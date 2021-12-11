 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   You might want to sit down for this, but a new feature Ticketmaster launched to "level the playing field" for ticket buyers has done nothing of the sort   (npr.org) divider line
19
    More: Fail, Ticket resale, Ticketmaster site, Verified Fan sale, concert tickets, Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR tour, singer's fans, technical difficulties, last year  
•       •       •

652 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2021 at 1:14 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean it's pretty straightforward; read fan social media accounts for group subscriptions and activity related to their fandom. People who've been following a certain musician or genres of them the longest and/or been most actively posting or listening to them get priority. Those that actually go to the concerts also get priority.

Scalpers then have to do significantly more, more times, and develop far more sophisticated techniques for scoring tickets, to the point that the maintenance exceeds the payoff, even with complex bots.

You can do the same with game consoles by accessing various apis to confirm someone is indeed a gamer with a long history of gaming and can thus buy one console ahead of people with no significant history whatsoever.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They're listed for $9000 that doesn't mean anyone is buying them.

Whenever I read these articles it makes me want to get back in the business.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
To be fair,
If Ticketmaster had done something decent, or even taken fans' consideration in mind, I'd be far more shocked.
 
TWX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

koder: I mean it's pretty straightforward; read fan social media accounts for group subscriptions and activity related to their fandom. People who've been following a certain musician or genres of them the longest and/or been most actively posting or listening to them get priority. Those that actually go to the concerts also get priority.

Scalpers then have to do significantly more, more times, and develop far more sophisticated techniques for scoring tickets, to the point that the maintenance exceeds the payoff, even with complex bots.

You can do the same with game consoles by accessing various apis to confirm someone is indeed a gamer with a long history of gaming and can thus buy one console ahead of people with no significant history whatsoever.


You underestimate how much effort someone is willing to go through to not have to do real work.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

koder: I mean it's pretty straightforward; read fan social media accounts for group subscriptions and activity related to their fandom. People who've been following a certain musician or genres of them the longest and/or been most actively posting or listening to them get priority. Those that actually go to the concerts also get priority.

Scalpers then have to do significantly more, more times, and develop far more sophisticated techniques for scoring tickets, to the point that the maintenance exceeds the payoff, even with complex bots.

You can do the same with game consoles by accessing various apis to confirm someone is indeed a gamer with a long history of gaming and can thus buy one console ahead of people with no significant history whatsoever.


You can, but then you run the risk of nothing but old stans showing up, because new fans etc. are way behind the 8 ball when it comes to getting tickets.  It's not all roses
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Grateful to have lived at a time when bands made their money from album sales, tickets for live performances were sold in support of that and were readily available from the venue for something like 10 bucks. I'm nowhere near halfway through my live performance bucket list but I'll be damned if I'll jump through all the hoops anymore or pay a scalper.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They should be paying people to go considering the covid risks. I don't understand how these events are permitted right now. They are packed shoulder to shoulder and just being vaccinated does not mean people won't get affected. Not to mention how seriously they will even verify that.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you want to stop scalping, two options:

A: Tickets are connected to names.  If you want to transfer a ticket, it has to be done through the original seller.  If you want to sell it, that is managed through the original seller, who handles the transaction and reissues the ticket to the new name.  Add an affidavit that no outside transactions have been made by the two parties, so that if the tickets are being scalped, there's fraud documentation.

B:  Tickets are underpriced.  Cut the scalpers out of the loop.  If you want to sell tickets at reasonable prices so the events are accessible to poorer customers, have some type of discount code or special access through clubs for fans. 

Notice that the tickets for Delta flights don't sell out instantly, followed by resale on Ticketmaster?  That's because you can't just show up and say "I'm Corbin Dallas!" and step right on.  The ticket is issued to specific customer.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Some fans now say they have a solution to what they see as a broken ticket market.
As one person tweeted, "anyone who had olivia rodrigo in their top artists or songs on spotify wrapped should automatically be a verified fan with ticketmaster."

Or you could have some smug hipster dude at the gate ask "So you're a fan?  Name three songs."
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: They're listed for $9000 that doesn't mean anyone is buying them.

Whenever I read these articles it makes me want to get back in the business.


Mike Damone posts at Fark?   Cool
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Here I thought the only innovating Ticketmaster was up to anymore was on how to add yet more hidden service fees.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The obvious problem is that they sell tickets below market value. It creates insane demand, and profit opportunity for whoever gets them first. Scalpers only exist because you'll pay well above face value for a ticket.
 
incendi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I might want to sit down, but I can only afford tickets to stand in the ditch on the other side of the road from the venue's parking lot.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Create Real ID User Logins that are required for logging in prior to purchase. You have a rolling identifier that is connected for two-step verification you have to enter prior to a transaction.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: koder: I mean it's pretty straightforward; read fan social media accounts for group subscriptions and activity related to their fandom. People who've been following a certain musician or genres of them the longest and/or been most actively posting or listening to them get priority. Those that actually go to the concerts also get priority.

Scalpers then have to do significantly more, more times, and develop far more sophisticated techniques for scoring tickets, to the point that the maintenance exceeds the payoff, even with complex bots.

You can do the same with game consoles by accessing various apis to confirm someone is indeed a gamer with a long history of gaming and can thus buy one console ahead of people with no significant history whatsoever.

You can, but then you run the risk of nothing but old stans showing up, because new fans etc. are way behind the 8 ball when it comes to getting tickets.  It's not all roses


Oh well, guess we do nothing and give up. Perfection is the enemy of improvement.
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why not make/sale the tickets with a matching ID, like a drivers license? Then if someone buys them from someone else. They wont match. Show them the exit.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TWX: koder: I mean it's pretty straightforward; read fan social media accounts for group subscriptions and activity related to their fandom. People who've been following a certain musician or genres of them the longest and/or been most actively posting or listening to them get priority. Those that actually go to the concerts also get priority.

Scalpers then have to do significantly more, more times, and develop far more sophisticated techniques for scoring tickets, to the point that the maintenance exceeds the payoff, even with complex bots.

You can do the same with game consoles by accessing various apis to confirm someone is indeed a gamer with a long history of gaming and can thus buy one console ahead of people with no significant history whatsoever.

You underestimate how much effort someone is willing to go through to not have to do real work.


No. I know the internet. There are thousands of Small Penis Syndrome sufferers that merely reuse tools others make to, e.g., DDOS or "hack" or use public proxy lists. Those that actually discovered those things are the real researchers, while the many that use the tools are the lazy.  It will always be a battle, but the lazy can be reliably counted upon the be lazy.
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: If you want to stop scalping, two options:

A: Tickets are connected to names.  If you want to transfer a ticket, it has to be done through the original seller.  If you want to sell it, that is managed through the original seller, who handles the transaction and reissues the ticket to the new name.  Add an affidavit that no outside transactions have been made by the two parties, so that if the tickets are being scalped, there's fraud documentation.

B:  Tickets are underpriced.  Cut the scalpers out of the loop.  If you want to sell tickets at reasonable prices so the events are accessible to poorer customers, have some type of discount code or special access through clubs for fans. 

Notice that the tickets for Delta flights don't sell out instantly, followed by resale on Ticketmaster?  That's because you can't just show up and say "I'm Corbin Dallas!" and step right on.  The ticket is issued to specific customer.


Flying now has a pretty massive secondary infrastructure built up around it, funded and operated by the federal government, to attempt to confirm exactly who's flying.  That infrastructure is actually relatively new, and didn't even really get built until after a series of hijackings, ultimately getting its final push after the September 11th terror attacks.

Prior to that there was no strict checking of names, there was no real restriction for who flew under what name and to where short of international flights requiring passports, and often that didn't even come into play until landing.  Again, the September 11th attacks spawned an increase in that sort of cooperation to create infrastructure, now countries and airlines share information before passengers board planes, so receiving countries know who's coming.

Well before this system, price was what kept airline flights from being subject to scalping.  It was simply too expensive to speculate (ie scalp) on airline flights.  Additionally with multiple airlines competing with each other, airlines have had incentive to try to keep the fares priced the way they want them priced, and scalping doesn't help them with that.

Does Ticketmaster have any competition?  If they don't then they have no incentive to deal with this because it doesn't hurt them so long as demand for tickets meets or exceeds supply.
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

incendi: I might want to sit down, but I can only afford tickets to stand in the ditch on the other side of the road from the venue's parking lot.


So you're gonna be a jukebox hero?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.