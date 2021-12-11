 Skip to content
 
(Oddity Central)   A mom stole her daughter's identity and spent two years attending college, getting financial aid, and fooling around with some young whippersnappers   (odditycentral.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who would even want to?  I mean sure it might be fun to relive your glory days for a weekend or two, but two years?
I wonder what her fellow students came up with as theories as to why she looked so rough for a twenty two year old.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't imagine keeping up that persona for so long.  Not letting slip a single reference to experiencing something live  that took place before I was born.

I get that deep cover spies and undercover LEO do it.  But still, for this?  And how do you explain to your family and friends what you're doing, where you're going?  Especially the daughter whose life you have stolen?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How you doin' fellow students?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Daughter gets those Student Loans that can't be bankrupted away.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Exactly nobody was "convinced" she's 22.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Was it a school for the blind or did she do a Hollywood makeup job to look in her 20s?
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's a really rough 22.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I mean, on the plus side, whenever her daughter is having identity theft issues because of this fallout, showing people the article can be helpful.

Most places make you jump through hoops to address it.

But don't get me wrong, identity theft is the second worst kind of theft. Right behind wage theft.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Exactly nobody was "convinced" she's 22.


When I was in university, there were a few middle-aged people here and there in class.  Rare, but not so rare you'd wonder what the hell was going on or even mention it.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Get 'em while they're young, eh, squire? Huur huur, hork!

\sorry I gobbed on yer carpet!
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Who would even want to?  I mean sure it might be fun to relive your glory days for a weekend or two, but two years?
I wonder what her fellow students came up with as theories as to why she looked so rough for a twenty two year old.Theiest
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I bet she's spectacular in the sack. Downside is the last thing you see is the inside of a chest freezer
 
Flashlight
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Tchernobog: Exactly nobody was "convinced" she's 22.

When I was in university, there were a few middle-aged people here and there in class.  Rare, but not so rare you'd wonder what the hell was going on or even mention it.


The non-trads. People who raise their hand to answer every question and even in chemistry class somehow are able to relate the answer to their kids.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And the Oscar for Best Actress goes to this 45 year old lady for spending 2 years impersonating a 22 year old
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh Boy I farked that up, Hello day drinker my old friend ,Continue.
Don't forget the dot
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

groppet: Was it a school for the blind or did she do a Hollywood makeup job to look in her 20s?


If only there were pictures in the article of this lady....
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I mean, on the plus side, whenever her daughter is having identity theft issues because of this fallout, showing people the article can be helpful.

Most places make you jump through hoops to address it.

But don't get me wrong, identity theft is the second worst kind of theft. Right behind wage theft.


Don't identity thieves steal your wages, or is wage theft something else?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
She did only the best students.  They didn't need to sleep their way to an "A" with the teachers who were her age.
 
kokomo61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"dating boyfriends who were convinced she was in her early 20s."

Convinced? Hardly. I think both sides of those 'relationships' were rationalizing to get what they wanted.

/not judging, just being realistic.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Flashlight: People who raise their hand to answer every question

That wasn't age related where I attended.  While the high school 'nerds' thing didn't carry over to university - people paying that much pretty much want to be there to learn (when not drinking first year, anyway) - and the new underclass was the 'keeners'.

Keeners were the ones who always wanted to participate and show off.  Dude... we're hear to learn, not to hear about what you already knew before you got here, and you're taking up half the farking lecture trying to impress the prof and show off to the class.  SHUT UP.
 
eKonk
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: groppet: Was it a school for the blind or did she do a Hollywood makeup job to look in her 20s?

If only there were pictures in the article of this lady....


Even with the heavy use of snapchat filters/retouching, she ain't passing for less than 35 in those.
 
Fano
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kokomo61: "dating boyfriends who were convinced she was in her early 20s."

Convinced? Hardly. I think both sides of those 'relationships' were rationalizing to get what they wanted.

/not judging, just being realistic.


Yeah going back to college memories even grad students seemed impossibly old and they would have been in their mid 20s
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Daughter gets those Student Loans that can't be bankrupted away.


If the daughter didn't actually sign for a loan she's not responsible for the loan.
 
Fissile
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Tchernobog: Exactly nobody was "convinced" she's 22.

When I was in university, there were a few middle-aged people here and there in class.  Rare, but not so rare you'd wonder what the hell was going on or even mention it.


I remember those.  One was a single mom desperate to get her degree so she could advance at work.  A few male losers who would make fun of the teenagers they were in class with.  They would constantly demonstrate their 'superiority'.  Sure, you're 40 years old and sitting in a classroom with teenagers.  Clearly a superior example of the species.   There was one guy in his 80s who would audit classes.  I went to college in the early 80s so he must have been born around 1900.   He lived within walking distance of campus, and I guess he found it more amusing they playing shuffleboard.  The old guy was pretty cool, and everybody liked him.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: baronbloodbath: I mean, on the plus side, whenever her daughter is having identity theft issues because of this fallout, showing people the article can be helpful.

Most places make you jump through hoops to address it.

But don't get me wrong, identity theft is the second worst kind of theft. Right behind wage theft.

Don't identity thieves steal your wages, or is wage theft something else?


No, they don't

And wage theft is an employer not paying employees what they are entitled to get
 
metric
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Flashlight: Unsung_Hero: Tchernobog: Exactly nobody was "convinced" she's 22.

When I was in university, there were a few middle-aged people here and there in class.  Rare, but not so rare you'd wonder what the hell was going on or even mention it.

The non-trads. People who raise their hand to answer every question and even in chemistry class somehow are able to relate the answer to their kids.


I went back to college at 44 years of age, as myself. I have no kids. I had to learn to keep my hand down and let the younger folks answer, since it was much easier than when I was in my twenties.

And, my wife decided to just pay for my grad school. Extra bonus.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fissile: Sure, you're 40 years old and sitting in a classroom with teenagers. Clearly a superior example of the species.


There's nothing wrong with pursuing education when you're middle-aged.  And they were successful enough they could afford time off work and tuition, and smart enough to get in the door, so I'm not sure you want to be mocking them as failures.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
She sounds like a sexual predator.  The fact she had college age (18-22 year old) boyfriends while pretending to be a 22 year old is creepy.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Dude... we're hear to learn,


And now Fark has the opportunity to notice I was a STEM kid and had to take an English course in university my first term because they weren't happy with my high school marks in that area.
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She was at Southwest Baptist University in Missouri. My guess is there are a lot of inexperienced guys there who wouldn't be able to tell the physical difference between 45 and 22 in the sack.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Tchernobog: Exactly nobody was "convinced" she's 22.

When I was in university, there were a few middle-aged people here and there in class.  Rare, but not so rare you'd wonder what the hell was going on or even mention it.


I know a guy who got his BFA in Ceramics at 80. He attended all the classes and was even invited to some of the students' parties. I don't know if he attended the parties, but for sure I saw him at a bar with his classmates a few times.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Flashlight: Unsung_Hero: Tchernobog: Exactly nobody was "convinced" she's 22.

When I was in university, there were a few middle-aged people here and there in class.  Rare, but not so rare you'd wonder what the hell was going on or even mention it.

The non-trads. People who raise their hand to answer every question and even in chemistry class somehow are able to relate the answer to their kids.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/Took Chem 1 in my mid-thirties.
// Lemme show you a video of my kids!
/// It's hilarious, I promise! Way funnier than the last one!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kokomo61: "dating boyfriends who were convinced she was in her early 20s."

Convinced? Hardly. I think both sides of those 'relationships' were rationalizing to get what they wanted.

/not judging, just being realistic.


While there is something to be said about dating someone at the same stage of life, give me a time machine and... well, mostly everything I gained later except age and a few pounds... and in my early 20s I'd have dated women in their late 20s.   Far less bullshiat dancing around trying not to offend, far less likely to be uptight about 'putting out'.

Young women have the same problem as young men - they're immature and inexperienced.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm 22

Suuuuuuuuuuuure you are
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Tchernobog: Exactly nobody was "convinced" she's 22.

When I was in university, there were a few middle-aged people here and there in class.  Rare, but not so rare you'd wonder what the hell was going on or even mention it.


There were when I was in school as well.

However TFA suggests she pulled off some trickery regarding her age and that is absolutely false. Unless they saw her and were like "oh it's benjamina button" nobody thought she was 22.  Most people probably thought absolutely nothing of her, and assumed she was someone's mom going back to school.

Which she could have done. As....as that, as someone's mom going back to school.  Instead she chose to ruin her own childs life through identity theft so I will roundly criticize her delusions that anyone believed she wasn't in her 40s.
 
kokomo61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I went to college in the 80's and finished an MBA in '89, so that was a LONG time ago. Still, I have a recurring dream that I'm back at Ball State, at my current age, and finding that I'm still a few hours short of graduation. Dream hilarity ensues while I try to find parking, register for classes, find housing and fit in...


....and then I wake up.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Unsung_Hero: Tchernobog: Exactly nobody was "convinced" she's 22.

When I was in university, there were a few middle-aged people here and there in class.  Rare, but not so rare you'd wonder what the hell was going on or even mention it.

There were when I was in school as well.

However TFA suggests she pulled off some trickery regarding her age and that is absolutely false. Unless they saw her and were like "oh it's benjamina button" nobody thought she was 22.  Most people probably thought absolutely nothing of her, and assumed she was someone's mom going back to school.

Which she could have done. As....as that, as someone's mom going back to school.  Instead she chose to ruin her own childs life through identity theft so I will roundly criticize her delusions that anyone believed she wasn't in her 40s.


Average people she passed to and from class probably wouldn't notice or care.

Her "boyfriends" on the other hand would have spent enough time with her to notice the age marks.
 
Creoena
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Apparently Buffy was years ahead of its time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pew
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
She was ordered to pay restitution to her daughter. I'm sure she'll get right on that as soon as she can.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kokomo61: "dating boyfriends who were convinced she was in her early 20s."

Convinced? Hardly. I think both sides of those 'relationships' were rationalizing to get what they wanted.

/not judging, just being realistic.


Sure you're 22, you look amazing.  Don't stop.

/definitely went home with a few 22 year olds that were 29 for a couple of years.
 
CrazyUncle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Somebody should do a movie about this.   I would love to go back to college as a younger student with my 50 something year old brain.  Stealing the identity though, that's farked up.
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

metric: Flashlight: Unsung_Hero: Tchernobog: Exactly nobody was "convinced" she's 22.

When I was in university, there were a few middle-aged people here and there in class.  Rare, but not so rare you'd wonder what the hell was going on or even mention it.

The non-trads. People who raise their hand to answer every question and even in chemistry class somehow are able to relate the answer to their kids.

I went back to college at 44 years of age, as myself. I have no kids. I had to learn to keep my hand down and let the younger folks answer, since it was much easier than when I was in my twenties.

And, my wife decided to just pay for my grad school. Extra bonus.


I went to law school after spending 10 years teaching in higher education. The advantage I had is that I knew what the profs liked and what they hated from students. What they hate, the gunners who won't stop letting everyone know how smart they think they are.  What they love, students to add to the discussion without dominating and who will volunteer to answer a question when the prof is looking for an answer to a question when the class is silent.

In every class I would make sure I answered a question early in each of the first couple of classes, and after that when I felt truly prepped generally, every other class or so. I would also sit close to the prof, but not too close. Law school profs are notorious for calling on students, and if you are unprepared, it can be embarrassing.  In three years of law school I was never had a prof ask me a question.  We both understood the social contract, I'll help you out, you don't screw me on the days I'm unprepared or hung over.
 
