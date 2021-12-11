 Skip to content
 
(ABC News) Death toll rising from overnight tornadoes. If you're under threat today, please keep up with the weather
33
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First light coming soon in Kentucky, the footage should be make disaster movie directors jealous.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man am i glad i live in a part of the world where weather like this doesn't happen.
 
ZOXXO
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Commence the "tens" of dollars and "flyover country" comments.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZOXXO: Commence the "tens" of dollars and "flyover country" comments.


And the ever popular "all red state residents deserve to die anyways".

/OH
//No phone alerts
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The closest these storms came to me was literally the other side of the highway. Dry on this side, wet on the other.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ZOXXO: Commence the "tens" of dollars and "flyover country" comments.


born_yesterday: ZOXXO: Commence the "tens" of dollars and "flyover country" comments.

And the ever popular "all red state residents deserve to die anyways".

/OH
//No phone alerts


I'm as libby-lib as they come, and I'm completely dismayed at the damage and fatalities from this storm. Nobody deserves to die for their politics.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Look, what are you going to do, keep hiding from the tornado in the basement all day? What will that do to the economy? We need to get back to normal. I'm over the whole "tornado" thing anyway. The death rate from tornados is really low anyway, hardly anybody dies. I don't even know anyone who died from a tornado. What business does the government have with it's "watches" and "warnings." They can't mandate that I shelter in place. I don't see where in the Conistooshun it says I have to...

/I assume this is how plague rats handle the threat of tornados.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"We will get make it through this, we will rebuild," Beshear said at a 4 a.m. press conference.

That's about as useful as "thoughts and prayers" for the people that lost family members.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Look, what are you going to do, keep hiding from the tornado in the basement all day? What will that do to the economy? We need to get back to normal. I'm over the whole "tornado" thing anyway. The death rate from tornados is really low anyway, hardly anybody dies. I don't even know anyone who died from a tornado. What business does the government have with it's "watches" and "warnings." They can't mandate that I shelter in place. I don't see where in the Conistooshun it says I have to...

/I assume this is how plague rats handle the threat of tornados.


They should be out there shooting at the tornado with their AR-15s.  They surely feel threatened I would think
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Saw a bit about this on MSNBC.  One of the tornadoes was on the ground for over 200 miles.  That had to have been a monster
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Man am i glad i live in a part of the world where weather like this doesn't happen.


Yet.
 
ZOXXO
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: The closest these storms came to me was literally the other side of the highway. Dry on this side, wet on the other.


There were two warnings posted for my area. No touchdowns as far as I know. Currently experiencing a severe thunderstorm.

Seek shelter if warranted folks.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Smoking GNU: Man am i glad i live in a part of the world where weather like this doesn't happen.

Yet.


Nah, with climate change this place is just gonna turn into a full-blown desert like most of the rest of the continent.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: The closest these storms came to me was literally the other side of the highway. Dry on this side, wet on the other.


There's a "just like your mother" joke in there.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Death Toll Rising is the name of my SARS2 bluegrass tribute band.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You should keep up with the weather no matter whats happening
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So, uh, how about this weather, eh?
 
jimjays
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was hearing strong rains and wind overnight but had no inkling the storm was spawning tornadoes. The dog might have. She'd been hiding in the bathtub again. Once she learned that was allowed...
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: ZOXXO: Commence the "tens" of dollars and "flyover country" comments.

born_yesterday: ZOXXO: Commence the "tens" of dollars and "flyover country" comments.

And the ever popular "all red state residents deserve to die anyways".

/OH
//No phone alerts

I'm as libby-lib as they come, and I'm completely dismayed at the damage and fatalities from this storm. Nobody deserves to die for their politics.


Same here.

Although I am curious about how Amazon is handling the fact that a tornado wiped out one of their distribution centers and people died under their watch.

If we're going to get political, THAT'S what we need to get political about.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: SurfaceTension: ZOXXO: Commence the "tens" of dollars and "flyover country" comments.

born_yesterday: ZOXXO: Commence the "tens" of dollars and "flyover country" comments.

And the ever popular "all red state residents deserve to die anyways".

/OH
//No phone alerts

I'm as libby-lib as they come, and I'm completely dismayed at the damage and fatalities from this storm. Nobody deserves to die for their politics.

Same here.

Although I am curious about how Amazon is handling the fact that a tornado wiped out one of their distribution centers and people died under their watch.

If we're going to get political, THAT'S what we need to get political about.


Considering that their wannabe super villain owner brags about his monstrous turnover rate and talks about how easily replaceable anyone is... my guess is not much.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OldRod: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Look, what are you going to do, keep hiding from the tornado in the basement all day? What will that do to the economy? We need to get back to normal. I'm over the whole "tornado" thing anyway. The death rate from tornados is really low anyway, hardly anybody dies. I don't even know anyone who died from a tornado. What business does the government have with it's "watches" and "warnings." They can't mandate that I shelter in place. I don't see where in the Conistooshun it says I have to...

/I assume this is how plague rats handle the threat of tornados.

They should be out there shooting at the tornado with their AR-15s.  They surely feel threatened I would think


Shooting it? Pshaw! The government should have been nuking it.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OldRod: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Look, what are you going to do, keep hiding from the tornado in the basement all day? What will that do to the economy? We need to get back to normal. I'm over the whole "tornado" thing anyway. The death rate from tornados is really low anyway, hardly anybody dies. I don't even know anyone who died from a tornado. What business does the government have with it's "watches" and "warnings." They can't mandate that I shelter in place. I don't see where in the Conistooshun it says I have to...

/I assume this is how plague rats handle the threat of tornados.

They should be out there shooting at the tornado with their AR-15s.  They surely feel threatened I would think


This is why all tornadoes should be allowed concealed carry. The only way to stop a bad tornado with a gun...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: SurfaceTension: ZOXXO: Commence the "tens" of dollars and "flyover country" comments.

born_yesterday: ZOXXO: Commence the "tens" of dollars and "flyover country" comments.

And the ever popular "all red state residents deserve to die anyways".

/OH
//No phone alerts

I'm as libby-lib as they come, and I'm completely dismayed at the damage and fatalities from this storm. Nobody deserves to die for their politics.

Same here.

Although I am curious about how Amazon is handling the fact that a tornado wiped out one of their distribution centers and people died under their watch.

If we're going to get political, THAT'S what we need to get political about.


Amazon, like any S&P500 company, has hundreds of pages in a manual of what to do.  I work for a significantly smaller company with large facilities and I'm aware that they have a multilevel system for dealing with a variety of natural disasters.  Even though I work from home I'm required to know the high level gist of it.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hope there's room in the ICUs folks'll be needing.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What if everyone threw their babies into the tornadoes?  If one lives it might be a miracle from God - Just like my toast with the burned-in kickass picture of Toby Keith with Jesus.  It's truly a blessing.  Since then my double wide hasn't been foreclosed yet.  Miracles are real.  Throw them babies.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: SurfaceTension: ZOXXO: Commence the "tens" of dollars and "flyover country" comments.

born_yesterday: ZOXXO: Commence the "tens" of dollars and "flyover country" comments.

And the ever popular "all red state residents deserve to die anyways".

/OH
//No phone alerts

I'm as libby-lib as they come, and I'm completely dismayed at the damage and fatalities from this storm. Nobody deserves to die for their politics.

Same here.

Although I am curious about how Amazon is handling the fact that a tornado wiped out one of their distribution centers and people died under their watch.

If we're going to get political, THAT'S what we need to get political about.


And people working a night shift at a candle factory is a-ok?

/seriously
//24/7 candle factory
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Mrtraveler01: SurfaceTension: ZOXXO: Commence the "tens" of dollars and "flyover country" comments.

born_yesterday: ZOXXO: Commence the "tens" of dollars and "flyover country" comments.

And the ever popular "all red state residents deserve to die anyways".

/OH
//No phone alerts

I'm as libby-lib as they come, and I'm completely dismayed at the damage and fatalities from this storm. Nobody deserves to die for their politics.

Same here.

Although I am curious about how Amazon is handling the fact that a tornado wiped out one of their distribution centers and people died under their watch.

If we're going to get political, THAT'S what we need to get political about.

And people working a night shift at a candle factory is a-ok?

/seriously
//24/7 candle factory



Burn at both ends....
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Mrtraveler01: SurfaceTension: ZOXXO: Commence the "tens" of dollars and "flyover country" comments.

born_yesterday: ZOXXO: Commence the "tens" of dollars and "flyover country" comments.

And the ever popular "all red state residents deserve to die anyways".

/OH
//No phone alerts

I'm as libby-lib as they come, and I'm completely dismayed at the damage and fatalities from this storm. Nobody deserves to die for their politics.

Same here.

Although I am curious about how Amazon is handling the fact that a tornado wiped out one of their distribution centers and people died under their watch.

If we're going to get political, THAT'S what we need to get political about.

And people working a night shift at a candle factory is a-ok?

/seriously
//24/7 candle factory


Maybe they make the Gwyneth Paltrow vagina-scented candle... maybe demand is high?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Mrtraveler01: SurfaceTension: ZOXXO: Commence the "tens" of dollars and "flyover country" comments.

born_yesterday: ZOXXO: Commence the "tens" of dollars and "flyover country" comments.

And the ever popular "all red state residents deserve to die anyways".

/OH
//No phone alerts

I'm as libby-lib as they come, and I'm completely dismayed at the damage and fatalities from this storm. Nobody deserves to die for their politics.

Same here.

Although I am curious about how Amazon is handling the fact that a tornado wiped out one of their distribution centers and people died under their watch.

If we're going to get political, THAT'S what we need to get political about.

Amazon, like any S&P500 company, has hundreds of pages in a manual of what to do.  I work for a significantly smaller company with large facilities and I'm aware that they have a multilevel system for dealing with a variety of natural disasters.  Even though I work from home I'm required to know the high level gist of it.


So they'll call uber to get the injured folks to urgent care, and then inspect the damage for things to move to their Amazon warehouse deals?

While possibly filling up a few extra Gatorade bottles, as the bathrooms are no longer accessible

/trained in triage / disaster response
//has thankfully never had to use it
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: SurfaceTension: ZOXXO: Commence the "tens" of dollars and "flyover country" comments.

born_yesterday: ZOXXO: Commence the "tens" of dollars and "flyover country" comments.

And the ever popular "all red state residents deserve to die anyways".

/OH
//No phone alerts

I'm as libby-lib as they come, and I'm completely dismayed at the damage and fatalities from this storm. Nobody deserves to die for their politics.

Same here.

Although I am curious about how Amazon is handling the fact that a tornado wiped out one of their distribution centers and people died under their watch.

If we're going to get political, THAT'S what we need to get political about.


Why, because Amazon should have stopped the weather?
 
fat_free
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not expecting any touchdowns in Chicago, however Justin Fields is starting so at least there's a chance.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Mrtraveler01: SurfaceTension: ZOXXO: Commence the "tens" of dollars and "flyover country" comments.

born_yesterday: ZOXXO: Commence the "tens" of dollars and "flyover country" comments.

And the ever popular "all red state residents deserve to die anyways".

/OH
//No phone alerts

I'm as libby-lib as they come, and I'm completely dismayed at the damage and fatalities from this storm. Nobody deserves to die for their politics.

Same here.

Although I am curious about how Amazon is handling the fact that a tornado wiped out one of their distribution centers and people died under their watch.

If we're going to get political, THAT'S what we need to get political about.

Why, because Amazon should have stopped the weather?


I mean, as a follow up, I'm working nights right now in an assisted living full of old people, in earthquake country, with two other staffers, for a company whose emergency plan seems to be "let's hope there isn't a big earthquake."

I'm not sure why you're upset with Amazon that a tornado came down and some people may have died, since that happens sometimes in those places.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: Mrtraveler01: SurfaceTension: ZOXXO: Commence the "tens" of dollars and "flyover country" comments.

born_yesterday: ZOXXO: Commence the "tens" of dollars and "flyover country" comments.

And the ever popular "all red state residents deserve to die anyways".

/OH
//No phone alerts

I'm as libby-lib as they come, and I'm completely dismayed at the damage and fatalities from this storm. Nobody deserves to die for their politics.

Same here.

Although I am curious about how Amazon is handling the fact that a tornado wiped out one of their distribution centers and people died under their watch.

If we're going to get political, THAT'S what we need to get political about.

Why, because Amazon should have stopped the weather?


Because deep pockets
 
