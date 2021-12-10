 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Tornados in December. Nothing to see here climate change deniers, move along   (cnn.com) divider line
77
    More: Creepy, Storm, Wind, Tornado, Severe weather, tornado watch, moderate risk of severe storms, Thunderstorm, storm coverage  
•       •       •

486 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2021 at 11:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



77 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing in Oklahoma? How rare.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I first hear snow thunder during a Utah snowstorm, I was surprised. I had never heard such before.

So December tornadoes seems very possible, especially after seeing water spouts in Florida during the winter months.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In fairness:  citing this, as an isolated incident, to demonstrate the reality of climate change would be akin to saying "global warming my ass!" when there's snow on the ground.  Unfortunately, this isn't an isolated incident.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Currently under a tornado watch, btw.
 
lurkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Well the first of December was covered with tornados..."
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There should be a dating app that matches climate change deniers, anti-vaxxers, and flat earthers.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: When I first hear snow thunder during a Utah snowstorm, I was surprised. I had never heard such before.

So December tornadoes seems very possible, especially after seeing water spouts in Florida during the winter months.


If I recall correctly you lived in Huntsville  and we had a pretty famous November tornado event here.  It's now almost 70 degrees  and tomorrow is gonna be interesting as it goes back to 30 or so.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
CLIMATE IS ALWAYS CHANGING DAR DAR DARRRR
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jtown: There should be a dating app that matches climate change deniers, anti-vaxxers, and flat earthers.


I'll  be there easy
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: AirForceVet: When I first hear snow thunder during a Utah snowstorm, I was surprised. I had never heard such before.

So December tornadoes seems very possible, especially after seeing water spouts in Florida during the winter months.

If I recall correctly you lived in Huntsville  and we had a pretty famous November tornado event here.  It's now almost 70 degrees  and tomorrow is gonna be interesting as it goes back to 30 or so.


I have lived in many places. I still call Tennessee and Floridahome.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A lot of stuff near my old place in Illinois. My neighbor was a manager at the Amazon warehouse that was hit. He retired last Friday.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The first of two strong storms (both T-Storm and Tornado warnings) that rolled through Edwardsville IL collapsed the roof of the Amazon Fulfillment Center there

Up to 100 workers trapped inside.  Authorities are calling it a mass casualty event.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
These are historic storms.


wxdisco-storage.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.comView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user image


Fark user imageView Full Size


Monette Nursing Home:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Amazon warehouse in Pontoon Beach, IL got its roof torn off by a twister.  There's enough flashing red and blue lights around it to give Stevie Wonder epileptic fits.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Diogenes: [Fark user image image 480x360]


Don't turn your back on Mother Earth.

She'll cut a biatch.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jtown: There should be a dating app that matches climate change deniers, anti-vaxxers, and flat earthers.


Dumblr?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image 425x665]


Same storm is still ripping. 8 Tornado Emergencies have been called by NWS for the same super cell. 

Night of hell by all video I see.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: CLIMATE IS ALWAYS CHANGING DAR DAR DARRRR


Dad?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I read that headline as "Tomatoes in December", and it still made perfect sense. Also, I might have had a few drinks earlier.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: tinfoil-hat maggie: AirForceVet: When I first hear snow thunder during a Utah snowstorm, I was surprised. I had never heard such before.

So December tornadoes seems very possible, especially after seeing water spouts in Florida during the winter months.

If I recall correctly you lived in Huntsville  and we had a pretty famous November tornado event here.  It's now almost 70 degrees  and tomorrow is gonna be interesting as it goes back to 30 or so.

I have lived in many places. I still call Tennessee and Floridahome.


Cool, my point was close to winter tornadoes happen in this part of the country and fark off people saying it's climate change.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nuuuuupe.

https://twitter.com/i/status/14695077​5​5027443714
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Storm chasers are providing some very fast updates via Twitter.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: Cool, my point was close to winter tornadoes happen in this part of the country and fark off people saying it's climate change.


Appropriate user name is appropriate.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: tinfoil-hat maggie: Cool, my point was close to winter tornadoes happen in this part of the country and fark off people saying it's climate change.

Appropriate user name is appropriate.


I remember that name from TF.
Where have you been, Maggie?
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: tinfoil-hat maggie: Cool, my point was close to winter tornadoes happen in this part of the country and fark off people saying it's climate change.

Appropriate user name is appropriate.


Don't get me wrong  I believe  spewing massive amounts of co2 and other stuff into the atmosphere will change climate.  But this is the weather I grew up with.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: But this is the weather I grew up with.


This storm is among the most intense ever recorded.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The same storm has currently hit 3-4 towns with populations ranging from 2k to 10k, and is leveling everything it hits. It's still going. It will keep going for awhile.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: A lot of stuff near my old place in Illinois. My neighbor was a manager at the Amazon warehouse that was hit. He retired last Friday.


That's one lucky SOB.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jtown: There should be a dating app that matches climate change deniers, anti-vaxxers, and flat earthers.


So, Facebook?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: Amazon warehouse in Pontoon Beach, IL got its roof torn off by a twister.  There's enough flashing red and blue lights around it to give Stevie Wonder epileptic fits.


It was more than just the roof.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Damn, be safe out there farkers.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: Cool, my point was close to winter tornadoes happen in this part of the country and fark off people saying it's climate change.


December Tornado History in Alabama | WHNT.com

With the threat of severe weather tomorrow (Wednesday 12/23/15) it is important to remember that tornadoes can and do happen in our part of the country this time of the year! According to the National Weather Service Birmingham, there have been 127 confirmed December tornadoes in Alabama over the 64 years between 1950-2014.
Alabama is second only to Texas with 39 Christmas week (December 23-27) tornadoes since 1950. The strongest Alabama tornado on record in December was the Tuscaloosa F4 on 12/16/2000. This tornado was responsible for 11 fatalities and 144 injuries. This tornado was caught live on a tower camera during James Spann's coverage.

A bit dated, but December tornadoes do occur across the Deep South in December. I don't think climate change is creating anything that's not there before. As I understand how CC affects weather patterns is that CC would intensify swings and make things more severe instead of creating outright new patterns.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's where tornadoes typically form in December across the United States - ustornadoes.com
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whatshisname: phimuskapsi: tinfoil-hat maggie: Cool, my point was close to winter tornadoes happen in this part of the country and fark off people saying it's climate change.

Appropriate user name is appropriate.

I remember that name from TF.
Where have you been, Maggie?


To many places not all good, just working as a carpenter now getting drunk alone  on a Friday night, what can I say? Waiting for the tornado show sometime tomorrow
 
The5thElement
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Insult Comic Bishounen: Amazon warehouse in Pontoon Beach, IL got its roof torn off by a twister.  There's enough flashing red and blue lights around it to give Stevie Wonder epileptic fits.

It was more than just the roof.

[Fark user image image 425x188]


Pretty much every EMS in the area is there right now.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Someone shared this photo of employees in the "Tornado Shelter" at the Amazon warehouse.

I worked in a non-Amazon warehouse in the past, but having the Tornado shelter on the warehouse floor is incredibly stupid. That's what the bathrooms and locker rooms are for.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tomorrow morning is gonna be ugly.

https://twitter.com/INstormchasing/st​a​tus/1469528568107769856
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: tinfoil-hat maggie: But this is the weather I grew up with.

This storm is among the most intense ever recorded.

[Fark user image image 529x515]

The same storm has currently hit 3-4 towns with populations ranging from 2k to 10k, and is leveling everything it hits. It's still going. It will keep going for awhile.


Dude two weeks ago I had a tornado dream about a big city getting hit , I hope I'm wrong  but a few weeks before  the 2011 outbreak (look it up) I had a dream of standing on a hill with a vast view and tornados all along the horizon
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: tinfoil-hat maggie: But this is the weather I grew up with.

This storm is among the most intense ever recorded.

[Fark user image image 529x515]

The same storm has currently hit 3-4 towns with populations ranging from 2k to 10k, and is leveling everything it hits. It's still going. It will keep going for awhile.


WTFFFFFFFFF
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: These are historic storms.


[wxdisco-storage.s3.us-east-1.amazonaw​s.com image 579x720]


[Fark user image image 554x260]

[Fark user image image 560x99]


[Fark user image image 850x478]

Monette Nursing Home:
[pbs.twimg.com image 280x606]


To whoever funnied this and similar posts.

Seek medical help. Seriously, you need it. I'm worried about you.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: phimuskapsi: tinfoil-hat maggie: But this is the weather I grew up with.

This storm is among the most intense ever recorded.

[Fark user image image 529x515]

The same storm has currently hit 3-4 towns with populations ranging from 2k to 10k, and is leveling everything it hits. It's still going. It will keep going for awhile.

Dude two weeks ago I had a tornado dream about a big city getting hit , I hope I'm wrong  but a few weeks before  the 2011 outbreak (look it up) I had a dream of standing on a hill with a vast view and tornados all along the horizon


Fark user imageView Full Size


2 more hours to go. 06z = 2am EST.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Naido: In fairness:  citing this, as an isolated incident, to demonstrate the reality of climate change would be akin to saying "global warming my ass!" when there's snow on the ground.  Unfortunately, this isn't an isolated incident.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Not really anything new.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So now we're saying tornadoes are caused by climate change?

Btw, why do only negative "climate change" events only get coverage?  Shouldn't a bit warm winter be welcomed in North Dakota, say?
 
Peki
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Goodness. Be safe, and check in with your peeps when you can. 😢
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Brosephus: tinfoil-hat maggie: Cool, my point was close to winter tornadoes happen in this part of the country and fark off people saying it's climate change.

December Tornado History in Alabama | WHNT.com

With the threat of severe weather tomorrow (Wednesday 12/23/15) it is important to remember that tornadoes can and do happen in our part of the country this time of the year! According to the National Weather Service Birmingham, there have been 127 confirmed December tornadoes in Alabama over the 64 years between 1950-2014.
Alabama is second only to Texas with 39 Christmas week (December 23-27) tornadoes since 1950. The strongest Alabama tornado on record in December was the Tuscaloosa F4 on 12/16/2000. This tornado was responsible for 11 fatalities and 144 injuries. This tornado was caught live on a tower camera during James Spann's coverage.

A bit dated, but December tornadoes do occur across the Deep South in December. I don't think climate change is creating anything that's not there before. As I understand how CC affects weather patterns is that CC would intensify swings and make things more severe instead of creating outright new patterns.

[Fark user image image 850x556]

Here's where tornadoes typically form in December across the United States - ustornadoes.com


Thanks, that's all I'm saying.  Not a denier of climate change by human activity but get real and learn history.  Thanks again.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not every weird weather phenomenon can be attributed to climate change. The latest IPCC report (AR6) assessed low confidence to even the existence of past trends in tornadoes, let alone future projections; if anything, it suggests that the trend over the last 20 years might be towards fewer days with tornadoes (but possibly more tornadoes spawned on the days that do have them). It's still pretty hard for theory/models to say anything about the relationship between climate change and hyper-local small scale phenomena like tornadoes.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm glad that subby submitted this link with such a dumb headline, which has a whole bunch of people arguing about something that doesn't matter while thousands are facing loss of homes, jobs, and life in some cases.

Sheesh.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: jtown: There should be a dating app that matches climate change deniers, anti-vaxxers, and flat earthers.

I'll  be there easy


Wait, from what I remember you're not any of those.
 
Displayed 50 of 77 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.