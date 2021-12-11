 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   HO HO HO...or rather, HOA HOA HOA   (wcvb.com)
posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2021 at 8:15 AM (1 hour ago)



Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The property management company says Dwyer's display violates HOA because residents "cannot attach or store any material on the building or in the common areas."


Hopefully Subby chose the tag for Dwyer since that dumbass doesn't seem to understand the rules he agreed to follow when he decided to live in an HOA.
 
Ezy Ryder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He put a Trump political flag in the middle of his Christmas display. Had my sympathy, read that, instantly lost my sympathy.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFG's flag in the middle of your Christmas decorations? Then it isn't about the holiday then is it you farking MAGAt.

I'm sure TFG will love to hear how a man teared up over having to get rid of one of his tatty flags.

Happy Holidays!
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ezy Ryder: He put a Trump political flag in the middle of his Christmas display. Had my sympathy, read that, instantly lost my sympathy.


Tis the season for hypocrisy and trips on the Lolita Express!
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: FTFA: The property management company says Dwyer's display violates HOA because residents "cannot attach or store any material on the building or in the common areas."


Hopefully Subby chose the tag for Dwyer since that dumbass doesn't seem to understand the rules he agreed to follow when he decided to live in an HOA.


Yep.  That's the trade-off of living in an HOA.  You may not get to hang Christmas lights, but on the other hand, you don't have to deal with neighbors that leave icicle lights hanging from the gutters and deflated lawn decorations up through March.

For some people that's an acceptable deal, and for others it's not, but that's what you sign up for with an HOA.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see his Trump Take America Back flag has xmas lights around it too...
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ezy Ryder: He put a Trump political flag in the middle of his Christmas display. Had my sympathy, read that, instantly lost my sympathy.


Because your principles only extend to people that agree with you politically.

I'll enjoy your salty tears in November.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about bah HOAmbug?

Nah, let's go with the one in the headline.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gar1013: Ezy Ryder: He put a Trump political flag in the middle of his Christmas display. Had my sympathy, read that, instantly lost my sympathy.

Because your principles only extend to people that agree with you politically.

I'll enjoy your salty tears in November.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnyName
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wow, Fark's collective HOA hatred vs Trump supporter hatred.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe Satin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: gar1013: Ezy Ryder: He put a Trump political flag in the middle of his Christmas display. Had my sympathy, read that, instantly lost my sympathy.

Because your principles only extend to people that agree with you politically.

I'll enjoy your salty tears in November.

[Fark user image image 425x327]


So, no comeback then? Lol
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ezy Ryder: He put a Trump political flag in the middle of his Christmas display. Had my sympathy, read that, instantly lost my sympathy.


It's South Carolina.  Christmas there is the celebration of the birth of Trump, the day he was born of the virgin Fred, parted the Hudson River and led his people away from the oppressive vaccination elites by riding a bull for 8 crazy seconds, one for each candle.  Go Cocks.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Joe Satin: arrogantbastich: gar1013: Ezy Ryder: He put a Trump political flag in the middle of his Christmas display. Had my sympathy, read that, instantly lost my sympathy.

Because your principles only extend to people that agree with you politically.

I'll enjoy your salty tears in November.

[Fark user image image 425x327]

So, no comeback then? Lol


As a concept, it isn't that hard to understand. Should I have just said FARTS TUCKER CARLSON FOXNEWS TREE BLACK RIFLE COFFEE PROUD BOI STUPID LIBS?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"The miracle of Christmas should be something different than this," he said.

It should be about Trump? fark off loser lover.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The HOA is 100% correct.

That Tronald Dump flag is a dangerous liability due to the fire hazard.

*puts away zippo*
 
Joe Satin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Joe Satin: arrogantbastich: gar1013: Ezy Ryder: He put a Trump political flag in the middle of his Christmas display. Had my sympathy, read that, instantly lost my sympathy.

Because your principles only extend to people that agree with you politically.

I'll enjoy your salty tears in November.

[Fark user image image 425x327]

So, no comeback then? Lol

As a concept, it isn't that hard to understand. Should I have just said FARTS TUCKER CARLSON FOXNEWS TREE BLACK RIFLE COFFEE PROUD BOI STUPID LIBS?


Nah, I got it. It was weak.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can't be attached to the building, so errect poles and string those lights suspended over your house, like a circus tent, to complete the clown ascetic
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

reyreyrey: The HOA is 100% correct.

That Tronald Dump flag is a dangerous liability due to the fire hazard.

*puts away zippo*


Hey, how else would grifter santa know to stop at that house for a plate of hamberders and a tall glass of diet coke?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

reyreyrey: The HOA is 100% correct.

That Tronald Dump flag is a dangerous liability due to the fire hazard.

*puts away zippo*


All it would have taken is one serendipitous short-circuit in the lights...
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm definitely against displaying political material outside of election season and that may violate the HOA covenant. But Christmas decorations? If any of dude's neighbors have any decorations up that would be grounds for a lawsuit, or more likely arbitration.

Assholes all around.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The HOA should just start an "insurrection" to remove the guy's lights and Trump flag.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Joe Satin: arrogantbastich: Joe Satin: arrogantbastich: gar1013: Ezy Ryder: He put a Trump political flag in the middle of his Christmas display. Had my sympathy, read that, instantly lost my sympathy.

Because your principles only extend to people that agree with you politically.

I'll enjoy your salty tears in November.

[Fark user image image 425x327]

So, no comeback then? Lol

As a concept, it isn't that hard to understand. Should I have just said FARTS TUCKER CARLSON FOXNEWS TREE BLACK RIFLE COFFEE PROUD BOI STUPID LIBS?

Nah, I got it. It was weak.


Have you met our lord and savior, STFU?
 
Ezy Ryder
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gar1013: Ezy Ryder: He put a Trump political flag in the middle of his Christmas display. Had my sympathy, read that, instantly lost my sympathy.

Because your principles only extend to people that agree with you politically.

I'll enjoy your salty tears in November.


Had it been a Biden flag I'd have the same response, but at least you got to smack down a straw man, and that's what really matters;
 
Joe Satin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Joe Satin: arrogantbastich: Joe Satin: arrogantbastich: gar1013: Ezy Ryder: He put a Trump political flag in the middle of his Christmas display. Had my sympathy, read that, instantly lost my sympathy.

Because your principles only extend to people that agree with you politically.

I'll enjoy your salty tears in November.

[Fark user image image 425x327]

So, no comeback then? Lol

As a concept, it isn't that hard to understand. Should I have just said FARTS TUCKER CARLSON FOXNEWS TREE BLACK RIFLE COFFEE PROUD BOI STUPID LIBS?

Nah, I got it. It was weak.

Have you met our lord and savior, STFU?


Grab a cup of coffee and maybe a Valium. You are very angry!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I always find it ironic, that the very same people who claim to want less government and fewer taxes, not only choose to live in communities with very strict HOA policies that control such minute details of their lives, as to what kind of grass they can have in their lawn, or rather or not they are allowed to hang Christmas lights on their house, but they often willingly pay thousands of dollars in HOA fees, every year, to live with such an over reaching tyrant in their lives.

Call an HOA what you will, but if a governing body has the power to govern over a defined geographical space, is tgat not a government?  If said body can force you to pay them recurring fees to govern said geographical space, are those not taxes?  Sure we may give them other names, then what they actaully are, but to me that just seems like a mutually agreed fiction, to pretend that the situation is anything other than what it is.

At the end of the day that these people are willing to live with such intrusion and willing to pay for it, tells me that they are not really small government, no taxes types, and instead just want a society that is about letting certain kinds of people have all the power, and certain other kinds of people have none of it.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Yep.  That's the trade-off of living in an HOA.  You may not get to hang Christmas lights, but on the other hand, you don't have to deal with neighbors that leave icicle lights hanging from the gutters and deflated lawn decorations up through March.


Why would anyone get bent out of shape about something like that? And I don't want to hear and "property value" shiat. That's always the go to answer and it's bullshiat.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Christmas is the holiday of right wing Trumpers and conservative racists. Christmas lights, trees and decorations mean you support Trump and the Jan 6 insurrection.
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My HOA tried to mandate the only lights could be white and had to follow the roof line - and only installed by a professional company. No blowups, no lights in bushes, etc.

That go enough blowback that they reneged on it pretty quick.

They didn't want anyone to show up their colorful display at the front entrance and the kid of one of the board members had a company that installed lights, so basically assholes being assholes.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mugato: NeoCortex42: Yep.  That's the trade-off of living in an HOA.  You may not get to hang Christmas lights, but on the other hand, you don't have to deal with neighbors that leave icicle lights hanging from the gutters and deflated lawn decorations up through March.

Why would anyone get bent out of shape about something like that? And I don't want to hear and "property value" shiat. That's always the go to answer and it's bullshiat.


I'm not at all a fan of HOAs myself.  I've lived across the street from people that keep decorations (or even non-running vehicles) on their yard year-round and I never got bent out of shape over it.  But some people really want a "pretty" neighborhood based on some Donna Reed fantasy and HOAs let them do that.  I would avoid an HOA at all costs if I was house shopping, but the appeal of them for some people is having that base level of aesthetics guaranteed.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ezy Ryder: He put a Trump political flag in the middle of his Christmas display. Had my sympathy, read that, instantly lost my sympathy.


Exactly - it was a political display. As soon as the Trump flag went up.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: I would avoid an HOA at all costs if I was house shopping, but the appeal of them for some people is having that base level of aesthetics guaranteed.


My dad didn't have a choice but to get in an HOA neighborhood if he wanted to live in the area he wanted. He told me horror stories about old women walking around measuring grass and people just generally harassing everyone about minutia. To add insult to injury, when he died I had to pay the HOA fees for a year while the house was in probate. So I guess I'm a little biased.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Joe Satin: arrogantbastich: Joe Satin: arrogantbastich: gar1013: Ezy Ryder: He put a Trump political flag in the middle of his Christmas display. Had my sympathy, read that, instantly lost my sympathy.

Because your principles only extend to people that agree with you politically.

I'll enjoy your salty tears in November.

[Fark user image image 425x327]

So, no comeback then? Lol

As a concept, it isn't that hard to understand. Should I have just said FARTS TUCKER CARLSON FOXNEWS TREE BLACK RIFLE COFFEE PROUD BOI STUPID LIBS?

Nah, I got it. It was weak.


I believe he is saying no, he doesn't have to sympathize or empathize with someone whom he disagrees with politically, especially in this case since we are talking about out and out fascism bordering on Nazi ideology.

It wasn't really a come back, he was affirming your question in the positive. Not everything is a game, sometimes someone just doesn't like you.
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AnyName: Wow, Fark's collective HOA hatred vs Trump supporter hatred.

[Fark user image image 576x796]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: FTFA: The property management company says Dwyer's display violates HOA because residents "cannot attach or store any material on the building or in the common areas."


Hopefully Subby chose the tag for Dwyer since that dumbass doesn't seem to understand the rules he agreed to follow when he decided to live in an HOA.


Mods, you can close this thread now.

It's always the same.  Some a-hole moves into a HOA run development and thinks the rules don't apply to him/her.   The reason people move to HOA run developments is because they had enough of freedumb.   When you live in a place where there is no HOA it's always the same.   The kid blasting his music next door at 3am.  The guy across the street who has relatives living 'temporarily' in an RV parked in the front yard for the last 12 years.   The crazy old cat-lady down the the street whose house is literally rotting to pieces around her, etc,, etc.   People move into a HOA run place because the rules tell you want is allowed, everything else being verboten.

These HOA stories grow tiresome.
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I always find it ironic, that the very same people who claim to want less government and fewer taxes, not only choose to live in communities with very strict HOA policies that control such minute details of their lives, as to what kind of grass they can have in their lawn, or rather or not they are allowed to hang Christmas lights on their house, but they often willingly pay thousands of dollars in HOA fees, every year, to live with such an over reaching tyrant in their lives.

Call an HOA what you will, but if a governing body has the power to govern over a defined geographical space, is tgat not a government?  If said body can force you to pay them recurring fees to govern said geographical space, are those not taxes?  Sure we may give them other names, then what they actaully are, but to me that just seems like a mutually agreed fiction, to pretend that the situation is anything other than what it is.

At the end of the day that these people are willing to live with such intrusion and willing to pay for it, tells me that they are not really small government, no taxes types, and instead just want a society that is about letting certain kinds of people have all the power, and certain other kinds of people have none of it.


The very cradle of our democracy, which teaches them that government doesn't work
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fissile: When you live in a place where there is no HOA it's always the same.   The kid blasting his music next door at 3am.  The guy across the street who has relatives living 'temporarily' in an RV parked in the front yard for the last 12 years.   The crazy old cat-lady down the the street whose house is literally rotting to pieces around her, etc,, etc.


Where the hell do you live where all that goes on? Move out of the sticks.
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mugato: NeoCortex42: Yep.  That's the trade-off of living in an HOA.  You may not get to hang Christmas lights, but on the other hand, you don't have to deal with neighbors that leave icicle lights hanging from the gutters and deflated lawn decorations up through March.

Why would anyone get bent out of shape about something like that? And I don't want to hear and "property value" shiat. That's always the go to answer and it's bullshiat.


It bothers their eyes. According to proHOA shlumps, your entire neighborhood would be yards with 3 foot high weeds, cars up on blocks, houses painted in a riot of colors to put Jalsaimer to shame, and you'd see screen doors rotting off their hinges, with a mangy dog looking vainly for a place to die.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: FTFA: The property management company says Dwyer's display violates HOA because residents "cannot attach or store any material on the building or in the common areas."


Hopefully Subby chose the tag for Dwyer since that dumbass doesn't seem to understand the rules he agreed to follow when he decided to live in an HOA.


It's also probably a condo. Welcome to not owning the outside dumbass. The condo doesn't want him out there farking up the building they are responsible for that I'm sure he's nailing stuff into it to hang that shiat.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I think we can all agree that Christmas lights andsigns of a political nature, are tacky as fark.

Keep a clean yard, and keep your politics to yourself.

Stop embracing low class, America.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fano: Mugato: NeoCortex42: Yep.  That's the trade-off of living in an HOA.  You may not get to hang Christmas lights, but on the other hand, you don't have to deal with neighbors that leave icicle lights hanging from the gutters and deflated lawn decorations up through March.

Why would anyone get bent out of shape about something like that? And I don't want to hear and "property value" shiat. That's always the go to answer and it's bullshiat.

It bothers their eyes. According to proHOA shlumps, your entire neighborhood would be yards with 3 foot high weeds, cars up on blocks, houses painted in a riot of colors to put Jalsaimer to shame, and you'd see screen doors rotting off their hinges, with a mangy dog looking vainly for a place to die.


You just described the area of my city always advertising "no HOA" when listed for sale and street view has them living next to a dump.
 
Fano
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mugato: Fissile: When you live in a place where there is no HOA it's always the same.   The kid blasting his music next door at 3am.  The guy across the street who has relatives living 'temporarily' in an RV parked in the front yard for the last 12 years.   The crazy old cat-lady down the the street whose house is literally rotting to pieces around her, etc,, etc.

Where the hell do you live where all that goes on? Move out of the sticks.


Also these dinks conveniently forget that in a non HOA place there are things called "code violations. It's against the law to live in an RV on the street in a lot of places as is keeping a junkyard in your front yard.
 
Fissile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mugato: Fissile: When you live in a place where there is no HOA it's always the same.   The kid blasting his music next door at 3am.  The guy across the street who has relatives living 'temporarily' in an RV parked in the front yard for the last 12 years.   The crazy old cat-lady down the the street whose house is literally rotting to pieces around her, etc,, etc.

Where the hell do you live where all that goes on? Move out of the sticks.


It doesn't just happen in the sticks, nearly every neighborhood has at least one of those.   Last week I was in Franklin Lakes, NJ, one of the wealthiest zip codes in the US.    I'm looking around this one particular 'hood and I see mansion, mansion, mansion, mansion, horrific pile of shiat decaying behind overgrown yard, mansion, mansion....
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gar1013: Ezy Ryder: He put a Trump political flag in the middle of his Christmas display. Had my sympathy, read that, instantly lost my sympathy.

Because your principles only extend to people that agree with you politically.

I'll enjoy your salty tears in November.


Sounds like you enjoy another salty liquid every other month, so why switch to tears in November

/keep pumping that tiny mushroom
//he'll love you eventually
///we promise
 
kokomo61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Chief Superintendent Lookout: FTFA: The property management company says Dwyer's display violates HOA because residents "cannot attach or store any material on the building or in the common areas."


Hopefully Subby chose the tag for Dwyer since that dumbass doesn't seem to understand the rules he agreed to follow when he decided to live in an HOA.

It's also probably a condo. Welcome to not owning the outside dumbass. The condo doesn't want him out there farking up the building they are responsible for that I'm sure he's nailing stuff into it to hang that shiat.


That's what I read from the article. Lights are in the common area (which he doesn't own), on the outside of the building (which he doesn't own), and he's got political displays on the building (which aren't allowed).

He's crying about being persecuted for trying to 'spread Christmas cheer', when really, he's not that different from someone refusing to wear a mask in a restaurant with a posted mask policy, or parking his coal roller in front of a Tesla charging station. He's TRYING to provoke a reaction so he can whine about it.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kokomo61: Intrepid00: Chief Superintendent Lookout: FTFA: The property management company says Dwyer's display violates HOA because residents "cannot attach or store any material on the building or in the common areas."


Hopefully Subby chose the tag for Dwyer since that dumbass doesn't seem to understand the rules he agreed to follow when he decided to live in an HOA.

It's also probably a condo. Welcome to not owning the outside dumbass. The condo doesn't want him out there farking up the building they are responsible for that I'm sure he's nailing stuff into it to hang that shiat.

That's what I read from the article. Lights are in the common area (which he doesn't own), on the outside of the building (which he doesn't own), and he's got political displays on the building (which aren't allowed).

He's crying about being persecuted for trying to 'spread Christmas cheer', when really, he's not that different from someone refusing to wear a mask in a restaurant with a posted mask policy, or parking his coal roller in front of a Tesla charging station. He's TRYING to provoke a reaction so he can whine about it.


Exactly. People like this think they're playing chess when they're actually just masters of Tiddly Wanks.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

reyreyrey: kokomo61: Intrepid00: Chief Superintendent Lookout: FTFA: The property management company says Dwyer's display violates HOA because residents "cannot attach or store any material on the building or in the common areas."


Hopefully Subby chose the tag for Dwyer since that dumbass doesn't seem to understand the rules he agreed to follow when he decided to live in an HOA.

It's also probably a condo. Welcome to not owning the outside dumbass. The condo doesn't want him out there farking up the building they are responsible for that I'm sure he's nailing stuff into it to hang that shiat.

That's what I read from the article. Lights are in the common area (which he doesn't own), on the outside of the building (which he doesn't own), and he's got political displays on the building (which aren't allowed).

He's crying about being persecuted for trying to 'spread Christmas cheer', when really, he's not that different from someone refusing to wear a mask in a restaurant with a posted mask policy, or parking his coal roller in front of a Tesla charging station. He's TRYING to provoke a reaction so he can whine about it.

Exactly. People like this think they're playing chess when they're actually just masters of Tiddly Wanks.


The press got their rage story though.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fissile: Chief Superintendent Lookout: FTFA: The property management company says Dwyer's display violates HOA because residents "cannot attach or store any material on the building or in the common areas."


Hopefully Subby chose the tag for Dwyer since that dumbass doesn't seem to understand the rules he agreed to follow when he decided to live in an HOA.

Mods, you can close this thread now.

It's always the same.  Some a-hole moves into a HOA run development and thinks the rules don't apply to him/her.   The reason people move to HOA run developments is because they had enough of freedumb.   When you live in a place where there is no HOA it's always the same.   The kid blasting his music next door at 3am.  The guy across the street who has relatives living 'temporarily' in an RV parked in the front yard for the last 12 years.   The crazy old cat-lady down the the street whose house is literally rotting to pieces around her, etc,, etc.   People move into a HOA run place because the rules tell you want is allowed, everything else being verboten.

These HOA stories grow tiresome.


But they are good clickbait. This has it all - HOA, Griswald tacky display, Trump, grown man literally crying because he was told 'no', Jesus' birthday. The only way this thread could be better is if it was in Chicago and we could talk about how incredibly shiatty their pizza is.
 
