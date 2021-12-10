 Skip to content
(KSDK St. Louis)   Missouri police officer storms onto a school bus and threatens the driver for requiring the children to wear masks   (ksdk.com) divider line
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
GOPew Pew Pew Policeman.
 
danvon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Barney Fife was a joke, not a role model.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm going to automatically side with the bus driver's side of the story because the police have proven they will always lie.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OgreMagi: I'm going to automatically side with the bus driver's side of the story because the police have proven they will always lie.


Unless the truth hurts someone more
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You identify yourself as a cop, you carry a weapon, then when you speak there are greater consequences if you cross a line.

Or at least there should be.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't know what I would do if I lived in such a dystopian state and worked in a position of leadership.  Follow common sense and get threatened?  Enforce safety rules and get fired?  I'm glad locals don't give a shiat about my museum, because I live in a lousy red county and would have non-stop fights if they actually visited.  Tourists wear masks without hesitation.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The pig on the bus goes oink-oink-oink, oink-oink-oink, oink-oink-oink. All day long.
 
