(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Tornado moves through Edwardsville, Illinois; Roof collapse reported at Amazon warehouse, people reported missing inside   (fox2now.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If they know where they are, are they really missing?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy shiat
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The big tornado just lifted, according to posts I'm seeing on Twitter.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Some times shiat hits the fan, sometimes shiat is the fan.

/stay safe farkers
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They just took the opportunity to all run to the bathroom.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
9-hour loop
https://twitter.com/US_Stormwatch/sta​t​us/1469549456932544513
 
The5thElement
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
KMOV TV just showed the warehouse. There are entire sections gone and just the support beams remaining in another section.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"total structure collapse @ amzn" were the words i heard from my peeps in st louis :(
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be surprised if we hear that Amazon prevented employees from sheltering in order to keep them on the production floor.
 
Kittypie070
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


NURSE PLEADING FOR ANY NURSES OR DOCTORS TO COME TO MONETTE MANOR ENTIRE NURSING HOMECOLLAPSED WITH EVERYONE INSIDE.
- Chelsea Chandler (@CChandlerTV) December 11, 2021
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Here's your packages, kids!   Just take what you get, because Santa's workshop  got blown away in a tornado.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UPDATE: 2 dead, 5 injured
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hell of a storm, holy damn.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"New large destructive tornado heading toward the Fort Campbell to Pembroke Ky areas with damage reported in Dover TN"

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
CHINESE HOAX
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

That's the storm from my nightmares.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wife went to St Louis today to drop off a Car Title. Told her to get there and get back I don't want you stuck in the rain.
Glad she Listened to me this time. (misogynistic joke would be about Black Eye's and Sandwiches, and she would give me one right quick if i got uppity.)
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hmm, it looks like the one I have seen in my dreams. The flat field in the foreground is very similar too.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Yeah, I had 3 different phone alerts, with 3 matching outdoor sirens, all saying get in the basement NOW!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: They just took the opportunity to all run to the bathroom.


Well, they're fired, then.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I too have reoccurring nightmares about tornados, friend.
/that and nuclear holocaust, the only two regulars i get
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
*looks at map*

Ope, that's coming right for us.

Goddamnfarkingshiatbiatchhelldamn.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Yup, both those, and the occasional one where it feels like I am a bird flying over a local river but I can't really fly and I'm just stuck swirling around on thermals.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If they're inside, then they're not missing.
 
Kittypie070
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is terrible news. I'm praying for the families involved, and hope they survive to read about how Nancy Reagan was famous in Hollywood for her prowess at sucking dick.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

https://twitter.com/BonkyGood/status/​1​469424679806984198
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Update:  one dead, slightly less bad.

...wait, oh shiat, tornado zombies!
 
hammettman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Holy shiat, I don't do tornados.  Do they come in pairs like that often?  That seems like it would really suck.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

( ._.) but i like mocking the dumbfarks who are gonna get us all killed
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 1 minute ago  
WOW! That is the stuff of nightmares, worse case scenario, I will be praying for them and our Farkers
 
