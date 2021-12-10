 Skip to content
(MSN)   Now that I've stolen this minivan it only makes sense that I should kidnap four random children   (msn.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
2nd amendment rights for elementary school kids, it's the only way to be sure.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, why else steal a minivan?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is as likely as it was last time.  Probably.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It makes a lot sense if you think about it...no meth!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
*on
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And the mann act is a thing because we're genuine people 🙄
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A nearby doorbell camera was able to capture the moment when Binder stopped her car in front of the group of kids, who are blocked by a tree and allegedly get them into her car.

1. That must have been one helluva tree.
2.
A. Either the parents are farking idiots for never telling their kids what to do if a stranger tries to get you in their  car or

B. Thems some stupid children.
 
fat boy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dog always had an ulterior motive
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Officer Flannel expressed relief after saving the children.

"I have kids at home, so it actually gave me joy to get these kids back home with their mother."


Unlike some childless cop, who would only care about getting paid.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Shostie: I mean, why else steal a minivan?


Free use of the HOV lane when all the seats in the van are full.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The key evidence at hand is what kind of candy she was proffering from her van.... licorice? Guilty. Kit Kat bars? ...possibly innocent.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Shostie: I mean, why else steal a minivan?

Free use of the HOV lane when all the seats in the van are full.


That's probably why she was wanting the kids.
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You're not gonna get the mini-van experience without kids.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mugshot is peak resting biatch face.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's a minivan, not a Pokeball
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mrparks: You're not gonna get the mini-van experience without kids.


Not true.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Todd Glass Steals a Kid
Youtube ghx6IY3HaZQ
 
