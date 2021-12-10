 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Pope sanctions Scrooge, forced to apologize to those deserving more than coal   (apnews.com) divider line
10
    More: Awkward, Bishop, Saint Nicholas, Santa Claus, Father Christmas, Pope, Gift, Christmas Eve, Ded Moroz  
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Probably just a ploy to get children to sit on the Bishop's lap instead of Santa's.

/aisle seat
//I have long legs
///trinity!!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x285]


He looks like he would troll for boys at church
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We just watched Santa Claus is Coming to Town from 1970 with Fred Astaire. Santa was apparently a young ginger lad who was fighting against the Kaiser's ban on toys with the help of an evil warlock, a talking penguin, and a hippy chick who gets a 5 minute animated psychedelic breakdown in an entirely different animation style most likely at great expense because of all the sackings and such.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think we all need a Christmas Miracle.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't lie to kids?
 
anuran
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't piss off the Hogfather
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Ho. Ho. Ho.
musewithmeblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Santa isn't real, but gather around for pictures with Satan.

ctvnews.caView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
