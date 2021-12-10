 Skip to content
(Fox 11 Online)   Wisconsin man found guilty of 18th DUI offense. TFA lists each offense to prove it's not a typo   (fox11online.com) divider line
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And those are just the ones where he got caught.
 
Steakzilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Billy Liar: And those are just the ones where he got caught.


Exactly, article doesn't state how many were accidents either and given the picture it easily could have been the snow that made him crash and not the alcohol.  I'm not saying it should be ok to drink and drive but it certainly doesn't seem as dangerous as everyone wants to make it...
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Betty White?!? What are you doing here?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well yeah.

wisconsin has a huge culture of germanic immigrant founded breweries, and still makes and really loves booze.

and in wiscon people under 21 can legally get served in bars, as long as they are with their parents.

in rural parts of wisconsin, especially the most northern bits, it's common to see little kids with their parent/s in bars at night, it may be the only spot in their "town" to hang out other than a gas station/post office.

and whenever someone does an analysis to learn "what is the drunkest state?" they always tabulate both DUIs and repeat DUIs as part of the rundown.

and wisconsin is ALWAYS "the drunkest state" when the numbers are crunched.
 
Outlaw X29
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give the man a break. He realized what it was he had to drive and was simply putting it out of its misery
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TAVERN LEAGUE RUN WISCONSINTOWN
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunk driving is inevitable when the only viable form of transportation is automobiles and the only legal recreational drug is booze.

This is why I think we should bring back horses.  If everyone in Wisconsin had a horse, the horses could drive, like chauffeurs.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Drunk driving is inevitable when the only viable form of transportation is automobiles and the only legal recreational drug is booze.

This is why I think we should bring back horses.  If everyone in Wisconsin had a horse, the horses could drive, like chauffeurs.


Tennessee got you covered

Tennessee man arrested for allegedly riding horse drunk
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can he still get a gun?

/of course he can.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1st DUI = Dumb.
2nd DUI = Real dumb.
3rd DUI = Slow learner.

What does that make the 18th? Apart from DGAF.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: 1st DUI = Dumb.
2nd DUI = Real dumb.
3rd DUI = Slow learner.

What does that make the 18th? Apart from DGAF.


a full blown alcoholic's 17th screwup
 
olrasputin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Man, that's a rough 31.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: I'm not saying it should be ok to drink and drive but it certainly doesn't seem as dangerous as everyone wants to make it...


there's an alt-poster for every season
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dude. Either move closer to your favorite bar and walk there or find a bar within walking distance to your house you can stand. It's obviously the center of your life, this driving bit is just getting in the way
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When I was in middle school my friends dad kept getting dui charges, and ended up in AA... but he would always come home wearing a trench coat with his paper work in hand and a bottle of Jim Beam stuck in his pocket. He finally sobered up on his own 20+ years later.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Dude. Either move closer to your favorite bar and walk there or find a bar within walking distance to your house you can stand. It's obviously the center of your life, this driving bit is just getting in the way


He is gonna be close to bars for the next 5 years at the least.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
He went with ugly green so he could find his truck in the bar parking lot after six too many
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cajnik: [Fark user image 425x273]He went with ugly green so he could find his truck in the bar parking lot after six too many


At least you could see old Wallace coming down the road, and have time to get the fark out of his way before impact.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Drunk driving is inevitable when the only viable form of transportation is automobiles and the only legal recreational drug is booze.

This is why I think we should bring back horses.  If everyone in Wisconsin had a horse, the horses could drive, like chauffeurs.


Can't horses get drunk too?  I know I've read about animals that drink including an experiment with elephants that were offered all the beer they wanted. The elephants that had more space to roam around in drank less than the ones in a more crowded area.

I don't remember the numbers, but elephants sure can drink a lot of beer even when they're not stressed. Also, I'd hate to run into a drunk elephant.
 
