only done a up surge in Flannel and Mass Shootings, crappy music festivals.

How's that internet working out for us?
Mark Andresson is firmly gen-X.
Cable TV has been around since the 50s.
I'll give you PCs.
Music videos have died out. And they originated in England anyway.
Corporate coffee. Joy.
Video games were a natural extension of pinball machines.
What else ya got?


Well, Music. You...and your iPhone. "portable phone" and that "Ipod..." which turned into the iPhone later...and really saying video games where just pinball machines....yup, suuuure...and cars are just horseless carriages.

And
If you gave Keith Richards, Neil Peart, Grace Slick, And Janice Joplin a pound of weed and a case of jack daniels. And locked them in a hotel room with a portable studio.
You'd end up with a great album.

If you did that with Kurt Cobain . You'd end up with a corpse and a pooed sheets to clean up.
Sure, the boomers had a lot of rock stars die early...but they didn't poop the pooch so farken early.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: What else ya got?


Also...tell us the stunning achievements Millennials have done. And if they had got of their pie in the sky ass..and voted against Trump...instead of pouting about Sanders. We could have missed the TRUMP years.

Yes. they have contributed to basement dwelling technology. And brought Mini-Fridge tech for acceptable use for people in their 40's. But name me some more that aren't just Slight improvements of Boomer tech. Go on...I'll wait.

Heck...I had a big brick Miami Vice style 'cell phone' for work in the late 80's...and I think the SO has a APPLE PDA "newton" pad around here somewhere.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: A bunch of posts about everything Boomers have created without recognizing ridiculous advances in STEM, peace, culture, and commerce created by people born after themselves.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: Yeah, thanks a bunch for those.


My SO and I used to go to my Dad's WWII vet dinners Battle of Budge Vets.
He was happy to create 'boomers'. As it created his health system, and helped him get a GI loan...build a biz..and raise a family.

I mean WTF do you want? Seriously man...what is your ideal world other than complaining about other people on the internet. Could you even waddle out of your basement to do something worthwhile in real life?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because public hospitals have to treat ER cases, they bake in the cost of doing so into the prices for everyone else.  Parkland here in Dallas, iirc, has about a 1:10 ratio of paying:non-paying, so naturally the paying gets to pay more.

Private hospitals are similar but only have to stabilize and then dump, but then they also bake in a profit margin.

Long story short, we already have socialized healthcare; now you should ask yourself whether you want the middleman still there gobbling way more of your money than they need to just to turn a profit.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: A bunch of posts about everything Boomers have created without recognizing ridiculous advances in STEM, peace, culture, and commerce created by people born after themselves.

[Fark user image 245x175]


Oh please. I recognize those. And those advancements are very groundbreaking. Especially in power management, clean water, and even teaching.
But Mellians are very very good at integration existing system and tech. Using existing tech to combine it in new ways. It's just that in the past 20 or 30 years we haven't seen much NEW tech from Mellianas.

Look at the 1890s...or even the 1960's. You saw a flood of 'new things' that have never been seen before.

Now...the innovation is better Pizza technology, "NEW SKIN FOR iPHONE" ...and new Hat for Barbie.
And you STILL haven't shown me, or presented "Well this is a ground breaking tech my generation did" but only biatch about the old people.

Oh yeah...SHIPPING TECH. WTF...Sears and Wester Auto did that mid Century decades ago.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Kat09tails: literally the system we have because of boomer reasons.

Just knock it off with that "boomer" crap. This was well in place before the "Greatest Generation" pooped out a boomer.
And what has YOUR generation done? Nothing, nothing at all...not even good music. Boomers did the internet, web browsers , Cable TV, personal computers, GPS, Music Videos, StarBucks, and Video Games .
You Millennials have only done a up surge in Flannel and Mass Shootings, crappy music festivals.


HMOs, the real start of all this shiat, started with Nixon. Period.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

koder: optikeye: Kat09tails: literally the system we have because of boomer reasons.

Just knock it off with that "boomer" crap. This was well in place before the "Greatest Generation" pooped out a boomer.
And what has YOUR generation done? Nothing, nothing at all...not even good music. Boomers did the internet, web browsers , Cable TV, personal computers, GPS, Music Videos, StarBucks, and Video Games .
You Millennials have only done a up surge in Flannel and Mass Shootings, crappy music festivals.

HMOs, the real start of all this shiat, started with Nixon. Period.


BULL FARKEN SHAIT. 
Nixon was a ass. But you might want to look back to John Birch Society, and U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy.
To get a better grasp of History. This crap has been in the USA DNA for decades...not just NIXON.
IF some had had their way in the USA, we'd be fighting alongside Hitler.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

optikeye: Kubo: A bunch of posts about everything Boomers have created without recognizing ridiculous advances in STEM, peace, culture, and commerce created by people born after themselves.

[Fark user image 245x175]

Oh please. I recognize those. And those advancements are very groundbreaking. Especially in power management, clean water, and even teaching.
But Mellians are very very good at integration existing system and tech. Using existing tech to combine it in new ways. It's just that in the past 20 or 30 years we haven't seen much NEW tech from Mellianas.

Look at the 1890s...or even the 1960's. You saw a flood of 'new things' that have never been seen before.

Now...the innovation is better Pizza technology, "NEW SKIN FOR iPHONE" ...and new Hat for Barbie.
And you STILL haven't shown me, or presented "Well this is a ground breaking tech my generation did" but only biatch about the old people.

Oh yeah...SHIPPING TECH. WTF...Sears and Wester Auto did that mid Century decades ago.


The argument that any generation created something brand new without building and integrating the previous generation's technology is stupid as shiat. Do you think Woz, Jobs, and Gates were smoking weed one day and created personal computing without using the previous generation's tech?

You're perfectly exemplifying why your generation is also called the "Me Generation."
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

optikeye: Kubo: A bunch of posts about everything Boomers have created without recognizing ridiculous advances in STEM, peace, culture, and commerce created by people born after themselves.

[Fark user image 245x175]

Oh please. I recognize those. And those advancements are very groundbreaking. Especially in power management, clean water, and even teaching.
But Mellians are very very good at integration existing system and tech. Using existing tech to combine it in new ways. It's just that in the past 20 or 30 years we haven't seen much NEW tech from Mellianas.

Look at the 1890s...or even the 1960's. You saw a flood of 'new things' that have never been seen before.

Now...the innovation is better Pizza technology, "NEW SKIN FOR iPHONE" ...and new Hat for Barbie.
And you STILL haven't shown me, or presented "Well this is a ground breaking tech my generation did" but only biatch about the old people.

Oh yeah...SHIPPING TECH. WTF...Sears and Wester Auto did that mid Century decades ago.


And Janis Joplin sucked.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kubo: The argument that any generation created something brand new without building and integrating the previous generation's technology is stupid as shiat. Do you think Woz, Jobs, and Gates were smoking weed one day and created personal computing without using the previous generation's tech?

You're perfectly exemplifying why your generation is also called the "Me Generation."


And you're exemplifying the "Karen Generation"
that blames someone else for their present condition.
I was pointing out achievements. Positive things.
Your just kicking the can down the road to blame others...

And STUNNED when someone points out that's full of shait.
Oh...but don't bother. You'll be old too...eventually. And then you'll be Karen at the SSI office too.
(4.3..2 1..."BUT I WON"T HAVE SSI WHEN I GET OLD)
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

optikeye: koder: optikeye: Kat09tails: literally the system we have because of boomer reasons.

Just knock it off with that "boomer" crap. This was well in place before the "Greatest Generation" pooped out a boomer.
And what has YOUR generation done? Nothing, nothing at all...not even good music. Boomers did the internet, web browsers , Cable TV, personal computers, GPS, Music Videos, StarBucks, and Video Games .
You Millennials have only done a up surge in Flannel and Mass Shootings, crappy music festivals.

HMOs, the real start of all this shiat, started with Nixon. Period.

BULL FARKEN SHAIT. 
Nixon was a ass. But you might want to look back to John Birch Society, and U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy.
To get a better grasp of History. This crap has been in the USA DNA for decades...not just NIXON.
IF some had had their way in the USA, we'd be fighting alongside Hitler.


That may be, but what started spiraling hospital costs started with Nixon and the vast framework for "health insurance." You can BSAB and distract all you want, but there's a very clear start point, and there's a very clear solution to end it.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: ThomasPaineTrain: Marcus Aurelius: And do people actually give a rats ass about their credit rating?  That is very sad, if it's true.

Not sure if serious.

The credit reporting agencies are currently barred from releasing any details about my credit history, and I plan to keep it that way.  Parasites.


Whoa, what form do I fill out for that? I'm in.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

koder: optikeye: koder: optikeye: Kat09tails: literally the system we have because of boomer reasons.

Just knock it off with that "boomer" crap. This was well in place before the "Greatest Generation" pooped out a boomer.
And what has YOUR generation done? Nothing, nothing at all...not even good music. Boomers did the internet, web browsers , Cable TV, personal computers, GPS, Music Videos, StarBucks, and Video Games .
You Millennials have only done a up surge in Flannel and Mass Shootings, crappy music festivals.

HMOs, the real start of all this shiat, started with Nixon. Period.

BULL FARKEN SHAIT. 
Nixon was a ass. But you might want to look back to John Birch Society, and U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy.
To get a better grasp of History. This crap has been in the USA DNA for decades...not just NIXON.
IF some had had their way in the USA, we'd be fighting alongside Hitler.

That may be, but what started spiraling hospital costs started with Nixon and the vast framework for "health insurance." You can BSAB and distract all you want, but there's a very clear start point, and there's a very clear solution to end it.


He literally Pushed the HMO Act as a favor to his friend the founder if Kaiser Permanente
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What we knew all along:  Amerika-ka is a hurtin' puppy of a nation when it comes to Health Care, so you really have to shop around.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Smock Pot: A coworker is going through cancer, caught early. We have decent insurance. Her out of pocket costs before insurance kicks in is seven grand. That's a lot of money to me. I'm no longer saving for a big TV and nice furniture. I'm saving for future insurance/medical shiat.


My dad went through lung cancer, a classic smoker's cancer according to the docs, decades after he quit. He had primary and secondary insurance.

By the time he died 5+ years later, my parents were bankrupt, had used their savings and a substantial portion of their retirement nest egg.

The whole system needs to be torn down.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The medical system is also full of parasites.  Any bill my insurance doesn't cover, doesn't get paid unless they provide me with a full write up of the services rendered.  I have a stack of bills that collectors have given up on collecting, simply because they can't produce any documentation for them.  An $800 shuttle ride.  A $720 "triage nurse visit".  Bills for services that were never rendered.   The list goes on.


We got a $15k bill when we paid everything at the stay for the kids birth. I told the bill collector "like hell I do." I sent the insurance company lawyers after them and the slimy doctor finally backed.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There are literally people out there who see a problem or a crisis and think to themselves "How can we monetize that without solving it?". It's an indictment to the failure of society
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gopher321: "Hospital bill"?? What is this thing you speak of?

- rest of the world


We have those here as well, but we're a 3rd world nation and can't manage such things as the actual 1st world nations (and yes, a handful of 3rd world nations) can achieve with Universal Healthcare.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

optikeye: SurfaceTension: optikeye: Kat09tails: literally the system we have because of boomer reasons.

Just knock it off with that "boomer" crap. This was well in place before the "Greatest Generation" pooped out a boomer.
And what has YOUR generation done? Nothing, nothing at all...not even good music. Boomers did the internet, web browsers , Cable TV, personal computers, GPS, Music Videos, StarBucks, and Video Games .
You Millennials have only done a up surge in Flannel and Mass Shootings, crappy music festivals.

How's that internet working out for us?
Mark Andresson is firmly gen-X.
Cable TV has been around since the 50s.
I'll give you PCs.
Music videos have died out. And they originated in England anyway.
Corporate coffee. Joy.
Video games were a natural extension of pinball machines.
What else ya got?

Well, Music. You...and your iPhone. "portable phone" and that "Ipod..." which turned into the iPhone later...and really saying video games where just pinball machines....yup, suuuure...and cars are just horseless carriages.

And
If you gave Keith Richards, Neil Peart, Grace Slick, And Janice Joplin a pound of weed and a case of jack daniels. And locked them in a hotel room with a portable studio.
You'd end up with a great album.

If you did that with Kurt Cobain . You'd end up with a corpse and a pooed sheets to clean up.
Sure, the boomers had a lot of rock stars die early...but they didn't poop the pooch so farken early.


Umm, Janis Joplin died in '70 from a heroin overdose.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: Hospitals are a business. Bankruptcy at 10.


Then clearly it is an unsustainable and failed business model.

If it is a nessisary service that cannot be profitable, then it should become a socialized service provided by the government.

Universal healthcare now!
 
Occam's Disposable Razor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The American healthcare system is a Kafkaesque labyrinth designed to confuse and overwhelm the sick, injured, and dying before separating them from their money. Its bloat is reaching critical mass as every person involved from the front desk to the doctors has to deal with more and more red tape and rightfully angry patients. Administrators, CEO's and insurance companies grow fatter while providing nothing of value, and actually only increasing pain and suffering.

Ask me about it some time.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The entire economic system of the US is based on the Rich get it all and you get nothing.

Healthcare is just one aspect of this.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm sitting at the vet with my dogs, about to pay $850 for a couple of shots and flea/tick medicine for them. So, I'm really getting a kick out of this thread.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

optikeye: Kat09tails: literally the system we have because of boomer reasons.

Just knock it off with that "boomer" crap. This was well in place before the "Greatest Generation" pooped out a boomer.
And what has YOUR generation done? Nothing, nothing at all...not even good music. Boomers did the internet, web browsers , Cable TV, personal computers, GPS, Music Videos, StarBucks, and Video Games .
You Millennials have only done a up surge in Flannel and Mass Shootings, crappy music festivals.


I forget who, but I read an account of a well known 50s/60s figure who had cancer and couldn't afford the 12 grand bill in 1962. Thats probably 100 grand now. The baby boomers didn't do that in 1962.

America is built on money, but the internet has exposed every single facet of life, including how many people die needlessly and how silly it is to have for profit healthcare.
 
holdmybones
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Scripps is having a shiat year.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Venture capitalists buy medical practices on a massive scale.  They're supplying the billing software, too.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We have plenty of money for bring the daddy of the military world. Our president just signed the largest military budget in history.so it's not just ' them'.
Plenty of money for other pet projects on both sides.
But health care nobody cares about. Not enough money to pay for that. Ect.
 
