(WMUR New Hampshire)   In other news Santa has a Class A IP address
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plymouth police believe that a speed sign on Highland Street was hacked by none other than Santa Claus, the department said.

Jesus they even lie about Christmas. Soon they'll be shouting at Rudolph to put down the light and planting drugs on Blitzen.

/Jk, Blitzen is always loaded.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep it up and Santa will roll coal in your stocking.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Class A IP address range - how quaint.  Had to deal with that back in the 1990's with a Microsoft TCP/IP certification.

St. Nick went classless and joined the 21 century with a modern ISP.

;)
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
69.69.69.4/20
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next week: SANTA CLAUS, NOTED CYBERTERRORIST, KILLED IN DRONE ATTACK
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clearly Canadian: 69.69.69.4/20


Nice
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ever since NORAD stopped tracking him, that SOB has been getting cockier and cockier
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
SANTIFA.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
cdn.newsapi.com.auView Full Size


/my new favourite Christmas movie, by the way
 
b0rg9
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Santa's behind eight proxies.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As stupid as that article was, it was kind of cute.
 
