 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some decomposing corpse)   Neighbours complain about the smell emanating A) the pig farm next door, B) the upwind rubbish landfill, or C) the local morgue with 250 bodies, some in broken freezers   (mexiconewsdaily.com) divider line
10
    More: Sick, Odor, Guerrero, Quantification, Olfaction, Chilpancingo, Acapulco morgue, Death, Mexico  
•       •       •

346 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2021 at 2:50 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's Houston, it's D. All of the above.

*Checks article*.  Ah, nm....
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ben Yehuda Martínez Villa

I am sure I've heard this name in a joke before...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He also said there is no evidence that the smell of cadavers is harmful to human health.

Ok. How about we take some of those cadavers and spread them in every nook and corner of your house.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: He also said there is no evidence that the smell of cadavers is harmful to human health.

Ok. How about we take some of those cadavers and spread them in every nook and corner of your house.


Is this not what you're supposed to do?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He acknowledged that only three of the morgue's five refrigerated chambers are currently in operation because the doors of two of them don't close properly.

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe they can call up the pig farm and solve this problem?
Fark user imageView Full Size

None of my business, though.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or is this the start of the Mexican remake of The Hills Have Eyes?  Las Sierras Tienen Ojos?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
(Some decomposing corpse) is definitely a new source to me.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
<wincing face>
 
drgullen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.