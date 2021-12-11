 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Take this exit to Delware Avenue   (local21news.com) divider line
9
    More: Facepalm, Delaware highway exit sign  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cmg-cmg-tv-10070-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


Northumberland
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Delaware's transportation department and its contractor, Kiewit Infrastructure Company, say the sign was always meant to be temporary and has been replaced

So it's ok to fark up temporary signs?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's silly that as soon as we turn 18 we don't care about educating each other.
Enjoy the mistakes and feel high and mighty when it gets someone killed
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This seems to be a trend

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe they didn't see the point in wasting the metal needed for a proper spelling on a temporary sign.  The additional A may have pushed it to needing a line break, as it were
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wayne's World - Delaware
Youtube TK_FiRm6ZK8
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh geez. I unconsciously added the missing letter and didn't notice what was wrong until I clicked on the link and saw the title of the article was that they misspelled the state's name.
 
