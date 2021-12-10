 Skip to content
(UPI)   Young bear deflates his breeding chances by boxing a blown-up reindeer   (upi.com) divider line
15
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like quite the boo-boo. I don't think he's smarter than the average bear.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone's a critic.
 
princhester
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Another good tag line for this story would be "Mother Nature enlisted to fight in the War on Christmas"

Actually, now that I think about it, I'm pretty sure that's not original.   I've read that tagline someplace around here recently.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He works hard for his hunny...
 
Madaynun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

princhester: Another good tag line for this story would be "Mother Nature enlisted to fight in the War on Christmas"

Actually, now that I think about it, I'm pretty sure that's not original.   I've read that tagline someplace around here recently.


So.... Does it Bear repeatting?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hargett said the mother and cub are frequent visitors to the neighborhood.
"We see these two around all the time," she said. "They're trouble."
Hargett said bears often come down from the nearby San Gabriel Mountains. She said the animals once broke into her home.
"Through the window one time," she said. "There were scratches on the wall and one got up on the bed. There were paw prints."

Lady still thinks they are cuddly lil teddy bears.
 
Shryke
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I like when momma shows up. Play time is over.*

*this matches reality.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe the bear thought a bunch of blowup xmass decorations look stupid.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

solokumba: Maybe the bear thought a bunch of blowup xmass decorations look stupid.


And the bear would be correct...
 
princhester
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Madaynun: So.... Does it Bear repeating?


A cub-le of times only.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
https://m.fark.com/comments/11975352/​1​44964551

This bear's repeating
 
lesliepop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
this is my town!  For thanksgiving our relatives from Denver came down and were treated to a big bear in our front yard.  by this point we don't pay much attention.  It's against the law to feed them, A fed bear is a dead bear and all that..  I'm still trying to figure out which street this is.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

princhester: Madaynun: So.... Does it Bear repeating?

A cub-le of times only.


Make sure you paws in between
 
princhester
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Madaynun: So.... Does it Bear repeating?


Russ1642: https://m.fark.com/comments/11975352/​1​44964551

This bear's repeating


Would you say this bears repeating?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

princhester: Madaynun: So.... Does it Bear repeating?

Russ1642: https://m.fark.com/comments/11975352/1​44964551

This bear's repeating

Would you say this bears repeating?


I can't bear anymore puns.
 
