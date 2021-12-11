 Skip to content
(KSTP St. Paul)   Banking while Black? That's an arrestin'   (kstp.com)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I'm not racist"

Also that guy:

"You people..."
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"We investigated ourselves and found no wrong doing".
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I ever agreed to settle a lawsuit like this my first demand would be that the settlement terms be published openly.
 
Sail Hatan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This breaks my heart.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not falling for this.  I'll hold judgment till there's enough information to be upset at the correct people.

/
Fool me once........don't smollett me twice
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morrow says Askwith, the manager, told him he had already called the company and confirmed the check was a fake, but the officers' body camera video confirms Askwith only made that critical phone call to UNFI after police arrived and had Morrow in handcuffs.

Someone better get fired for this.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I'm not falling for this.  I'll hold judgment till there's enough information to be upset at the correct people.

/
Fool me once........don't smollett me twice


Hay that's copyrighted
 
akallen404
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I'm not falling for this.  I'll hold judgment till there's enough information to be upset at the correct people.

/
Fool me once........don't smollett me twice


I mean, there's an actual video...
 
Xai [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm not racist" says the guy who called the cops BEFORE calling to check if the cheque was real.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop arrests a Black guy for standing up from a chair.

Fark user image


Cop does nothing when a white guy is literally drawing a pistol.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are many times when running to the media is the best way to get shiat done. Props to the news channel for helping make it happen.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the end of the body camera video, Pletcher (police officer) can be heard apologizing to Morrow (person "banking while black) for his experience as they walk out of the bank.
It is unknown if Morrow received a formal apology from U.S. Bank since the two sides reached a confidential settlement.

Says something when the police officer is the more noble person in this story (compared to the bank).
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: At the end of the body camera video, Pletcher (police officer) can be heard apologizing to Morrow (person "banking while black) for his experience as they walk out of the bank.
It is unknown if Morrow received a formal apology from U.S. Bank since the two sides reached a confidential settlement.

Says something when the police officer is the more noble person in this story (compared to the bank).


The police officer cuffed a black guy because some white dude told him to. Noble my ass.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Cop arrests a Black guy for standing up from a chair.

Fark user image 341x512

Cop does nothing when a white guy is literally drawing a pistol.


Difficulty: If the cop moves too quickly, they both go over a 200 ft cliff off-camera to the left. (I've been at that spot on Stone Mountain many times).
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update: US Bank eventually owned up to their mistake (sort of...nothing about the bank manager getting fired)

https://kstp.com/news/us-bank-apology​/​6328290/?cat=1
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the police report, the bank manager told police he had received "a lot of fraudulent checks" using the UNFI logo.

That would be trivially easy to verify.  If it were true.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: If I ever agreed to settle a lawsuit like this my first demand would be that the settlement terms be published openly.


Yeah....

Good luck.

Even Pro Bono lawyers only have so much time.  They'll say "see you in court" and bury you in so many delay and discovery tactics because they're a huge Corp with lawyers on payroll.

But doing that to you will rack up your bills so high it doesn't matter if you win, your lawyers is taking the majority of it.

So instead they make you an offer too good to refuse.

Money that goes straight to you.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: The police officer cuffed a black guy because some white dude told him to. Noble my ass.


That's what I noticed. What has he done to be handcuffed? Can anyone articulate a crime that has occurred to detain someone in handcuffs?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Morrow says Askwith, the manager, told him he had already called the company and confirmed the check was a fake, but the officers' body camera video confirms Askwith only made that critical phone call to UNFI after police arrived and had Morrow in handcuffs.

Someone better get fired for this.


I actually hope a sensitivity training seminar is held and all the employees verbally berate the manager at fault for two hours.

I keep wondering why my seminar services company went out of business.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The bank managers face was blurred in the body cam video because he didn't consent to its release? Fark him! He called the cops, he started the entire thing. Fark his consent.

"Don't say anything stupid or you'll get arrested for it." We don't farking arrest people for saying "something stupid." If he broke a law, arrest him. Don't threaten him with arrest because he's upset. Asshole.

Assholes. Both of them. Show the manager's face.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Russ1642: If I ever agreed to settle a lawsuit like this my first demand would be that the settlement terms be published openly.


If I ever agree to a settlement like this it wouldn't come with an abrogation of my right to sue for the real money later, as this settlement surely did.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Mrtraveler01: At the end of the body camera video, Pletcher (police officer) can be heard apologizing to Morrow (person "banking while black) for his experience as they walk out of the bank.
It is unknown if Morrow received a formal apology from U.S. Bank since the two sides reached a confidential settlement.

Says something when the police officer is the more noble person in this story (compared to the bank).

The police officer cuffed a black guy because some white dude told him to. Noble my ass.


And told him he should wait to be validated.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Russ1642: If I ever agreed to settle a lawsuit like this my first demand would be that the settlement terms be published openly.


Confidentiality is usually the only way to get a settlement.  The offending party will drag it out for years otherwise.  They will throw everything at the court, filing numerous motions, to waste time and hopefully the aggrieved party's assets.

A smart lawyer will tell the client to take what's offered and move on.  If you want to blab about mistreatment, don't take a settlement.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

akallen404: waxbeans: I'm not falling for this.  I'll hold judgment till there's enough information to be upset at the correct people.

/
Fool me once........don't smollett me twice

I mean, there's an actual video...


There video cleared Briseno, Powell, Solano, and Wind .....according to lawyers and some slugs in Simi Valley.

Hell, Trump is recorded saying stuff that should have made everyone dislike him.
He made fun of a disabled person.
Trash talked a dead man.
And on and on.
I might have voted for the guy early on.
But. Come on......overtime he came off as a cartoon villain.  Jfc. At some point you got question people letting him in room.
But they did.
So......who knows.  Maybe  racism is fake and women are equal. And the bank guy is just paranoid and didn't realize he got the order of events in the incorrect order?
I'm sure that's what he will claim. And half the people will be: SEE.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Russ1642: If I ever agreed to settle a lawsuit like this my first demand would be that the settlement terms be published openly.

If I ever agree to a settlement like this it wouldn't come with an abrogation of my right to sue for the real money later, as this settlement surely did.


Then you wouldn't get a settlement. That's literally standard language in any out of court settlements. That's why it's out of court and not, you know, in court.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Russ1642: If I ever agreed to settle a lawsuit like this my first demand would be that the settlement terms be published openly.

If I ever agree to a settlement like this it wouldn't come with an abrogation of my right to sue for the real money later, as this settlement surely did.


That's boilerplate settlement language.

Nobody would ever agree to those terms.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This was just as maddening as when I read it on Fark last year!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Stuff like this really pisses me off. What grade A assholes.

Also article was a bit too long.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So, this is "Minnesota Nice".

Did the cop need to use the cuffs? Debatable. I can see the reasoning, though. The situation could have devolved into a good size brawl where tasers or worse would have to come out. It's the least bad of the alternatives.

I wonder what it was about the guy (who had an account with the bank) that kicked off the Spidey Senses?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Found him

Fark user image
 
Russ1642
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Sexy Jesus: Russ1642: If I ever agreed to settle a lawsuit like this my first demand would be that the settlement terms be published openly.

If I ever agree to a settlement like this it wouldn't come with an abrogation of my right to sue for the real money later, as this settlement surely did.

Then you wouldn't get a settlement. That's literally standard language in any out of court settlements. That's why it's out of court and not, you know, in court.


Then it's in court. That's the threat. Paying to silence people you've wronged is complete BS.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Sexy Jesus: Russ1642: If I ever agreed to settle a lawsuit like this my first demand would be that the settlement terms be published openly.

If I ever agree to a settlement like this it wouldn't come with an abrogation of my right to sue for the real money later, as this settlement surely did.

Then you wouldn't get a settlement. That's literally standard language in any out of court settlements. That's why it's out of court and not, you know, in court.


Exactly. Hold out.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Russ1642: HideAndGoFarkYourself: Sexy Jesus: Russ1642: If I ever agreed to settle a lawsuit like this my first demand would be that the settlement terms be published openly.

If I ever agree to a settlement like this it wouldn't come with an abrogation of my right to sue for the real money later, as this settlement surely did.

Then you wouldn't get a settlement. That's literally standard language in any out of court settlements. That's why it's out of court and not, you know, in court.

Then it's in court. That's the threat. Paying to silence people you've wronged is complete BS.


The problem there is the standard is civil court is much lower than in criminal court and the bank's ability to draw out a case for years would bankrupt most people; and certainly the guy who was cashing his check here. Spend a few hundred thousand dollars of your own money to sue and maybe break even; or do you take the $25,000 they're offering you? Tough choice for sure; and for the guy who still goes to an actual bank with an actual paycheck; that's probably a no-brainer decision.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

waxbeans: waxbeans: I'm not falling for this.  I'll hold judgment till there's enough information to be upset at the correct people.

/
Fool me once........don't smollett me twice

Hay that's copyrighted


Wrong alt
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Xai: "I'm not racist" says the guy who called the cops BEFORE calling to check if the cheque was real.


It's called autopilot.
Not that that is better. He assumed the worse and forgot to CYA. Like calling the cops in order to establish why a  Confrontation was completely the other guys fault.  No matter how incorrect /correct his knee jerk reaction was/is.
This is really what happened.
Not that is okay.
But. It is not racist.  At least not in his mind.

Never mind the actual racism hunting people is the under and over suspicion of some and of not others.
See Tyco CEO
See Zimmerman and TM.

My point is we give /without benefit of the doubt along race and class line and on b.s. things like credit ratings or lack of or having a record.
Past performance is not even a mark to invest on and yet we use it for everything else.  WTF?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: At the end of the body camera video, Pletcher (police officer) can be heard apologizing to Morrow (person "banking while black) for his experience as they walk out of the bank.
It is unknown if Morrow received a formal apology from U.S. Bank since the two sides reached a confidential settlement.

Says something when the police officer is the more noble person in this story (compared to the bank).


When I was 18 I tired to open a bank account.  They acted like I was trying to adopt a white teenage girl
 
macadamnut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: NM Volunteer: Cop arrests a Black guy for standing up from a chair.

Fark user image 341x512

Cop does nothing when a white guy is literally drawing a pistol.

Difficulty: If the cop moves too quickly, they both go over a 200 ft cliff off-camera to the left. (I've been at that spot on Stone Mountain many times).


Even more difficulty: An open-carrying black dude reaching that spot in the first place.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Russ1642: HideAndGoFarkYourself: Sexy Jesus: Russ1642: If I ever agreed to settle a lawsuit like this my first demand would be that the settlement terms be published openly.

If I ever agree to a settlement like this it wouldn't come with an abrogation of my right to sue for the real money later, as this settlement surely did.

Then you wouldn't get a settlement. That's literally standard language in any out of court settlements. That's why it's out of court and not, you know, in court.

Then it's in court. That's the threat. Paying to silence people you've wronged is complete BS.

The problem there is the standard is civil court is much lower than in criminal court and the bank's ability to draw out a case for years would bankrupt most people; and certainly the guy who was cashing his check here. Spend a few hundred thousand dollars of your own money to sue and maybe break even; or do you take the $25,000 they're offering you? Tough choice for sure; and for the guy who still goes to an actual bank with an actual paycheck; that's probably a no-brainer decision.


If you talk yourself into losing from the very beginning then what else would you expect?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Russ1642: The police officer cuffed a black guy because some white dude told him to. Noble my ass.

That's what I noticed. What has he done to be handcuffed? Can anyone articulate a crime that has occurred to detain someone in handcuffs?


To be fair, cops should probably cuff people as early as possible.  Like all the time. That way they don't have to kill you to cuff you once they freak you out.
 
Vazz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No apology from the cops, no citation to the bank manager for the BS panic 911 call.  You want this stuff to end, cite the Karen's / Kevins who waste police resources for a start.
 
fat_free
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
memegenerator.net
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm not falling for this.  I'll hold judgment till there's enough information to be upset at the correct people.

/
Fool me once........don't smollett me twice


FTA:

U.S. Bank disputed Morrow's allegations of racial profiling but quietly agreed to a confidential settlement two weeks after 5 INVESTIGATES started asking questions about the incident.

And this doesn't ring any bells?
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: So, this is "Minnesota Nice".

Did the cop need to use the cuffs? Debatable. I can see the reasoning, though. The situation could have devolved into a good size brawl where tasers or worse would have to come out. It's the least bad of the alternatives.

I wonder what it was about the guy (who had an account with the bank) that kicked off the Spidey Senses?


I'd have a lot more sympathy for the cop if, having responded to what at the time he believed to be a check fraud and trespassing compliant, called in by a reliable complainant, he had detained the guy from the get go. A brief detention under Terry v Ohio would have been reasonable.

Only detaining the guy after he says he's being racially profiled and maybe he tended up, but there's no indication he was a threat? I lose it there.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Russ1642: HideAndGoFarkYourself: Russ1642: HideAndGoFarkYourself: Sexy Jesus: Russ1642: If I ever agreed to settle a lawsuit like this my first demand would be that the settlement terms be published openly.

If I ever agree to a settlement like this it wouldn't come with an abrogation of my right to sue for the real money later, as this settlement surely did.

Then you wouldn't get a settlement. That's literally standard language in any out of court settlements. That's why it's out of court and not, you know, in court.

Then it's in court. That's the threat. Paying to silence people you've wronged is complete BS.

The problem there is the standard is civil court is much lower than in criminal court and the bank's ability to draw out a case for years would bankrupt most people; and certainly the guy who was cashing his check here. Spend a few hundred thousand dollars of your own money to sue and maybe break even; or do you take the $25,000 they're offering you? Tough choice for sure; and for the guy who still goes to an actual bank with an actual paycheck; that's probably a no-brainer decision.

If you talk yourself into losing from the very beginning then what else would you expect?


Lol. That's absolutely how it works. Yes.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Another Government Employee: So, this is "Minnesota Nice".

Did the cop need to use the cuffs? Debatable. I can see the reasoning, though. The situation could have devolved into a good size brawl where tasers or worse would have to come out. It's the least bad of the alternatives.

I wonder what it was about the guy (who had an account with the bank) that kicked off the Spidey Senses?

I'd have a lot more sympathy for the cop if, having responded to what at the time he believed to be a check fraud and trespassing compliant, called in by a reliable complainant, he had detained the guy from the get go. A brief detention under Terry v Ohio would have been reasonable.

Only detaining the guy after he says he's being racially profiled and maybe he tended up, but there's no indication he was a threat? I lose it there.


This story would be exactly the same if the cop had walked in and handcuffed the guy immediately.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Russ1642: HideAndGoFarkYourself: Another Government Employee: So, this is "Minnesota Nice".

Did the cop need to use the cuffs? Debatable. I can see the reasoning, though. The situation could have devolved into a good size brawl where tasers or worse would have to come out. It's the least bad of the alternatives.

I wonder what it was about the guy (who had an account with the bank) that kicked off the Spidey Senses?

I'd have a lot more sympathy for the cop if, having responded to what at the time he believed to be a check fraud and trespassing compliant, called in by a reliable complainant, he had detained the guy from the get go. A brief detention under Terry v Ohio would have been reasonable.

Only detaining the guy after he says he's being racially profiled and maybe he tended up, but there's no indication he was a threat? I lose it there.

This story would be exactly the same if the cop had walked in and handcuffed the guy immediately.


Not in a legal sense for the police it wouldn't have been. But go off, I guess.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: waxbeans: I'm not falling for this.  I'll hold judgment till there's enough information to be upset at the correct people.

/
Fool me once........don't smollett me twice

FTA:

U.S. Bank disputed Morrow's allegations of racial profiling but quietly agreed to a confidential settlement two weeks after 5 INVESTIGATES started asking questions about the incident.

And this doesn't ring any bells?


This is our real problem in America.  We double check on gut. And not as a rule.
We're very inconsistent.  Even with ID for booze. I never know if I'll get ID at my circle k.
Meanwhile they will refuse people's passports.
In Texas you aren't even required to ID.
But. Enjoy the fight over it.
My point is, being inconsistent and letting people use their guts, look racist and hinds racism because we can't read minds.
We refuse to come to a place of always avoiding even the appearance of playing favorites.
Target gets it, they never fail to ID.
Damn shame their booze is expensive.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Russ1642: HideAndGoFarkYourself: Another Government Employee: So, this is "Minnesota Nice".

Did the cop need to use the cuffs? Debatable. I can see the reasoning, though. The situation could have devolved into a good size brawl where tasers or worse would have to come out. It's the least bad of the alternatives.

I wonder what it was about the guy (who had an account with the bank) that kicked off the Spidey Senses?

I'd have a lot more sympathy for the cop if, having responded to what at the time he believed to be a check fraud and trespassing compliant, called in by a reliable complainant, he had detained the guy from the get go. A brief detention under Terry v Ohio would have been reasonable.

Only detaining the guy after he says he's being racially profiled and maybe he tended up, but there's no indication he was a threat? I lose it there.

This story would be exactly the same if the cop had walked in and handcuffed the guy immediately.

Not in a legal sense for the police it wouldn't have been. But go off, I guess.


So it's ok to handcuff someone immediately but if you wait a bit, like some sort of police 5-second rule, you're no longer allowed to?
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Man, went to cash a small paycheck and wound up cashing what is assuredly a much much larger paycheck.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How much money did he get. Like a least a mil?
 
