(AZ Family)   Arizona police officer tucks his tail and leaves the force after his K9 mates with the family dog, and after he himself tries to mate with the department dispatcher   (azfamily.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, German Shepherd Dog, Officer Jared Jake's German shepherd, Constable, Sexual intercourse, Dog, Police, Public records, allegations of sexual contact  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Former Winslow officer accused of on-duty sex contact, lying about K-9 mating


Um, that's just two strange things to link in a headline, but at least they ordered them properly. Might've looked a little strange saying:

Former Winslow officer accused of lying about K-9 mating, on-duty sex contact
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jake then admitted to seeing a video of the two dogs mating, reportedly discovering that the department K-9 still had one testicle.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

puffy999: Jake then admitted to seeing a video of the two dogs mating, reportedly discovering that the department K-9 still had one testicle.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 267x200]


So dog porn turns him on?   Whatever floats your boat, although it is an underage canine.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only claim to fame Winslow has is the Route 66 song. Dog-on-dog sex and cop-on-cop ugly boring sex are the  engines of greatness going on in Winslow.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: The only claim to fame Winslow has is the Route 66 song. Dog-on-dog sex and cop-on-cop ugly boring sex are the  engines of greatness going on in Winslow.


Don't forget the Eagles song.
 
DaveTheGreat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... why did the department care if the dogs mated? 

I get why punishing the cop for dishonesty is important. If he lies about dog bonin', he'll like about anything, but ... why did they even ask the question?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who da fark is mating with whom. That article is all over the place.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Look, the headline's going in a lot of directions and I don't have time to read the full article. So... are we talking bestiality here or not?

/fark is my personal erotica site
//but asking for a friend
///it's my friend's personal erotica site too
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's a girl my lord with hot Labrador, such a fine sight to see...
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Who half neuters a dog?  I'm fine with letting the K9 gets his kicks, and it's not like he's gonna be stuck with puppy support.

/Who records a doggie sex scene, while we're at it?
 
Madaynun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
ménage à quatre?
 
eikni
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Jake, from State Farm?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ruff ruff
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Look, the headline's going in a lot of directions and I don't have time to read the full article. So... are we talking bestiality here or not?

/fark is my personal erotica site
//but asking for a friend
///it's my friend's personal erotica site too


If you consider police office as pigs, then yes.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: It's a girl my lord with hot Labrador, such a fine sight to see...


Epic.
slowing down to take a look at Me.
Come on Laabie, please woof Maybe?
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
🎵 Winslow, and the nine k9s
And the ball of doom,
Why do they have these k9s?
And their ball of dooom 🎵
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She then admitted to having sexual contact with the officer while he was on duty, although with their clothes on.

Hummer (Remastered)
Youtube Zxo_MYrADmY
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DaveTheGreat: ... why did the department care if the dogs mated?


Police dogs are like boxers, if they have sex before a big case they can't perform up to peek physical abilities.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

knbwhite: ecmoRandomNumbers: The only claim to fame Winslow has is the Route 66 song. Dog-on-dog sex and cop-on-cop ugly boring sex are the  engines of greatness going on in Winslow.

Don't forget the Eagles song.


Nothing in TFA would be a fine sight to see.
 
packingheat [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: She then admitted to having sexual contact with the officer while he was on duty, although with their clothes on.

[YouTube video: Hummer (Remastered)]


Clothes on? That misses out on the best part. The nekkid.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's a website memorializing cops killed on duty. Each year at least 20% of the "cops" killed are K9 units. Usually, left in the car by their handler.

Think about that. There's a website to honor fallen officers, and each year a significant portion were killed by their partner's negligence.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

packingheat: fragMasterFlash: She then admitted to having sexual contact with the officer while he was on duty, although with their clothes on.

[YouTube video: Hummer (Remastered)]

Clothes on? That misses out on the best part. The nekkid.


Someday you might actually learn to appreciate a proper blowie. Probably not, but don't give up hope at Christmas, lad.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

grokca: DaveTheGreat: ... why did the department care if the dogs mated?

Police dogs are like boxers, if they have sex before a big case they can't perform up to peek physical abilities.


It's a lot tougher to smell that cocaine when you have lady dog cooch smell all over your nose...
 
