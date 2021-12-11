 Skip to content
 
(Marketwatch)   "Make sure you move money out of your name and out of the banking institutions and be smart," says dumb guy who filed $40 million in false tax refunds and is now going to prison   (marketwatch.com) divider line
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Your gonna need a bigger boat for that kind of float.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
*You're
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ah, the Mar-a-Lago Seminar program is in full swing

leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's pretty easy to avoid paying Texas.

Taxes, OTOH, are inexorable.
 
